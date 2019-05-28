The World Market for Reinforced Plastics 2015-2019 & 2022 - Bright Outlook for Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics
DUBLIN, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Reinforced Plastics: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets in Thousand Tons by the following End-Use Sectors:
- Transportation
- Construction
- Electrical & Electronics
- Consumer Products
- Others
The report profiles 89 companies including many key and niche players, such as:
- 3B-the Fiberglass Company (Belgium)
- A. Schulman Inc. (USA)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- China Jushi Co. Ltd. (China)
- Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation (CPIC) (China)
- Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings BV (Turkey)
- DowDuPont Inc. (USA)
- Fiber Reinforced Plastics (NZ) Ltd. (New Zealand)
- Fiberset Incorporated (USA)
- Hanwha Advanced Materials Corporation (South Korea)
- Haysite Reinforced Plastics (USA)
- Hexcel Corporation (USA)
- Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- McClarin Plastics LLC (USA)
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)
- Owens Corning, Inc. (USA)
- PolyOne Corporation (USA)
- PPG Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Saint-Gobain SA (France)
- SGL Group
- The Carbon Company (Germany)
- Solvay S.A. (Belgium)
- Taishan Fiberglass Inc. (China)
- Teijin Ltd. (Japan)
- Continental Structural Plastics Inc. (USA)
- Toho Tenax Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)
- Washington Penn Plastic Co., Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Reinforced Plastics: An Introductory Prelude
Growing Use Case Across Core Sectors: Cornerstone for Present and Future Growth
Select Applications of Reinforced Plastics in Key End-Use Sectors: A Snapshot
Thrust towards Lightweight Materials Creates Fertile Environment for Market Expansion
Key Benefits Offered Augment Market Prospects
Low Weight
High Strength, Stiffness & Resiliency
Low Thermal Expansion & Thermal Insulation
Resistance to Corrosive Elements
Resistance to Magnetic & Electric Forces
Chemical Inertness
Design, Fabrication & Installation Flexibilities
Life Time Cost Savings
Future Prospects Remain Optimistic
Asia-Pacific Evolves into Most Important Regional Market
China Plays Pivotal Role in Asia-Pacific's Predominance
Revenue Contribution of Developed Regions Remains Robust
Impact of Recent Economic Upheavals on Reinforced Plastics Market
Stable Economic Scenario to Extend Growth Opportunities
2. COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
Market Structure
Leading Players in the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Market
Leading Players in the Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) Market
Global Carbon Fibers Market
CFRP Vendors Collaborate with Automotive OEMs to Gain Market Edge
Select Collaborative Deals between CFRP Vendors & Automotive Manufacturers: A Snapshot
Leading Players in the Aramid (Kevlar) Fiber Reinforced Plastics Market
Market Sees High M&A Activity
Select M&A Deals in the Global Reinforced Plastics Market (2013-2018)
3. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Sustained Demand for Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Drives Market Growth
Select Applications of GFRP by End-Use Sector: A Snapshot
Technological Advancements Enhance Appeal & Image
Bright Outlook for Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics Market
Factors Driving Consumption Growth of CFRP
Thermoplastic CFRP to Make Robust Gains
PAN Remains the Key Raw Material
Research on High-Strength CFRPs to Reduce Waste
Cost of Carbon Fiber
A Major Limiting Factor
Supply-Demand Balance in Carbon Fiber Industry
Gradual Improvements in Store
Long Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Gain Share in Demanding Applications
Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene
A Cut Above the Rest
Glass-Carbon Fiber Hybrid Composites Gain Prominence
Transportation/Automotive: The Most Important End-Use Sector
Reinforced Plastics to Emerge as Mainstream Materials for Automakers
A Snapshot of Key Applications for Reinforced Plastics in Automotives
Weight Reduction Targets (in kg) by Model for the Period 2013 through 2020
Development of Innovative Technologies for Carbon Fiber Usage in Mass Production
Sustained Thrust on CO2 Reductions Fuels Uptake of Reinforced Plastics
Emissions Regulations Landscape in Major Country/Region
Growing Interest in Fuel Efficient Vehicles Augments Demand
Reinforced Thermoplastics
The Ultimate Choice of Car Makers
Growing Importance of Versatile Composites in Modern Construction Projects Favors Market Prospects
Key Drivers of Reinforced Plastics in Building & Construction Sector in a Nutshell
GFRP Set to Emerge as Mainstream Construction Material
CFRP Finds Increased Usage in Construction Projects
Uptrend in the Construction Sector Bodes Well for Market Growth
Reinforced Plastics to Make Inroads into Electrical & Electronic Industry
Consumer Products: A Niche Market for Reinforced Plastics
CFRP Evolves into Core Material in High-End Consumer Products
Reinforced Plastics Suffice Lightweighting Needs of Aerospace & Defense Manufacturers
Reinforced Plastics Find Favor in Aircraft Interiors
