The Word Network To Air The Celebration Of Life Service For Aretha Franklin

DETROIT, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Word Network, the largest African American religious network in the world, will air the celebration of life service for Aretha Franklin in its entirety.

"We are very appreciative to receive the support of The Word Network in ensuring that the ENTIRE Celebration Of Life Service for Ms. Aretha Franklin will be aired uninterrupted. The Word Network will graciously provide a live feed to all other Networks and Broadcast carriers authorized by the Franklin family," stated Bishop Charles Ellis III of Greater Grace Temple.

The Service will begin at 10:00am EST. on Friday, August 31st.

MEDIA CONTACT, MORT MEISNER ASSOCIATES, MORT MEISNER, 248-545-2222

SOURCE The Word Network