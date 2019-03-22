The World Market for Commercial Lawn Mowers, 2019 to 2024 - Exponential Growth of Eco-Cities & Green Spaces Across Major Regions Will Augment the Development of the Market

DUBLIN, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Commercial Lawn Mower Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive market research and strategic analysis study of the global commercial lawn mower market offers investment opportunities, market size, and trend forecast during the period 2019-2024.

The global commercial lawn mower market is projected to generate revenues of approximately $13billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 5% during 2018-2024. The market research report also offers market size analysis in terms of unit volumes during the forecast period.

Key Highlights

1. The increasing penetration of low-cost garden equipment and growing demand from government agencies across APAC will boost revenues in the global commercial lawn mower market.

2. The exponential growth of eco-cities and green spaces across major regions will augment the development of the market.

3. APAC-based vendors are launching their products across developing regions to gain a larger global commercial lawn mower market share.

4. Ride-on mowers are very popular amongst urban, heavy-duty commercial users such as industrial users in the global market.

5. The rising demand for professional landscaping services in the US, Europe, China, and India will encourage vendors to launch new models in the global commercial lawn mower market.

6. Honda Motor Company is focusing on developing environment-friendly, safe mowers for the commercial segment to attract the maximum number of consumers in the global commercial lawn mower market.



Market Overview



The growing demand for landscaping services and garden maintenance services is fueling the growth of the global commercial lawn mower market. These machines find applications across golf courses, sports fields, and public parks in the global market.



These types of mowers are one of the fastest growing categories of garden equipment and are establishing a market presence in developed countries such as the US. The increasing investments in technological advancements and the emergence of voice-activated control systems are leading to the development of robotic lawn mowers in the global market.



The growing demand from the US, Canada, the UK, and Nordic countries will create lucrative opportunities for the leading vendors operating in the global commercial lawn mower market. The launch of new product models with higher efficiency, enhanced battery power, and increased mowing capabilities will boost the sales of these garden tools in the market. The improvement in battery technology and the introduction of electric lawn mowers that are easy to use and eco-friendly will transform the global commercial lawn mower market.



The growing interest in backyard beautification is propelling the demand for lawn mowers market in Europe and other countries. The increasing demand for upgrades and an overwhelming response toward commercial robotic mowers will enable companies to expand to other regions in the market over the next few years. The increase in leisure activities across various regions will boost revenues in the global commercial lawn mower market.



Market Dynamics



The rising number of consumers shifting their focus towards smart technology will boost the demand for innovative products in the global commercial lawn mower market. The advent of automation and IoT led to the start of integrated, centralized control of individual systems such as small appliances, consumer electronics, environmental control systems, and building components in the market.



The influx of smart automated devices will result in the introduction of autonomous mowers in the market. Enhanced connectedness and the ability to converge robotic technology with smart device concept have been witnessing an acceptance among modern-day tech-savvy end-users in the global commercial lawn mower market.



The latest trend witnessed in the market is the increased adoption of smart robotic technologies among end-users across the world. Some of the widely accepted smart devices in the global market include robotic personal assistants, robotic lawn mowers, robotic window cleaners, and robotic vacuum cleaners.



Smart mowers are integrated with intelligent visual navigation and have the ability to assimilate with the internet and control through a smartphone application. The leading players focusing on introducing low-cost robotic models will propel sales in the global commercial lawn mower market.



Top trends observed in the global commercial lawn mower market include:

The emergence of Robotic Lawn Mowers

Development of Sustainable Cities

Increased Adoption of Green Spaces and Green Roofs

Growing Influx of Battery-powered Products & Multi-use Equipment

Key Vendor Analysis



The global commercial lawn mower market witnessed leading vendors working with rebate programs that incentivize governments to purchase sustainable equipment or existent trade-in fleet for battery-powered ones. The players are focusing on reducing weight, increasing effectiveness, and speed of the equipment to sustain the competition in the global commercial lawn mower market.



The major vendors in the global commercial lawn mower market are:

Deere & Co.

