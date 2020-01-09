The World Goes for Sale on Extraordinary Internet Artwork, Gold Diamond World

He began putting the pieces together in 2010 to bring his imagination to reality – The place where 180 people will be recognised as "The Owners of the World."

Each of the 180 countries will go on eBay auction starting from the 10th Jan, with bids starting at £0.99. Countries will be listed daily as a social experiment to get people excited about digital art. Each country is tied up to the formula and exclusive to only one owner.

Every country has a virtual diamond; a digital gift the owner can dedicate to someone special. The Diamond of Italy is dedicated to 'Vinci' and forms 'Da Giado Code'; connects the Gold Diamond World with the Vitruvian Man and is the centre star on Salvator Mundi's Orb, whilst displaying a hint in binary code.

Owners will have their name and photo displayed on their country and have the option to link their country to their website or business.

Serag dedicated Italy to Leonardo whilst France will be the final country to be listed; where Leonardo passed away.

In the digital book DaGiadoCode.com artist reveals a Fibonacci pattern that he believes has not been discovered and will use to record the names of the owners.

InternetLouvre.com created as a digital gallery to complete the artwork.

"I wanted to create a deep yet fun artwork that can excite people from all nations to make it a memorable tribute for Leonardo. We live in a world that is dominated by the Internet; the digital world is part of reality," said Serag. "I believe art is imagination, sparks emotion that creates a sense of realism to bring a fantasy into reality and make the impossible feel real. My vision is to create the Mona Lisa of the Internet, to give exposure to digital art and inspire the digital artists of the future."

Artwork is now live; explore and follow latest updates. Watch the pre-launch video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=97pvUO6vVJQ&t=28s

Social Media Links:

Ebay: https://www.ebay.com/usr/golddiamondworld

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/golddiamondworld/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GoldDiamondW

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GoldDiamondWorld/

SOURCE GoldDiamondWorld.com

Related Links

http://golddiamondworld.com

