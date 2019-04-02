LONDON, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

Distribution centers, production units and manufacturing units are focusing on reducing the cost of shipment during the export and import of goods which also includes trade packaging cost sanitization charges floor spacing and utilization costs and labor charges during storage and transportation of goods. Wood packaging such as pallets and wooden boxes for export and import are a cost-effective option for end-users when compared with substitute products such as plastic pallets. The cost of floor spacing and space utilization constitutes a significant percentage of the shipment cost of goods. Wooden pallets are preferred for transporting food and beverage products. This is because the wood naturally absorbs bacteria, which helps protect these products from cross-contamination. Analysts have predicted that the wood packaging market will register a CAGR of over 4% by 2023.



Market Overview

Rise in global containerized cargo trade

The shift in the global trade pattern toward containerized seaborne and airborne trade has increased over the period. Wooden pallets and boxes are increasingly used to facilitate the smooth transportation of containerized goods. The rising trade agreement has led to an increase in the volume of containerized cargo trades.

Fluctuating raw material prices

The variations in raw material prices will affect the profit margins of wood packaging product manufacturers. Low raw material prices will increase raw material purchases for vendors in the market, At the same time they can affect the profit margins because low raw material prices impact the price of the final end-products (wooden pallets and boxes).

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be highly fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



