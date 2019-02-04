'The Wizard of Oz' Sets Event Cinema Record as Fathom Events' Highest-Grossing Classic Film, With More Than $2 Million at Domestic Box Office

DENVER, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After an extended five-day presentation in movie theaters nationwide, 1939's "The Wizard of Oz" proved its enduring appeal by grossing more than $2 million at the domestic box office, becoming the highest-grossing classic film for Fathom Events and the event cinema industry.

Due to popular demand, the original three-day run on January 27, 29 and 30 was expanded to include two additional showtimes on February 3 (Super Bowl Sunday) and February 5, winning over audiences both young and old.

The Wizard of Oz

The Warner Bros. feature was the first film in Fathom Events' yearlong 2019 TCM Big Screen Classics series, presented in partnership with Turner Classic Movies. With a total gross of more than $2 million during its 80th-anniversary release, "The Wizard of Oz" surpassed the box-office figures for previous Fathom Events record-holders, including the 40th anniversary of "Jaws" in 2015 ($1.62 million); a 2014 presentation of "Gone With the Wind" ($1.55 million); and 2017's 30th anniversary presentation of "The Princess Bride" ($1.48 million), all of which were presented in partnership with TCM.

"We received reports from moviegoers all over the country who saw 'The Wizard of Oz' on the big screen, many for the first time," said Tom Lucas, Fathom Events VP of Studio Relations. "Seeing a flawless digital presentation of a beloved film offers a new level of appreciation for the magic of the movies and allows the opportunity to share that special experience with a new generation of fans."

"'The Wizard of Oz' is a movie unlike perhaps any other, one whose appeal does not seem to diminish with the passage of time," said Genevieve McGillicuddy, Vice President of Enterprises and Strategic Partnerships, TCM. "It's an honor for TCM to present this beloved film as part of the TCM Big Screen Classics series."

"The Wizard of Oz" is just the start of an extraordinary year of classic films that are playing in movie theaters nationwide thanks to the partnership between Fathom Events and TCM. The remainder of the 2019 TCM Big Screen Classics series includes: "My Fair Lady" (February); "To Kill a Mockingbird" (March); "Ben-Hur" (April); "True Grit" and "Steel Magnolias" (May); "Field of Dreams" (June); "Glory" (July); "Hello, Dolly!" (August); "Lawrence of Arabia" and "The Shawshank Redemption" (September); "Alien" (October); "The Godfather Part II" (November); and "When Harry Met Sally …" (December).

The TCM Big Screen Classics series presents each film for two or three days only in hundreds of movie theaters nationwide. Adding to the experience, each film is accompanied by brand-new commentary from TCM Primetime host Ben Mankiewicz, presented before and after the film, offering fascinating insight into the production and legacy of these influential motion pictures.

