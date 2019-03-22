The World Market for Commercial Lawn Mowers, 2019 to 2024 - Exponential Growth of Eco-Cities & Green Spaces Across Major Regions Will Augment the Development of the Market
Mar 22, 2019, 11:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Commercial Lawn Mower Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This comprehensive market research and strategic analysis study of the global commercial lawn mower market offers investment opportunities, market size, and trend forecast during the period 2019-2024.
The global commercial lawn mower market is projected to generate revenues of approximately $13billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 5% during 2018-2024. The market research report also offers market size analysis in terms of unit volumes during the forecast period.
Key Highlights
1. The increasing penetration of low-cost garden equipment and growing demand from government agencies across APAC will boost revenues in the global commercial lawn mower market.
2. The exponential growth of eco-cities and green spaces across major regions will augment the development of the market.
3. APAC-based vendors are launching their products across developing regions to gain a larger global commercial lawn mower market share.
4. Ride-on mowers are very popular amongst urban, heavy-duty commercial users such as industrial users in the global market.
5. The rising demand for professional landscaping services in the US, Europe, China, and India will encourage vendors to launch new models in the global commercial lawn mower market.
6. Honda Motor Company is focusing on developing environment-friendly, safe mowers for the commercial segment to attract the maximum number of consumers in the global commercial lawn mower market.
Market Overview
The growing demand for landscaping services and garden maintenance services is fueling the growth of the global commercial lawn mower market. These machines find applications across golf courses, sports fields, and public parks in the global market.
These types of mowers are one of the fastest growing categories of garden equipment and are establishing a market presence in developed countries such as the US. The increasing investments in technological advancements and the emergence of voice-activated control systems are leading to the development of robotic lawn mowers in the global market.
The growing demand from the US, Canada, the UK, and Nordic countries will create lucrative opportunities for the leading vendors operating in the global commercial lawn mower market. The launch of new product models with higher efficiency, enhanced battery power, and increased mowing capabilities will boost the sales of these garden tools in the market. The improvement in battery technology and the introduction of electric lawn mowers that are easy to use and eco-friendly will transform the global commercial lawn mower market.
The growing interest in backyard beautification is propelling the demand for lawn mowers market in Europe and other countries. The increasing demand for upgrades and an overwhelming response toward commercial robotic mowers will enable companies to expand to other regions in the market over the next few years. The increase in leisure activities across various regions will boost revenues in the global commercial lawn mower market.
Market Dynamics
The rising number of consumers shifting their focus towards smart technology will boost the demand for innovative products in the global commercial lawn mower market. The advent of automation and IoT led to the start of integrated, centralized control of individual systems such as small appliances, consumer electronics, environmental control systems, and building components in the market.
The influx of smart automated devices will result in the introduction of autonomous mowers in the market. Enhanced connectedness and the ability to converge robotic technology with smart device concept have been witnessing an acceptance among modern-day tech-savvy end-users in the global commercial lawn mower market.
The latest trend witnessed in the market is the increased adoption of smart robotic technologies among end-users across the world. Some of the widely accepted smart devices in the global market include robotic personal assistants, robotic lawn mowers, robotic window cleaners, and robotic vacuum cleaners.
Smart mowers are integrated with intelligent visual navigation and have the ability to assimilate with the internet and control through a smartphone application. The leading players focusing on introducing low-cost robotic models will propel sales in the global commercial lawn mower market.
Top trends observed in the global commercial lawn mower market include:
- The emergence of Robotic Lawn Mowers
- Development of Sustainable Cities
- Increased Adoption of Green Spaces and Green Roofs
- Growing Influx of Battery-powered Products & Multi-use Equipment
Key Vendor Analysis
The global commercial lawn mower market witnessed leading vendors working with rebate programs that incentivize governments to purchase sustainable equipment or existent trade-in fleet for battery-powered ones. The players are focusing on reducing weight, increasing effectiveness, and speed of the equipment to sustain the competition in the global commercial lawn mower market.
The major vendors in the global commercial lawn mower market are:
- Deere & Co.
