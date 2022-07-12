The World Market for Pet Insurance, 2022-2027, Featuring Profiles of Key Players PetFirst, ASPCA, 24PetWatch, and Anicom Holdings Among Others

DUBLIN, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pet Insurance Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact and Forecasts (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With increasing healthcare cost for pets, pet owners are readily adopting pet health insurance, thereby fostering the market growth. Standard diagnosis coding system has highly evolved for maintaining human medical records in developed nations such as Italy, England, United States and Canada. This simplifies the overall process of claiming reimbursement and availing the insurance benefits that are offered by federal governments of respected countries.



In order to lessen the cost burden of owners, pet insurance is considered. Pet insurance is the policy that covers all healthcare or veterinary expenditure of pet animals. This policy coverage is similar to that of human insurance. The most common policy coverages considered is accidents and illness. This covers entire veterinary procedures of pets. Moreover, the increase in healthcare expenditure, adoption rate of pets and awareness regarding insurance policies defines the growth of pet insurance market. Other factors like increase in per capita income, governments regulations affect the growth of pet insurance market. Pet insurance policies provides the reimbursement of cost expelled in diagnostics tests like X-rays, MRI and ultrasound tests and this provides cost benefits to the owner of the pet.



Accidents & illness held maximum market share in pet insurance market. Majority of common illness and accidents are covered in this policy and this policy is considered to be favourable for pet animals and helps to grow the Global pet Insurance Market



Growing social acceptance of pets has stimulated pet adoption. Pet acceptance is also perceived to assist in low blood pressure, depression and loneliness, thus creating growth opportunity for the market during the forecast timeframe. Development of innovative pet insurance schemes, in order to increase the adoption rate and awareness related to availability of healthcare expenditure available for pets, helps to fuel the private segment and increase share during forecast period. Private insurance companies offers maximum coverage with less premium so that one can afford to pay and this triggers the growth in pet insurance industry.



The Global Pet Insurance Market was negatively impacted by COVID-19 in 2020. The coronavirus pandemic has shown an impact on the proper functioning of various industries in various regions. It affected Global Pet Insurance Market, Pet Insurance Market, Insurance Market very badly. Many veterinary hospitals and clinics remain closed due to lockdown and restriction on movement. Insurance companies are trying to innovate and modify the policy coverages and policies depending upon the incidences of health conditions. Companies are focusing on providing solutions to the pet owners and spreading awareness regarding the cost reimbursement available in the market. Also, Various companies are taking steps to ensure that pet gets extraordinary care during the COVID-19 outbreak. Also, the companies are innovating multiple solution for their pet owners to enhance their policy process.



The Global Pet Insurance Market is very competitive and highly fragmented across the different regions with continuous demands and adoption of pets led by North America with the fastest growing market of Asia-Pacific and highest number of Pet adoption recorded by United States Households. Companies are involved in various strategies, such as launch of new policies, mergers & acquisitions, and regional expansion, to capture a larger share of the market. The Global Pet Insurance Market is competitive and consists of a number of major players like Petfirst, 24Pet Watch, One Plan Pet insurance, Anicom Holdings Inc, Embrace Pet Insurance, Figo Pet Insurance, Hartville Group, Healthy Paws Pet Insurance, Hollard, The Oriental Insurance, among others, hold the substantial market share in the market.



