The World Market for Non-Wovens 2015-2027: Increase in the Importance of Geotextiles Drives Opportunities

The Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include due to availability of high-tech applications only in few locations, many companies are looking for more sources with the rising demand from various industries, proliferation of new technologies and increase in importance of geotextiles.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, regions and countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Technology Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 End User Analysis

1.7 Strategic Benchmarking

1.8 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Due to Availability of High-Tech Applications only in Few Locations, Many Companies are Looking for More Sources with the Rising Demand from Various Industries

3.1.2 Proliferation of New Technologies

3.1.3 Increase in Importance of Geotextiles

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Technology

4.1 Spunlaid

4.2 Wet-Laid

4.3 Dry-Laid

4.4 Carded

4.5 Other Technologies

4.5.1 Flash-Spun

4.5.2 Electrostatic Spinning



5 Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Type

5.1 Staple

5.2 Hydro Entangled Non-Woven

5.3 Meltblown

5.4 Composite

5.5 Thermally Bonded Non-Woven

5.6 Spun Bonded Non-Woven

5.7 Wet Non-Woven

5.8 Needle Punch Non-Woven

5.9 Other Types



6 Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Function

6.1 Non-Disposable

6.2 Disposable



7 Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Material

7.1 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

7.2 Polypropylene (PP)

7.3 Polyethylene (PE)

7.4 Wood Pulp

7.5 Rayon

7.6 Bi-Component (BICO)

7.7 Nylon

7.8 Polyester

7.9 Other Materials

7.9.1 Binder Resins

7.9.2 Additives

7.9.3 Other Polymers & Fiber



8 Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Application

8.1 Construction

8.2 Hygiene

8.3 Upholstery

8.4 Wipes

8.5 Filtration

8.6 Automotive

8.7 Textiles

8.8 Healthcare

8.9 Other Applications

8.9.1 Industrial/Military

8.9.2 Geotextiles

8.9.3 Office & Stationery

8.9.4 Shoes & leather

8.9.5 Leisure



9 Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By End User

9.1 Medical Sector

9.2 Pharmaceuticals

9.3 Consumer Goods Industry

9.4 Iron & Steel

9.5 Apparel Industry

9.6 Automobile

9.7 Agriculture & Landscape

9.8 Chemical

9.9 Cement

9.10 Power

9.11 Other End Users



10 Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Geography

10.1 North America

10.1.1 US

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.3 Mexico

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 France

10.2.2 Germany

10.2.3 Italy

10.2.4 Spain

10.2.5 UK

10.2.6 Rest of Europe

10.3 Asia-Pacific

10.3.1 China

10.3.2 Japan

10.3.3 India

10.3.4 Australia

10.3.5 New Zealand

10.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.4 Middle East

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia

10.4.2 UAE

10.4.3 Rest of Middle East

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Rest of Latin America

10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

10.6.1 South Africa

10.6.2 Others



11 Key Player Activities

11.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

11.3 Product Launch & Expansions

11.4 Other Activities



12 Leading Companies

12.1 Kimberly-Clarke Corporation

12.2 Ahlstrom-Munksj

12.3 P. H. Glatfelter Company

12.4 Berry Global Group

12.5 Fitesa

12.6 E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

12.7 Toray Industries Inc.

12.8 Avgol Industries Ltd.

12.9 Suominen Corporation

12.10 Freudenberg

12.11 Johns Manville

12.12 TWE Group

12.13 Polymer Group

12.14 Georgia-Pacific

12.15 Owens Corning



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vvydf

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

