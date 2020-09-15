The WNET Group to Receive the "Luminary Award" from The Center for Anti-Violence Education (CAE)

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The WNET Group, home to PBS stations THIRTEEN, WLIW21 and NJTV and NPR station WLIW-FM, has been selected by The Center for Anti-Violence Education's (CAE) leadership to receive the "Luminary Award" at its annual Homecoming Gala event on Tuesday, September 15 at 7 p.m.

With the "Luminary Award," CAE recognizes The WNET Group for its contributions in sparking dialogue, fostering understanding and giving voice to communities not represented in the mainstream media. The public media company provides a platform for people from diverse backgrounds to better understand each other, helping to create a better world. (For more information about the event, visit caeny.org/homecoming2020.)

"I am honored to accept the 'Luminary Award' and grateful for the work the Center for Anti-Violence Education does to prevent and help our community heal from violence," said Neal Shapiro, President & CEO of The WNET Group. "In public media, we also have deep ties to the community and a shared mission to educate, inform, empower and inspire through our community programs and media content."

"The Center for Anti-Violence Education sees WNET as a true partner in our work to prevent, disrupt and help heal from hate violence. I am thrilled we'll be presenting them with the Luminary Award at our virtual Homecoming Celebration tonight," said Loren Miller, Executive Director of The Center of Anti-Violence Education. "The Luminary Award is for shedding light on issues of critical social importance. And The WNET Group has been doing that. Through their community conversations they are listening and lifting up voices and stories that don't get heard in the mainstream. American Portrait is just one example of the ways they are helping to humanize this incredibly difficult moment in time."

Since 1974, CAE has been working to prevent, disrupt and help its communities heal from violence. Today it works with over 3,000 New Yorkers annually to prevent sexual, gender and hate-based violence. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, requests for its programs have tripled.

About WNET

WNET is America's flagship PBS station: parent company of New York's THIRTEEN and WLIW21 , WLIW World and WLIW Create and operator of NJTV , the statewide public media network in New Jersey. Through its ALL ARTS multi-platform initiative, its broadcast channels, three cable services (THIRTEEN PBSKids, Create and World) and online streaming sites, WNET brings quality arts, education and public affairs programming to more than five million viewers each month. WNET produces and presents a wide range of acclaimed PBS series, including Nature, Great Performances, American Masters, PBS NewsHour Weekend, and the nightly interview program Amanpour and Company. In addition, WNET produces numerous documentaries, children's programs, and local news and cultural offerings, as well as multi-platform initiatives addressing poverty and climate change. Through THIRTEEN Passport, WLIW21 Passport and NJTV Passport, station members can stream new and archival THIRTEEN, WLIW, NJTV and PBS programming anytime, anywhere.

