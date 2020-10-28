The Workers Lab Announces The Innovation Fund Summer 2020 Winners

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Workers Lab is proud to announce the six winners of The Innovation Fund Summer 2020 grant cycle. Each winner will receive $150,000 or $75,000 in funding for pilot-ready and early-stage ideas, as well as mentorship and support to bring their ideas centered around worker health and safety to life. The work will be funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

In July, The Workers Lab put a call out for innovations to improve worker health and safety. During this COVID-19 pandemic, workers are keeping people fed, housed, and healthy, all while putting their own lives at risk. In response, The Innovation Fund Summer 2020 competition focused on surfacing ideas for protecting and supporting workers, their families, and communities.

"Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, it was clear to us that the areas of worker health and safety were lacking focus, prioritization, and investment," said Jeshua John, Program Manager at The Workers Lab. "The crisis has given even more clarity to this problem and to the need for new ideas aimed at solving it."

Applicants to The Innovation Fund Summer 2020 were asked to think outside of the box and present ideas that forged fresh collaborations, lifted up underrepresented groups, and reimagined approaches to enforcement. The result was a number of timely and creative ideas, all with tremendous potential for improving workers' lives.

The Innovation Fund Summer 2020 winners include:

Read more about all of The Innovation Fund Summer 2020 winners on The Workers Lab blog .

