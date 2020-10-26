The World Boxing Council To Score The Tyson vs. Jones Jr. Fight, Presented By Triller

To increase the excitement and add an extra layer of entertainment, the WBC's remote scoring system will be used to evaluate Tyson and Jones Jr.'s performance. Three legendary champions will serve as the judges. Each round will be scored and announced to the public with scoring criteria taking into consideration style, technique, effective punching, effective defense, effective aggressiveness, and ring generalship. The California State Athletic Commission, with its outstanding record of safeguarding the safety and welfare of all participants in its events, will oversee, regulate, and sanction the Tyson v. Jones Jr. event. Thorough medical examinations have been performed and passed by both fighters and both are voluntarily participating in the clean boxing program with anti-doping testing through the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA). Raw talent, athleticism, and agility will determine the winner of the fight.

"Having the WBC score this event is historic. I was the youngest WBC heavyweight Champion and it's humbling to have my career come full circle with the WBC for my match against Roy Jones Jr. on November 28th," said Tyson.

"Pound for pound, point for point, the judges will see that I am the best there ever was and will be. As I said before, y'all must've forgot, but come November 28, 2020, y'all gonna remember," said Jones Jr.

The fight is the first event of a series of live sporting events produced under Mike Tyson's Legends Only League, a next-generation sports venture that provides full support and infrastructure to the world's greatest athletes. Legends Only League will donate a portion of proceeds to the WBC José Sulaimán Boxers Fund to support boxing's greatest heroes who have fallen into hard times. The Fund is administered by the Nevada Community Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mike Tyson will be donating to Brownsville Think Tank Matters, Standing United and We 2 Matter.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaimán noted, "I am gratified that the WBC Board of Governors has voted to support the Tyson v. Jones Jr. event. During the challenges the world is enduring, events like this one and its charitable goals, remind us that boxers not only give of themselves, but also give to others."

President Sulaimán added, "Despite the isolation and tribulations COVID-19 has caused, Tyson and Jones Jr. have shown us that when a person embraces a positive mental outlook, turns on his or her positive mental switch, all challenges can be overcome which is why we have created a one of a kind commemorative belt created specifically for the occasion."

The highly anticipated return of Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. is the headliner of a four-hour live event that will be airing globally. The event will begin at 8:00pm ET on November 28th, with the three-hour main card beginning at 9:00pm ET on Pay-Per-View and streaming on www.TysonOnTriller.com. Producers include: Mike Tyson, Sophie Watts, Johnny Ryan Jr., Azim Spicer, Kiki Tyson, Jimmy Burchfield Jr., Ryan Kavanaugh, Bobby Sarnevesht and Nakisa Bidarian.

ABOUT THE WBC

The WBC is non-profit organization which has changed the sport of boxing through out the years, making it safer for the athletes and continuously making changes for the betterment of the sport globally. With 170 countries affiliated, the WBC is the voice of the sport worldwide, always having the welfare and safety of the boxers as the top priority.

ABOUT TRILLER

Triller is an AI-powered entertainment app that allows users to create professional-looking videos in a matter of seconds. Pick a song, select the portion of the song you want to use, snap a few takes and with the tap of a button you have a celebrity-quality music video starring you and your friends. Triller relies solely on organic growth and has more than 250 million downloads, with celebrities like Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch and Eminem regularly using the app to create their own music videos. Triller recently was acquired by Proxima Media. For more information, visit www.triller.co and follow @triller on Instagram.

ABOUT MIKE TYSON'S LEGENDS ONLY LEAGUE

Mike Tyson's Legends Only League is a sports league created and owned by Mike Tyson and Eros Innovations. We are a next-generation sports venture that provides full support and infrastructure to the world's greatest athletes. We create consumer products, live events, premium content, and full-service management for the greatest sports stars the globe has ever known. For more information, please visit legendsonlyleague.com.

