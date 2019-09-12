The World Market for Application Gateways, 2019-2024 - Rise in the Number of Different Application Layer Attacks Spurs Market Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Application Gateway Market by Component (Solution and Services), Services (Consulting, Integration and Deployment), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMES), Vertical (BFSI and IT and Telecommunication), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Application Analytics Market is expected to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2019 to USD 2.5 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 10%.

This report segments the global application gateway market by component, service, organization size, vertical, and region.

The report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the application gateway market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The major factor contributing to the growth of the application gateway market is increased demand for protected networks, and growth in the number of different application-layer attacks, driving the growth of the global application gateway market. However, the lack of mandatory regulations for information security may limit market growth.

On the other hand, factors, such as the rise in the adoption of Internet of Things (IoT), AI, and Software-Defined Networks (SDN) technologies, are expected to shape the future of the application gateway market. Moreover, issues related to lack of technical expertise may act as challenges for market growth.

Major vendors in the application gateway market are Microsoft (Microsoft), SAP (SAP), Orange (Orange Business Services), F5 Networks (F5 Networks, Inc.), Palo Alto Networks (Palo Alto Networks, Inc.), Forcepoint (Forcepoint), Zscaler (Zscaler, Inc.), Citrix (Citrix Systems, Inc.), Akamai (Akamai Technologies), Aculab (Aculab), Imperva (Imperva Inc.), Barracuda Networks (Barracuda Networks, Inc.), KEMP Technologies (Kemp Technologies Inc.), Snapt (Snapt, Inc.), and Avi Networks (Avi Networks).

These players offer application gateway solutions to help enterprises in securing the host network while accepting access requests of clients for the host server.

Microsoft's Azure Application Gateway is a layer 7 load balancing solution, which enables enterprises to create traffic routing rules based on HTTP, offers cookie-based session affinity, and provides Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) processing to offload SSL processing work from resources, such as web farms and websites, thus protecting its performance.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in the application gateway market, information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall application gateway market and sub-segments.

The report would also help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Application Gateway Market

4.2 Market Top 3 Verticals and Regions

4.3 Market By Region

4.4 Market Investment Scenario



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth in Number of Different Application Layer Attacks

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Mandatory Regulations for Information Security

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rise in Adoption of Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, and Software-Defined Network Technologies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Technical Expertise



6 Application Gateway Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solution

6.2.1 Growing Concern of Security Among Enterprises to Drive the Growth of Application Gateway Solution

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Need for Consistent Performance of the Solutions to Increase the Demand for Services in the Market



7 Application Gateway Market, By Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Consulting

7.2.1 Need for Awareness About the Application Gateway Solution for Business use to Increase the Demand for Consulting Services

7.3 Integration and Deployment

7.3.1 Integration and Deployment Services to Help Organizations for Seamless use of Application Gateway Solution

7.4 Support and Maintenance

7.4.1 Need for Consistent Performance of the Solution to Increase the Growth of the Support and Maintenance Services



8 Application Gateway Market, By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Large Enterprises

8.2.1 Need for Securing a Large Number of Data to Increase the Demand for the Application Gateway Solution

8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.3.1 Rising Cyberattacks on Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises to Increase the Demand for Market



9 Application Gateway Market, By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

9.2.1 Rise in Data Breach Incidents and Data Attacks on Banks and Financial Institutes to Boost the Adoption of Application Gateway Solution

9.3 IT and Telecommunication

9.3.1 Increased Need for Network and Infrastructure Security to Boost the Adoption of Application Gateway Solution

9.4 Manufacturing

9.4.1 Growing Adoption of Security Solutions and Services in the Manufacturing Industry Vertical to Drive the Growth of the Market

9.5 Government and Public Sector

9.5.1 Increasing Number of Cyberattacks on Government Agencies to Raise the Need for Enhanced Security Solutions and Services

9.6 Retail

9.6.1 Rising Demand for Application and Data Security in Online Retailing to Increase the Adoption of Application Gateway Solution

9.7 Healthcare

9.7.1 Rapid Adoption of Latest Technologies in Healthcare to Increase the Vulnerabilities, Resulting in the Rise in the Adoption of Security Solutions

9.8 Others



10 Application Gateway Firewall Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 United States

10.2.1.1 Increasing Number of Cyberattacks on Government Agencies and Protection Against Data Breaches to Drive the Growth of the Application Gateway Market in the US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Government Initiatives to Support the Growth of Application Gateway Solution in Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 United Kingdom

10.3.1.1 Emphasis on Developing Enhanced Protection Against Frauds to Increase the Growth of the Market in the UK

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.2.1 Growing Usage of the Internet to Drive the Need for Data Security Against Data Attacks in Germany

10.3.3 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 Adoption of New Regulations Related to Network Security to Drive the Market in China

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Adoption of Enhanced Security Solutions and Government Policies to Boost the Growth of the Market in Japan

10.4.3 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.6 Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

11.2.1 Visionary Leaders

11.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.3 Innovators

11.2.4 Emerging Companies



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Microsoft

12.2 SAP

12.3 Orange

12.4 F5 Networks

12.5 Palo Alto Networks

12.6 Forcepoint

12.7 Zscaler

12.8 Citrix

12.9 Akamai

12.10 Aculab

12.11 Imperva

12.12 Barracuda Networks

12.13 Kemp Technologies

12.14 Snapt

12.15 Avi Networks



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bxcf4r

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

