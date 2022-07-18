The Women's Real Estate Investors Network Hosts Virtual MasterClasses to Help Women Power Through Inflation in America

DALLAS, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women's Real Estate Investors Network is hosting their virtual MasterClass this summer in response to the recent rise in inflation. Now, women from all over the country are able to obtain the specialized knowledge needed to invest in real estate in today's market from the comfort of their home.

Tresa Todd (second from right) built and founded the largest real estate investors network for women in the nation. Now, the Women's Real Estate Investors Network is set to host summer virtual MasterClasses to help women gain financial freedom in today's market, combating the rise of inflation. Tresa aims to provide women in this predominantly male-led field with the community, knowledge, and tools needed to find success through real estate investment and entrepreneurship.

Company founder, Tresa Todd, has created tremendous success as a female entrepreneur, and is ready to share her expertise with others. She and the Women's Real Estate Investors Network have impacted the lives of over 100,000 women across the nation by providing a virtual education called the Without Fear of Her Future MasterClass.

The 7-day course features expert training for all experience levels to invest in real estate. The curriculum includes short-term rentals like Airbnbs, long-term rentals, flips, renovation tactics, how to invest using creative funding techniques, and more strategies catered to creating success in the current market.

"That first week when I was in the MasterClass listening to Tresa…every day I learned a different strategy, and every day my goals grew bigger and bigger and I just knew that my life would never be the same." - Andrea Engstrom, Former Masterclass Student

Tresa made her mark as an entrepreneur after leaping into the real estate investing market at age 50 with no prior experience investing in real estate, and has gone on to build the largest REI network for women in the nation, the Women's Real Estate Investor's Network. The primary goal of the Women's REIN is to deliver support for women seeking financial freedom through investing in real estate. The Women's REIN will host their virtual course, Without Fear of Her Future MasterClass, to help women gain financial freedom amidst rising prices in America. By providing the knowledge, tools, and encouragement they need, women all across the nation will be equipped with the confidence and community they need to persevere and navigate the current market to create and protect wealth for themselves and their families.

