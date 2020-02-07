The World Market for Medical Plastics 2017-2028: Revenue Projections, Key Trends, Leading Players

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Plastics Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Medical Plastics Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing requirement of innovative drug delivery systems, development of patient-specific implants and 3d printed devices and recent technological developments such as AI and big data technologies in the healthcare industry.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts for 2023 and 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing Requirement of Innovative Drug Delivery Systems

3.1.2 Development of Patient-Specific Implants and 3D Printed Devices

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments such as AI and Big Data Technologies in the Healthcare Industry

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Medical Plastics Market, By Type

4.1 Engineering Plastics

4.1.1 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

4.1.2 Polyacetal

4.1.3 Polyamide (PA)

4.1.4 Polycarbonate (PC)

4.1.5 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

4.1.6 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

4.2 Silicone

4.3 Standard Plastics

4.3.1 Polyolefin (PE)

4.3.2 Polystyrene (PS)

4.3.3 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

4.3.4 Polypropylene (PP)

4.3.5 Poly (Methyl Methacrylate) (PMMA)

4.4 High Performance Plastics (HPP)

4.4.1 Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

4.4.2 Polyphenylsulfone (PPSU)

4.4.3 Polyetheretherketone (PEEK)

4.5 Other Types

4.5.1 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)

4.5.2 Synthetic Rubber

4.5.3 Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE)

4.5.4 Polymer Blends

4.5.5 Biodegradable Polymers



5 Medical Plastics Market, By Application

5.1 Medical Disposables

5.1.1 Syringes

5.1.2 General Disposables

5.1.3 Medical Bags

5.1.4 Catheters

5.2 Prosthetics

5.2.1 Implants

5.2.2 Limb Prosthesis

5.3 Medical Instruments & Tools

5.3.1 Dental Tools

5.3.2 Surgical Instruments

5.3.3 Diagnostic Instruments & Devices

5.4 Drug Delivery

5.5 Medical Device Packaging

5.6 Orthopaedic Implant Packaging

5.7 Orthopaedic Soft Goods

5.8 Wound Care

5.9 Cleanroom Supplies

5.10 BioPharm Devices

5.11 Mobility Aids

5.12 Sterilization and Infection Prevention

5.13 Tooth Implants

5.14 Denture Base Material

5.16 Other Applications

5.16.1 Lab Wares

5.16.2 Medical Trays

5.16.3 Sterilization Trays



6 Medical Plastics Market, By Geography

6.1 North America

6.2 Europe

6.3 Asia Pacific

6.4 Middle East

6.5 Latin America

6.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



7 Key Player Activities

7.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

7.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

7.3 Product Launch & Expansions

7.4 Other Activities



8 Leading Companies

8.1 Wilbert Plastic Services Inc.

8.2 Trelleborg Sealing Solutions

8.3 Tekni-Plex Inc.

8.4 Teel Plastics Inc.

8.5 Tech Group Inc.

8.6 Sonoco Plastics

8.7 Solvay S.A.

8.8 Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

8.9 SABIC

8.10 Proxy Biomedical Ltd.

8.11 Plastikos Inc

8.12 Plastiflex Co. Inc.

8.13 Plastic Ingenuity Inc.

8.14 Placon Corp.

8.15 Phillips-Medisize Corp.

8.16 Pexco LLC

8.17 Nypro Inc.

8.18 MedPlast Inc.

8.19 Mack Group Inc

8.20 GW Plastics Inc.

8.21 Eastman Chemical Company

8.22 Celanese Corporation

8.23 Berry Plastics Corp.

8.24 AptarGroup Inc.

8.25 Alpha Packaging Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ijpfax

SOURCE Research and Markets

