The World-Class Israel Philharmonic Announces United States Tour with Music Director Lahav Shani

The Orchestra will perform some of the most celebrated works in classical music history, from Prokofiev's Romeo and Juliet Suite to Mahler's Symphony No. 1 in D Major and more. Music Director Lahav Shani will make his highly anticipated United States debut with the Orchestra after two incredible years conducting performances across Israel.

"We are thrilled about the Orchestra's tour and look forward to watching these extraordinary artists inspire the human spirit on a personal level," said AFIPO CEO Danielle Ames Spivak. "The Orchestra is a cultural champion both in the United States and Israel, with a rich history of uplifting audiences from all walks of life and stewarding music education."

The Orchestra will perform works from Sergei Prokofiev, who created masterpieces across musical genres, Gustav Mahler, a celebrated Romantic composer, and Paul Ben-Haim, a prolific Israeli composer.

Exclusive events including galas, dinners, and meet and greets with the musicians will be held in all cities. Ticket sales for the first performance on the tour in Palm Desert, California went on sale July 1, and subsequent cities will be open to the public starting in mid-July. Sign up here for information on the concerts and benefit events across all nine cities on the tour.

The Music Director position is generously endowed by The Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert Foundation.

About American Friends of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra: American Friends of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra supports the world-class Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, enabling the Orchestra to enrich diverse audiences around the world in its role as Israel's preeminent cultural ambassador. AFIPO's vision is to inspire the human spirit through transformative music education programs and extraordinary performances that celebrate Israel and the arts.

About the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra: The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra is the leading orchestra in Israel and globally recognized as a world-class symphonic ensemble. Founded in 1936 by famed Polish violinist Bronislaw Huberman, the Orchestra performs regularly in Tel Aviv and across Israel. Since its inception, the Orchestra has enjoyed long-lasting relationships with renowned soloists and conductors which have kept it at the forefront of the classical music world.