Honda Power Equipment

Husqvarna

Kubota

MTD Products

Bosch

STIGA

The Toro Company

Key Topics Covered



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Report Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product Type

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by End-user Type

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Fuel Type

4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Mower Blade Type

4.3.5 Market Segmentation by Drive Type

4.3.6 Market Segmentation by Start Type

4.3.7 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Inclusions

5.3 Exclusions

5.4 Currency Conversion

5.5 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Landscaping Industry Dynamics

7.2.1 Overview

7.3 Dawn of Robotic Lawn Mowers

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Design & Working System

7.4 Alternate Spaces & Community Creation

7.5 Macroeconomic Factors Enabling Market Growth

7.5.1 Economic Development



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Healthy Growth of Landscaping Industry

8.1.2 Emergence of Robotic Lawn Mowers

8.1.3 Growing Marketing Efforts and Promotional Activities by Vendors

8.1.4 Development of Sustainable Cities

8.1.5 YOY Impact of Market Growth Enablers

8.1.6 YOY Impact of Market Growth Enablers on Regions

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Rise of Drought-tolerant Landscaping and High Adoption of Artificial Grass

8.2.2 Shortage of Skilled and Qualified Labors

8.2.3 Political Turbulences in Key Markets

8.2.4 Increasing Labor Cost and Cost Trade-offs

8.2.5 YOY Impact of Market Growth Restraints

8.2.6 Impact of Market Growth Restraints on Regions

8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3.1 Shifting Consumer Focus toward Smart Technology

8.3.2 Influence of Internet in Shaping End-users' Purchasing Behavior

8.3.3 Increased Adoption of Green Spaces and Green Roofs

8.3.4 Growing Influx of Battery-powered Products & Multi-use Equipment

8.3.5 YOY Impact of Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3.6 Impact of Market Opportunities & Trends on Regions



