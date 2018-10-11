The Worden Group Unifies Business Systems With Infor CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine) ERP, CPQ, and CRM in One Environment

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Godlan, a specialist in manufacturing ERP software (Infor CloudSuiteTM Industrial - SyteLine), CPQ (Configure Price Quote), industrial automation (IIoT), and an Infor Gold Channel Partner, announced today that The Worden Group has successfully unified business systems with Infor software. With the successful deployment of Infor CloudSuite Industrial ERP, CPQ, and CRM, The Worden Group has a fully integrated enterprise software environment that will enable speed and growth.

"CloudSuite Industrial has allowed us to grow substantially this year without significant increase in resources, and managing customers through the Opportunities module (Infor CRM) is allowing us to see a clear picture of our Sales funnel and help us understand areas where we can grow. Godlan has been a delight to work with, their staff is very professional and very responsive, and they were patient as we strove to develop our people internally to successfully launch CloudSuite," said Kyle Meyers, Master Scheduler/ERP Administrator, The Worden Group.

A focus for The Worden Group was to deploy business systems capable of supporting an environment with unlimited product designs and customizations, and to enhance a world-class buying experience for customers. The need to integrate critical applications and business systems was also a priority in order to compete better in today's fiercely competitive commercial furniture landscape. The unified Infor ecosystem will easily handle complex product configurations and customizations, provide a complete view of all customers to maximize the impact of every interaction, and implement smoothly within the corporate structure.

"CPQ has cut down on engineering time and allows us to easily accommodate customer requested modifications. APS has proven powerful in keeping our shop floor working on the right product at the right time while helping us be aggressive with our commitments to our customers," commented Meyers, Master Scheduler/ERP Administrator, The Worden Group.

With an expertise in manufacturing, Godlan offers business consulting, technical consulting and programming, infrastructure, implementation, CPQ Services, and Industrial IoT platforms. Godlan specializes in 3 Infor accredited Micro Verticals and is fully certified in each. Godlan also maintains "Gold" partner status with Infor year after year, the highest level achievable in the partner community.

Godlan achieved ranking on the 2015 Inc 5000 list, a TEC Accreditation for ERP Solutions in each of the last 5 years, Control Engineering's System Integrator Giants 2018, Infor Partner of the Year, and is an approved Infor Gold Channel Partner serving customers for over 34 years. For more information, visit godlan.com or call 586-464-4400.

About The Worden Group

The Worden Group has spent over 60 years figuring out what works best in study environments. They specialize in designing and manufacturing tables, study carrels, computer stations, shelving, end panels, circulation desks and seating. But their real work is making the kind of space that invites people in, supports the way they work, and stands up to a generation of use. They combine their deep knowledge of the industry with time-honed skills and technology to create innovative, inviting solutions for any space or purpose. wordencompany.com

About Godlan, Inc.

Godlan is a leading manufacturing performance specialist that has been implementing integrated technology solutions since 1984. As an approved Infor Gold Channel Partner with a focus on manufacturing performance, Godlan supports the implementation of world-class processes and best practices throughout discrete manufacturing organizations. For more information about Godlan or Infor CloudSuite (SyteLine) ERP manufacturing software demos, call 586-464-4400, visit godlan.com or follow us on Twitter @Godlan_Inc.

About Infor

Infor is fundamentally changing the way information is published and consumed in the enterprise, helping 73,000 customers in more than 200 countries and territories improve operations, drive growth, and quickly adapt to changes in business demands. Infor offers deep industry-specific applications and suites, engineered for speed, and with an innovative user experience design that is simple, transparent, and elegant. Infor provides flexible deployment options that give customers a choice to run their businesses in the cloud, on-premises, or both. To learn more about Infor, please visit infor.com.

Godlan, Inc.