- Honda Power Equipment
- Husqvarna
- Kubota
- MTD Products
- Bosch
- STIGA
- The Toro Company
Key Topics Covered
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Report Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of Study
4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product Type
4.3.2 Market Segmentation by End-user Type
4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Fuel Type
4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Mower Blade Type
4.3.5 Market Segmentation by Drive Type
4.3.6 Market Segmentation by Start Type
4.3.7 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Inclusions
5.3 Exclusions
5.4 Currency Conversion
5.5 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Market Overview
7.2 Landscaping Industry Dynamics
7.2.1 Overview
7.3 Dawn of Robotic Lawn Mowers
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Design & Working System
7.4 Alternate Spaces & Community Creation
7.5 Macroeconomic Factors Enabling Market Growth
7.5.1 Economic Development
8 Market Dynamics
8.1 Market Growth Enablers
8.1.1 Healthy Growth of Landscaping Industry
8.1.2 Emergence of Robotic Lawn Mowers
8.1.3 Growing Marketing Efforts and Promotional Activities by Vendors
8.1.4 Development of Sustainable Cities
8.1.5 YOY Impact of Market Growth Enablers
8.1.6 YOY Impact of Market Growth Enablers on Regions
8.2 Market Growth Restraints
8.2.1 Rise of Drought-tolerant Landscaping and High Adoption of Artificial Grass
8.2.2 Shortage of Skilled and Qualified Labors
8.2.3 Political Turbulences in Key Markets
8.2.4 Increasing Labor Cost and Cost Trade-offs
8.2.5 YOY Impact of Market Growth Restraints
8.2.6 Impact of Market Growth Restraints on Regions
8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.3.1 Shifting Consumer Focus toward Smart Technology
8.3.2 Influence of Internet in Shaping End-users' Purchasing Behavior
8.3.3 Increased Adoption of Green Spaces and Green Roofs
8.3.4 Growing Influx of Battery-powered Products & Multi-use Equipment
8.3.5 YOY Impact of Market Opportunities & Trends
8.3.6 Impact of Market Opportunities & Trends on Regions
9 Value Chain Analysis
9.1 Value Chain overview
9.2 Value Chain Analysis
9.2.1 Raw Material and Component Suppliers
9.2.2 Manufacturers
9.2.3 Distributors/Dealers/Retailers
9.2.4 End-user
10 Market Landscape
10.1 Garden Equipment Market Overview
10.1.1 Market Size & Forecast
10.2 Global Commercial Lawn Mower Market
10.2.1 Historical Data 2016-2017
10.2.2 Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024
10.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
11 Market by Product Type
11.1 Market Overview
12 Commercial Walk-behind Lawn Mower
12.1 Market Size & Forecast
12.2 Market by Product Type
12.2.1 Self-Propelled Mowers: Market Size & Forecast
12.2.2 Push Mower: Market Size & Forecast
12.2.3 Hover Mower: Market Size & Forecast
12.3 Market by Geography
13 Commercial Ride-on Lawn Mower
13.1 Market Size & Forecast
13.2 Market by Product Type
13.2.1 Standard Ride-on Mowers: Market Size & Forecast
13.2.2 Zero-turn Mowers: Market Size & Forecast
13.2.3 Lawn Tractors: Market Size & Forecast
13.2.4 Garden Tractors: Market Size & Forecast
13.3 Market by Geography
14 Commercial Robotic Lawn Mower
14.1 Market Size & Forecast
14.2 Market by Geography
15 Market by Fuel Type
15.1 Market Overview
16 Gas-powered Commercial Lawn Mowers
16.1 Market Size & Forecast
16.2 Market by Geography
17 Electric-powered Commercial Lawn Mowers
17.1 Market Size & Forecast
17.2 Market by Geography
18 Propane-Powered Commercial Lawn Mowers
18.1 Market Size & Forecast
18.2 Market by Geography
19 Market By End-user Type
19.1 Market Overview
19.2 Professional Landscaping Services
19.3 Golf Courses
19.4 Government & Others
20 Market By Mower Blade Type
20.1 Market Overview
20.2 Cylinder Blades
20.3 Deck/Standard Blades
20.4 Mulching Blades
20.5 Lifting Blades
21 Market By Drive Type
21.1 Market Overview
21.2 AWD
21.3 FWD
21.4 RWD
22 Market By START Type
22.1 Market Overview
22.2 Keyed Start
22.3 Push Start
22.4 Recoil Start (Pull/Manual/Rewind Start)
23 Market by Distribution Channel
23.1 Market Overview
23.1.1 Manufacture, Production, and Distribution
23.1.2 Distribution through Retail Stores
23.1.3 Distribution through Online Websites
24 Geographical Segmentation
24.1 Market Overview
25 North America
25.1 Historic Data 2016-2017
25.2 Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024
25.3 Segmentation by Product type
25.4 Segmentation by End-user Type
