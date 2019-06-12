NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

The growing demand for oil and natural gas will drive the growth of the global workover rigs market during the predicted period. The global consumption of natural gas has seen a significant rise due to the increasing use of natural gas as a fuel. With the increase in the demand for oil and natural gas, companies will try to enhance oil and gas production to meet the demand. Oil and gas companies can increase the production in two ways. One way is to drill new oil and gas wells, while another way is to increase production from existing less-producing oil and gas wells. Workover rigs are used in both cases. Therefore, the increase in the demand for oil and natural gas will spur the need for workover rigs during well E&P activities such as intervention and completion and drive the growth of the global workover rigs market during the forecast period. Our analysts have predicted that the workover rigs market will register a CAGR of over 5% by 2023.



Market Overview

Increase in global drilling rig count

The increase in oil and gas investments, as well as government support for oil and gas E&P activities, will give rise to the need for intervention and completion services. where workover rigs are required. These factors are supporting the growth of the global drilling rig count. which indicates the growth of the global workover rigs market during the forecast period.

Fluctuations in price of crude oil

Crude oil prices have encountered large variations over the years, which have a negative impact on the profitability and performance of upstream oil and gas companies. A large number of drilling rigs were shut down, and many employees were laid off due to the variations in global crude of prices. E&P projects are executed only when the revenue generated is high enough for upstream companies to make profits. Thus, the uncertainty and fluctuations in global crude oil prices will hamper investments in E&P projects in both onshore and offshore fields, which will, in turn, impact the global workover rigs market during the forecast period.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the workover rigs market during the 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented. The presence of several companies including TOKAIRIKA and Valeo makes competitive environment quite intense. Factors such as the increase in global drilling rig count and the growing demand for oil and natural gas, will provide considerable growth opportunities considerable growth opportunities to workover rigs manufacturers. DRILLMEC Spa, Nabors Industries Ltd., National Oilwell Varco Inc., Precision Drilling Corp. Schlumberger Ltd., and Yantai Jereh Oilfield Services Group Co. Ltd. are some of the major companies covered in this report.