9 Value Chain Analysis

9.1 Value Chain overview

9.2 Value Chain Analysis

9.2.1 Raw Material and Component Suppliers

9.2.2 Manufacturers

9.2.3 Distributors/Dealers/Retailers

9.2.4 End-user



10 Market Landscape

10.1 Garden Equipment Market Overview

10.1.1 Market Size & Forecast

10.2 Global Commercial Lawn Mower Market

10.2.1 Historical Data 2016-2017

10.2.2 Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024

10.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



11 Market by Product Type

11.1 Market Overview



12 Commercial Walk-behind Lawn Mower

12.1 Market Size & Forecast

12.2 Market by Product Type

12.2.1 Self-Propelled Mowers: Market Size & Forecast

12.2.2 Push Mower: Market Size & Forecast

12.2.3 Hover Mower: Market Size & Forecast

12.3 Market by Geography



13 Commercial Ride-on Lawn Mower

13.1 Market Size & Forecast

13.2 Market by Product Type

13.2.1 Standard Ride-on Mowers: Market Size & Forecast

13.2.2 Zero-turn Mowers: Market Size & Forecast

13.2.3 Lawn Tractors: Market Size & Forecast

13.2.4 Garden Tractors: Market Size & Forecast

13.3 Market by Geography



14 Commercial Robotic Lawn Mower

14.1 Market Size & Forecast

14.2 Market by Geography



15 Market by Fuel Type

15.1 Market Overview



16 Gas-powered Commercial Lawn Mowers

16.1 Market Size & Forecast

16.2 Market by Geography



17 Electric-powered Commercial Lawn Mowers

17.1 Market Size & Forecast

17.2 Market by Geography



18 Propane-Powered Commercial Lawn Mowers

18.1 Market Size & Forecast

18.2 Market by Geography



19 Market By End-user Type

19.1 Market Overview

19.2 Professional Landscaping Services

19.3 Golf Courses

19.4 Government & Others



20 Market By Mower Blade Type

20.1 Market Overview

20.2 Cylinder Blades

20.3 Deck/Standard Blades

20.4 Mulching Blades

20.5 Lifting Blades



21 Market By Drive Type

21.1 Market Overview

21.2 AWD

21.3 FWD

21.4 RWD



22 Market By START Type

22.1 Market Overview

22.2 Keyed Start

22.3 Push Start

22.4 Recoil Start (Pull/Manual/Rewind Start)



23 Market by Distribution Channel

23.1 Market Overview

23.1.1 Manufacture, Production, and Distribution

23.1.2 Distribution through Retail Stores

23.1.3 Distribution through Online Websites



24 Geographical Segmentation

24.1 Market Overview



25 North America

25.1 Historic Data 2016-2017

25.2 Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024

25.3 Segmentation by Product type

25.4 Segmentation by End-user Type

25.5 Segmentation by Fuel Type

25.6 Segmentation by Mower Blade Type

25.7 Segmentation by Drive Type

25.8 Segmentation by Start Type

25.9 US: Market Size & Forecast

25.10 Canada: Market Size & Forecast

25.11 Leading Trend, Enabler, and Restraint



26 Europe

26.1 Historic Data 2016-2017

26.2 Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024

26.3 Segmentation by Product type

26.4 Segmentation by End-user Type

26.5 Segmentation by Fuel Type

26.6 Segmentation by Mower Blade Type

26.7 Segmentation by Drive Type

26.8 Segmentation by Start Type

26.9 Germany: Market Size & Forecast

26.10 UK: Market Size & Forecast

26.11 France: Market Size & Forecast

26.12 Spain: Market Size & Forecast

26.13 Italy: Market Size & Forecast

26.14 Sweden: Market Size & Forecast

26.15 Switzerland: Market Size & Forecast

26.16 Belgium: Market Size & Forecast

26.17 Netherlands: Market Size & Forecast

26.18 Leading Trend, Enabler, and Restraint



27 APAC

27.1 Historic Data: 2016-2017

27.2 Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024

27.3 Segmentation by Product type

27.4 Segmentation by End-user Type

27.5 Segmentation by Fuel Type

27.6 Segmentation by Mower Blade Type

27.7 Segmentation by Drive Type

27.8 Segmentation by Start Type

27.9 China & SAR: Market Size & Forecast

27.10 Australia: Market Size & Forecast

27.11 Japan: Market Size & Forecast

27.12 South Korea: Market Size & Forecast

27.13 Leading Trend, Enabler, and Restraint



28 Latin America

28.1 Historical Data: 2016-2017

28.2 Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024

28.3 Segmentation by Product type

28.4 Segmentation by End-user Type

28.5 Segmentation by Fuel Type

28.6 Segmentation by Mower Blade Type

28.7 Segmentation by Drive Type

28.8 Segmentation by Start Type

28.9 Brazil: Market Size & Forecast

28.10 Mexico: Market Size & Forecast

28.11 Leading Trend, Enabler, and Restraint



29 Middle-East & Africa

29.1 Historical Data 2016-2017

29.2 Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024

29.3 Segmentation by Product type

29.4 Segmentation by End-user Type

29.5 Segmentation by Fuel Type

29.6 Segmentation by Mower Blade Type

29.7 Segmentation by Drive Type

29.8 Segmentation by Start Type

29.9 Saudi Arabia: Market Size & Forecast

29.10 UAE: Market Size & Forecast

29.11 South Africa: Market Size & Forecast

29.12 Leading Trend, Enabler, and Restraint



30 Competitive Landscape

30.1 Market Overview

30.2 Market Structure and Mapping of Competition

30.2.1 Herfindahl-Hirschman Index



31 Key Company Profiles

31.1 DEERE & Co.

31.1.1 Business Overview

31.1.2 Business Segments

31.1.3 Product Offerings

31.1.4 Key Strategies

31.1.5 Key Strengths

31.1.6 Key Opportunities

31.2 Honda Power Equipment

31.3 Husqvarna

31.4 Kubota

31.5 MTD Products

31.6 Robert Bosch

31.7 Stiga

31.8 The TORO Company



32 Other Prominent Vendors

32.1 AGCO

32.1.1 Company Overview

32.1.2 Strategy

32.2 Alamo Group

32.3 AL-KO

32.4 Ariens Company

32.5 AS-motor

32.6 Bad Boy Mowers

32.7 Black + decker

32.8 Blount International

32.9 Bobcat Company

32.10 Briggs & Stratton

32.11 Carraro

32.12 Chevron Group

32.13 Cobra

32.14 Einhell Germany

32.15 Emak Group

32.16 Erkunt Traktor Sanayii

32.17 E.ZICOM

32.18 Generac Power Systems

32.19 Greenworks Tool

32.20 Grey Technology (Gtech)

32.21 Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology

32.22 Hayter Limited

32.23 Hitachi

32.24 Hustler Turf Equipment

32.25 Linea Tielle

32.26 LG

32.27 Lowe's (Kobalt)

32.28 Makita Corporation

32.29 Mamibot

32.30 Masport

32.31 McLane manufacturing

32.32 Mean Green Products

32.33 Milagrow HumanTech

32.34 Moridge manufacturing

32.35 Ningbo NGP Industry

32.36 Positec Tool (WORX)

32.37 SCAG Power Equipment

32.38 SCHILLER Grounds Care

32.39 Shibaura

32.40 Snow Joe

32.41 STIHL

32.42 SUMEC (Yard force)

32.43 Swisher Acquisition

32.44 Techtronic Industries

32.45 Textron

32.46 The Kobi Company

32.47 Turflynx

32.48 Yamabiko EuRope (Belrobotics)

32.49 Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology

32.50 Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS)



33 Report Summary

33.1 Key Takeaways

33.2 Strategic Recommendation

33.3 Qualitative Summary

33.4 Quantitative Summary

33.4.1 Market by Geography

33.4.2 Market by Product Type

33.4.3 Market by End-user Type

33.4.4 Market by Fuel Type

33.4.5 Market by Blade Type

33.4.6 Market by Drive Type

33.4.7 Market by Start Type