25.5 Segmentation by Fuel Type
25.6 Segmentation by Mower Blade Type
25.7 Segmentation by Drive Type
25.8 Segmentation by Start Type
25.9 US: Market Size & Forecast
25.10 Canada: Market Size & Forecast
25.11 Leading Trend, Enabler, and Restraint
26 Europe
26.1 Historic Data 2016-2017
26.2 Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024
26.3 Segmentation by Product type
26.4 Segmentation by End-user Type
26.5 Segmentation by Fuel Type
26.6 Segmentation by Mower Blade Type
26.7 Segmentation by Drive Type
26.8 Segmentation by Start Type
26.9 Germany: Market Size & Forecast
26.10 UK: Market Size & Forecast
26.11 France: Market Size & Forecast
26.12 Spain: Market Size & Forecast
26.13 Italy: Market Size & Forecast
26.14 Sweden: Market Size & Forecast
26.15 Switzerland: Market Size & Forecast
26.16 Belgium: Market Size & Forecast
26.17 Netherlands: Market Size & Forecast
26.18 Leading Trend, Enabler, and Restraint
27 APAC
27.1 Historic Data: 2016-2017
27.2 Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024
27.3 Segmentation by Product type
27.4 Segmentation by End-user Type
27.5 Segmentation by Fuel Type
27.6 Segmentation by Mower Blade Type
27.7 Segmentation by Drive Type
27.8 Segmentation by Start Type
27.9 China & SAR: Market Size & Forecast
27.10 Australia: Market Size & Forecast
27.11 Japan: Market Size & Forecast
27.12 South Korea: Market Size & Forecast
27.13 Leading Trend, Enabler, and Restraint
28 Latin America
28.1 Historical Data: 2016-2017
28.2 Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024
28.3 Segmentation by Product type
28.4 Segmentation by End-user Type
28.5 Segmentation by Fuel Type
28.6 Segmentation by Mower Blade Type
28.7 Segmentation by Drive Type
28.8 Segmentation by Start Type
28.9 Brazil: Market Size & Forecast
28.10 Mexico: Market Size & Forecast
28.11 Leading Trend, Enabler, and Restraint
29 Middle-East & Africa
29.1 Historical Data 2016-2017
29.2 Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024
29.3 Segmentation by Product type
29.4 Segmentation by End-user Type
29.5 Segmentation by Fuel Type
29.6 Segmentation by Mower Blade Type
29.7 Segmentation by Drive Type
29.8 Segmentation by Start Type
29.9 Saudi Arabia: Market Size & Forecast
29.10 UAE: Market Size & Forecast
29.11 South Africa: Market Size & Forecast
29.12 Leading Trend, Enabler, and Restraint
30 Competitive Landscape
30.1 Market Overview
30.2 Market Structure and Mapping of Competition
30.2.1 Herfindahl-Hirschman Index
31 Key Company Profiles
31.1 DEERE & Co.
31.1.1 Business Overview
31.1.2 Business Segments
31.1.3 Product Offerings
31.1.4 Key Strategies
31.1.5 Key Strengths
31.1.6 Key Opportunities
31.2 Honda Power Equipment
31.3 Husqvarna
31.4 Kubota
31.5 MTD Products
31.6 Robert Bosch
31.7 Stiga
31.8 The TORO Company
32 Other Prominent Vendors
32.1 AGCO
32.1.1 Company Overview
32.1.2 Strategy
32.2 Alamo Group
32.3 AL-KO
32.4 Ariens Company
32.5 AS-motor
32.6 Bad Boy Mowers
32.7 Black + decker
32.8 Blount International
32.9 Bobcat Company
32.10 Briggs & Stratton
32.11 Carraro
32.12 Chevron Group
32.13 Cobra
32.14 Einhell Germany
32.15 Emak Group
32.16 Erkunt Traktor Sanayii
32.17 E.ZICOM
32.18 Generac Power Systems
32.19 Greenworks Tool
32.20 Grey Technology (Gtech)
32.21 Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology
32.22 Hayter Limited
32.23 Hitachi
32.24 Hustler Turf Equipment
32.25 Linea Tielle
32.26 LG
32.27 Lowe's (Kobalt)
32.28 Makita Corporation
32.29 Mamibot
32.30 Masport
32.31 McLane manufacturing
32.32 Mean Green Products
32.33 Milagrow HumanTech
32.34 Moridge manufacturing
32.35 Ningbo NGP Industry
32.36 Positec Tool (WORX)
32.37 SCAG Power Equipment
32.38 SCHILLER Grounds Care
32.39 Shibaura
32.40 Snow Joe
32.41 STIHL
32.42 SUMEC (Yard force)
32.43 Swisher Acquisition
32.44 Techtronic Industries
32.45 Textron
32.46 The Kobi Company
32.47 Turflynx
32.48 Yamabiko EuRope (Belrobotics)
32.49 Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology
32.50 Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS)
33 Report Summary
33.1 Key Takeaways
33.2 Strategic Recommendation
33.3 Qualitative Summary
33.4 Quantitative Summary
33.4.1 Market by Geography
33.4.2 Market by Product Type
33.4.3 Market by End-user Type
33.4.4 Market by Fuel Type
33.4.5 Market by Blade Type
33.4.6 Market by Drive Type
33.4.7 Market by Start Type
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z25g7l/the_world_market?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article