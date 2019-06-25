The World Market for Prenatal Diagnostics to 2022 with Select M&A Deals in the Prenatal Testing Market (2013-2018)
Jun 25, 2019, 07:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prenatal Diagnostics: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Prenatal Diagnostics in US$ Million.
The report profiles 43 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ANGLE PLC (UK)
- Berry Genomics Co. Ltd. (China)
- BGI Genomics (Denmark)
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
- Hologic, Inc. (USA)
- Illumina, Inc. (USA)
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (USA)
- Sequenom, Inc. (USA)
- Lifecodexx AG (Germany)
- Natera, Inc. (USA)
- Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (USA)
- Ravgen, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Prenatal Testing: An Introductory Prelude
The Rationale for Prenatal Genetic Testing
Steady Growth Projected Over the Coming Years for Prenatal Testing
Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors
Fast Paced Growth Forecasts in Developing Regions
Northbound Trajectory in Healthcare Spending Creates Conducive Environment
Prevailing Economic Scenario Favors Increased Healthcare Spending
Progressive Momentum in Med Tech Sector Generates Parallel Opportunities
3. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Transforms Prenatal Testing Landscape
Major Factors Influencing Penetration of NIPT
NIPT Eliminates Risks & Uncertainty of Conventional Procedures
Replacing Screening Tests - A More Conceivable Change through NIPT
Diversity in NIPT Usage on the Cards
Benefits Outweigh Snags in NIPT Tests
Whole Genome Sequencing Technology in NIPT
DNA - More Ideal Target for NIPT Analysis than Whole Cells
Conventional Invasive Techniques Loose Sheen
Chromosomal Abnormalities Lead the Prenatal Testing Space
Chromosomal Abnormalities - A Substantial Economic Burden
List of Genetic Disorders by Event, Genetic Manifestation and Prevalence
Significant Opportunities in Down's Syndrome Testing
List of Select Screening Tests Available for T21 Screening and Confirmation
Beyond Down's Syndrome - Need to Test Additional Targets Crucial
Trisomy 18 or Edward's Syndrome
Trisomy 13 or Patau Syndrome
Cystic Fibrosis Screening and Diagnosis
Cystic Fibrosis Screening Market - Highly Fragmented
ACOG and ACGM Recommendations Boost Demand for Prenatal CF Testing
Prenatal Testing Crucial to Detect Risk of Huntington's Disease
Increasing Congenital Disorder Incidence - Key Driver for Prenatal Diagnostics
Prenatal Testing - Effective Way of Alleviating Syphilis Related Deaths and Stillbirths
Molecular Diagnostics Widen Scope & Span of Prenatal Testing
NGS & MPS - Enabling Shorter Time to Test Results
Microarray-Based Prenatal Testing Gathers Steam
Sequencing in Prenatal Testing - A Potential High Growth Market
Ultrasound - An Indispensable Combination with Blood Based Screening Tests
New Sub-Targets on the Anvil for Ultrasound-Based Screening
Counseling - An Imperative Measure Before and After Prenatal Testing
Role of Prenatal Testing in Managing Preterm Births
Lower Sensitivity & Specificity of Existing Tests - A Case for New Tests on the Anvil
High Sensitivity Serum Tests May Not Have Many Takers
Ballooning Global Female Population Offers Increased Growth Opportunities
Issues & Challenges
Prenatal Diagnostics: Treading Sensitive Ethical Issues
Controversy Related to Incidental Findings of Prenatal Tests
Opposition to NIPT Technique - A Significant Hurdle to Adoption
Unresolved Issues Hamper Widespread Testing for Monogenetic Disease
Dearth of Genetic Counselors - A Major Hurdle for Genetic Testing
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Prenatal Testing
Factors Considered for Recommending Prenatal Tests
Types of Prenatal Testing
Prenatal Screening Tests
Evolution of Screening Tests
Ultrasound
Types of Ultrasound
Ultrasound Examination Types and Use in Prenatal Screening of Fetus
Triple Screen Test
Quad Screen Test
Prenatal Diagnostic Tests
Chorionic Villus Sampling
The Procedure
Risks
