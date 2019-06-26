The World Market for Maternity Apparel, 2019: Forecast to 2024 with Profiles on 59 Industry Players

DUBLIN, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Maternity Apparel - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Maternity Apparel in US$ Million.



Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Maternity Wear: Meeting the Ever-Changing Styles, Preferences, and Fashion Needs of New-Age Mothers

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Transforming Maternity Apparel Market

Despite Decline in Global Birth Rates, Demand for Trendy Maternity Wear on the Rise

Celebrities Drive Maternity Fashion Trends

Comfort Outperforms Price

Designer Wear Segment: Growth Opportunities in Mature Markets

Global Market Outlook

Developed Regions Continue to Dominate, while Developing Countries Spearhead Market Growth

Maternity Wear in Eastern and Western Countries: A Comparative Analysis

Social Stigma Continue to Hamper Market Prospects in Developing Countries



2. COMPETITION

Destination Maternity: The Leading Maternity Apparel Retailer

Leading Maternity Apparel/Clothing Brands Worldwide

Popular Maternity Dresses in 2016-17

Leading Online Maternity Clothing Brands Worldwide

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Millennials Reaching Child-Bearing Age and their Growing Extravagance Drive Healthy Market Growth

Capturing Interest of the Millennial-Mother: The Focal Point for Maternity Wear Designers

Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators

Rising Working Women Population Benefit Market Expansion

Growing Prominence of Social Media Drive Gains in Online Maternity Wear Retail

Evolution of the Modern Informed Mother

Spike in Online Maternity Apparel Sales

Steady Launch of Innovative Retail Techniques Fuel Demand

Graphene to Revolutionize Maternity Clothing Technology

Plus-Size Maternity Wear Offers Huge Untapped Market Potential

Latest Clothing Trends for Plus-Sized Women Summarized

Comfortable and Visually Attractive Maternity Wear for Early Stages of Pregnancy: Need of the Hour

Delayed Pregnancies Create New Opportunities

Westernization of Wardrobe Gains Momentum in the Conventional Markets

Maternity Hosiery: A New Horizon

Demand for Organic Maternity Apparel Gathers Momentum

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

Shrinking Family Size Lead to Higher Discretionary Spending

India & China: Important Potential Future Markets



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Maternity Apparel: A Prelude

Nursing and Maternity Fashions and Accessories

Historical Backdrop



5. PRODUCT LAUNCHES

Lidl Launches New Maternity Collection

Uniqlo Launches Maternity Ultra Stretch Jeans for Pregnant Women

Target Introduces New Line of Maternity Fashion and Isabel Maternity Collection

Amari Active Launches Vol 3 Collection of on-the-go Apparel for Active Women

Enhle Mbali Launches SE PREGGOZ Maternity Wear Collection

Lauren Conrad Launches Maternity Clothing Line at Kohl's

Rachel Zoe Teams Up with A Pea in the Pod to Launch a Summer Maternity Collection

Cake Maternity Launches Charley M for Younger Moms

Mango Launches Maternity Collection for Expectant Mothers

Miss Military Mom Launches T-Shirts Collection for Nursing Mothers

Megadose Launches anti-Zika Apparel Clothing Collection

Ripe Maternity Launches at Mothercare UK

Score! Touch Launches Touch Maternity Collection



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Destination Maternity and Orchestra-Prmaman Announces the Termination of Merger Agreement

Destination Maternity and Orchestra Prmaman Enters into Agreement to Merge, Creating a Leading Global Provider of Maternity Apparel

Storq Partners with Clifton and 2ReWear to Launch a Closed Loop Maternity Wear Recycling Program



7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Maternity Wear Needs of Millennial Moms Drive Healthy Market Growth despite Declining Birth Rates

Maternity Wear Emerge as a New Trend in the Fashion World

Flaunting Baby Bump: Another New Trend on the Rise

Growing Celebrity Influence Bodes Well for Market Demand

Price and Comfort Reign Supreme in Maternity Apparel Purchase

Paternity Clothing for Dads Offer Huge Market Potential

Maternity Apparel: An Evolutionary Scan

Rise in Working Class Woman: A Business Case for Maternity Apparel Manufacturers

Competitive Landscape

A Few Facts About Maternity Wear

Demographic Groups

Generation X

Generation Y

Baby Boomers

Preferred Styles and Pattern

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Thyme Maternity

A Major Canada-Based Company

B.Market Analytics



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Declining Birth Rates: A Major Cause for the Sluggish Market Growth

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Europe: A Matured Market Continue to Sustain Market Growth

B.Market Analytics



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Envie de Fraises SAS

A Major France-Based Company

B.Market Analytics



4b. GERMANY

Market Analysis



4c. ITALY

Market Analysis



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Social Media and Celebrity Moms Drive Maternity Fashion Boom in the UK

Market Snapshots

Maternity Wear to Stay Relevant with Dresses for Use beyond Pregnancy

Product Launches

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis



4g. REST OF EUROPE

Market Analysis



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific: Increase in Birth Rates Provide Lucrative Market Growth Opportunities

China & India Continue to Offer Huge Untapped Market Potential

Rising Women Workforce: A Significant Growth Factor

B.Market Analytics



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

China: A Potential Laden Market

A Sneak Preview of the Maternity Wear Market

Alterations in One-Child Policy' to Augur Well for Maternity Apparel

E-Retailing Offers New Avenues of Growth

B.Market Analytics



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

India: Favorable Demographics Drive Fastest Market Growth in the World

Millennial Moms and Increasing Household Income Boosts Demand

B.Market Analytics



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Australia: Maternity Wear Market in a Growth Mode

Ripe Maternity

A Major Australia-Based Company

B.Market Analytics



6. THE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

A.Market Analysis

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics



7. LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis



7a. BRAZIL

A.Market Analysis

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics



7b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

