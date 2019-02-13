NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

Wool provides several benefits. which drive its adoption. Woolen blankets are ideal for windy and snowy weathers. Wool is a highly durable fiber and is easy to clean. Therefore, woolen blankets need very little washing or laundry. It also dries quickly. Further, wool is hypoallergenic in nature. Therefore, it rarely causes allergic reactions. Dust mites thrive in a moist environment where bacteria can grow. As woolen blankets wick moisture away, they act as a barrier against the growth of dust mites. In addition, woolen blankets are more durable and can last for decades. Thus, the benefits provided by woolen blankets are expected to be prominent factors driving the growth of the market. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the woolen blanket market will register a CAGR of over 2% by 2023.



Market Overview

Increasing demand from emerging economies

Emerging countries are expected to grow faster than developed countries in the global woolen blanket market. Increased spending on durables by consumers due to improved living standards in developing as well as underdeveloped economies globally is expected to see a growth factor for the market during the forecast period.

Lack of addressable market

Even though woolen blankets provide several advantages the addressable market remains a major challenge for market growth. The sale of woolen blankets in countries with tropical climates is a major challenge. In tropical countries, the hot weather lasts for at least seven to eight months, which are considered as the slack period for the global woolen blanket market. Therefore, the woolen textile industry is a seasonal phenomenon in these countries, which poses a challenge for the growth of the woolen blanket market in these countries.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