Amniocentesis
The Procedure
Risks
Cordocentesis
Procedure
Risks
Overview of Current Analysis Methods for Invasive Tests
Comparison of Competitive Technologies Employed in Invasive Prenatal Diagnosis
Major Technologies Used in Analyzing Invasive Procedure-Derived Samples
Karyotyping
Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)
Digital PCR - Entering the Realm of Fetal Aneuploidy Detection
Lower Fetal DNA Percentage Stifles Progression in Digital PCR Utility Research
Non-Invasive Prenatal Diagnostic Tests
A Review of Prenatal Screening & Diagnostic Testing Methods
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Leading Players in the World Prenatal Diagnostics Market
Competition Intensifies in the NIPT Vertical
Select Companies Marketing/Developing NIPT Tests
Sequenom - A Major Player in the Non-Invasive Test Space
Overview of Sequenom NIPT Tests
MaterniT21
SensiGene Fetal RhD
Sequenom's Prenatal Diagnostics Portfolio in a Nutshell
Patent Wars in the NIPT Space
The Changing Regulatory Paradigm of LDT
Verifi Becomes the First Commercial Test in the Landscape of LDTs
M&A Activity
Select M&A Deals in the Prenatal Testing Market (2013-2018)
5.1 Focus on Select Global Players
5.2 Product Approvals/Launches
Angle Achieves Positive Results for Parsortix in NIPT
Counsyl Bags Regulatory Approval for Counsyl Prelude Prenatal Screen in New York
BGI Receives Thai FDA's Import Certificate for BGISEQ-500 and NIFTY Kit
Illumina Receives CE Mark for Expanded VeriSeq NIPT Analysis Software in EU
Baylor Genetics Introduces PreSeek Non-Invasive Prenatal Multi-Gene Sequencing Screen
BGI Bags CE Certification for NIFTY Test Kit for Fetal Chromosome Aneuploidy
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
Myriad Genetics Snaps Up Counsyl
Berry Genomics and Prenetics to Establish Joint Venture Firm
10x Genomics Teams Up with Berry Genomics
Illumina Inks NIPT Deal with Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Konica Minolta Establishes Konica Minolta Precision Medicine
ANGLE Teams Up with QIAGEN NV
BGI Collaborates with Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute
Illumina Leads the Launch of CAPS
Progenity Bags New Funding
Konica Minolta Acquires Ambry Genetics
Eurofins Scientific Acquires GATC Biotech
LifeCodexx Teams Up with LifeCell in India
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
The United States: Prime Market for Prenatal Diagnostics
Popularity of Screening & ACOG Guidelines Sink Invasive Prenatal Diagnosis Volumes
Leading NIPT Vendors
B. Market Analytics
7.2 Canada
Market Analysis
7.3 Japan
Market Analysis
7.4 Europe
Market Analysis
7.4.1 France
Market Analysis
7.4.2 Germany
Market Analysis
7.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
7.4.4 The United Kingdom
A. Market Analysis
Prospects Remain Positive for Prenatal Testing
Increasing Need for Less Risky Prenatal Diagnostic Methods in the UK
B. Market Analytics
7.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
7.4.6 Russia
Market Analysis
7.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
7.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest Growing Market for Prenatal Testing
Uptrend in IVD Sales Augurs Well for Market Growth
B. Market Analytics
7.5.1 China
A. Market Analysis
Prenatal Testing Makes Robust Inroads into the Vast Chinese Market
Laboratory Equipment & Supplies Sector in China: An Overview
B. Market Analytics
7.5.2 India
A. Market Analysis
Potential Opportunities for Prenatal Testing in India
Indian Lab Equipment & Supplies Market: An Overview
B. Market Analytics
7.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific
Market Analysis
7.6 Latin America
7.7 Rest of World
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 43 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 44)
- The United States (19)
- Europe (17)
- France (1)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (4)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (9)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)
- Middle-East (2)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1eqh3c
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article