Reinforced Plastics Gain Impetus in Marine Applications
Corrosion Resistant Equipment: An Established End-Use Vertical
Reinforced Plastics Assume Critical Importance in Wind Energy Domain
Trend towards Longer Blades Bodes Well for Carbon Fiber Composites Market
A Comparative Analysis for Carbon Fiber & Glass Fibers in Wind Energy Applications
Reinforced Plastics Go Natural
Biodegradable Composites: Truly Natural
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Introduction
Composition
Resin Matrix
Reinforcement Component
Fabrication
Reinforced Plastics
Production Flows
Classification
Classification by Type of Reinforcement
Fiber Glass / Glass Reinforced Plastics
Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics
Aramid (Kevlar) Fiber Reinforced Plastics
Wood Fiber Reinforced Plastics
Classification by End-Use
Consumer Composites
Industrial Composites
Advanced Composites
Classification by Resin Type
Reinforced Polypropylene
Reinforced Thermoplastic Polyester
Reinforced Polycarbonate
Reinforced Unsaturated Polyester
Reinforced Nylon
Reinforced Epoxy
Other Reinforced Plastics
Major End-Use Sectors
Transportation
Construction
Electrical & Electronics
Consumer Products
Others
5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
A. Schulman to Unveil Schulamid 6 and 66 Carbon Fiber- Reinforced Compounds
Hexcel Rolls Out HexPly M77HF Epoxy Prepreg
Solvay Introduces Ixef 3012 Carbon-Glass Hybrid Reinforced Fiber Grade
Solvay Unveils Zeniva ZA-600 CF30 PEEK Carbon Fiber- Reinforced Polymer
FiberSystems Rolls Out Methacrylate Epoxy Reinforced Plastic Products
Honda Integrates Lanxess' Tepex Reinforced Composite in Clarity Fuel Cell
Arkema and Xenia to Develop New Carbon Fiber Reinforced Long Chain Polyamides
Lanxess Develops Polyamide 6 Durethan BTC 75 H3.0 EF Reinforced Composite
QinetiQ Develops New Method to Improve CFRP Properties
BMW Integrates DuPont Zytel PLUS 95G35 Fiberglass Resonator in BMW i8
Exel Composites Develops Glass Fiber Reinforced Composite Doorsill
PolyOne Unveils New reSound Composites in Bold Color & Extrusion Options
Teijin Develops Advanced Fiber-Reinforced Wood (AFRW)
SGL Group Unveils Unidirectional Tapes & Long-Fibre-Reinforced Thermoplastics
Solvay Specialty Polymers Unveils New Amodel AE-8900 Glass Fiber-Reinforced Products
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Core Molding Technologies Acquires Horizon Plastics International
Kmpers Acquires SGL Kmpers
Toray Advanced Textile Mexico Inaugurates New Automotive Nylon Fiber Products Plant
Dow and DuPont Merge to Establish DowDuPont
Hexcel Extends Existing Contract with UTC Aerospace Systems
Hexcel Acquires A&D Business of Oxford Performance Materials
Hexcel Expands Existing Supply Agreement with Vestas Wind Systems
Owens Corning Infrastructure Solutions Acquires Aslan FRP
Mitsubishi Rayon Snaps Up Gemini Composites
McClarin Plastics Invests in Custom Composites
Hexcel Extends Collaboration with Airbus Helicopters
Toray Establishes Toray Composite Materials America
Schulman to Open New Distribution Center in Ohio
Schulman Extends HPPA Distribution Agreement with Solvay
Teijin Establishes New Aramid Fiber Production Line at Technora Facility
Teijin to Integrate Toho Tenax
Mitsubishi Chemical to Merge with Mitsubishi Plastics and Mitsubishi Rayon
Teijin Acquires Continental Structural Plastics Holdings
Saint-Gobain to Acquire Kirson
Hexcel Snaps Up Structil
Toray to Launch Automotive Center Europe
SGL Carbon to Acquire BMW's Stake in SGL ACF Joint Venture
Audi to Use Mitsubishi's Carbon Fiber Composite Material in RS 5 Coupe
Mitsubishi Chemical to Acquire Minority Stake in C.P.C. SRL
Saint-Gobain Acquires Wattex
Saint-Gobain to Acquire Per Strand AS
DowAksa Inks Commercial Supply Agreement with Vestas Wind Systems
Owens Corning to Expand Glass Fiber Composites Operations in India
Jushi Group to Enhance Fibreglass Capacity in Egypt
Dow Chemical Fully Acquires Dow Corning
Continental Structural Plastics to Expand Operations in Indiana
Sunvault Energy Collaborates with Edison Power
Mitsubishi Rayon Teams Up with Continental Structural Plastics
PolyOne Acquires Gordon Composites and Polystrand
A. Schulman to Open Engineered Composites Innovation and Collaboration Center in Michigan
Solvay to Supply AvaSpire AV-651 CF30 PAEK for Polimotor 2 Project
TenCate Advanced Composites Expands Langley Mill Facility
Hexcel Acquires Full Ownership of Formax UK
Epwin Group Acquires Stormking Plastics
TenCate Advanced Composites Signs New Supply Deal with Marenco Swisshelicopter
Sabic Acquires Majority Stake in Fibre Reinforced Thermoplastics
Solvay and Mubadala to Establish New Joint Venture Company
DuPont and Dow Chemical to Merge
Avcorp Acquires Composite Aerostructures Division of Hitco Carbon Composites
Solvay Specialty Polymers to Supply KetaSpire PEEK to Polimotor 2 Project
Core Molding Technologies Acquires Assets of CPI Binani
Amtech Merges with McClarin Plastics
Integral Technologies Modifies Existing License Agreement with Hanwha Advanced Materials
Hanwha Azdel Expands Lynchburg LWRT Facility
A. Schulman Acquires HGGC Citadel Plastics Holdings
Mitsubishi Plastics to Merge Carbon Fiber Business with Mitsubishi Rayon
Toho Tenax and Kawasaki Heavy Industries Collaborate
Teijin Launches Automotive Business Development Group
Mitsubishi Rayon to Construct New SMC Facility in Germany
Mitsubishi Rayon Renames MRC Europe as Mitsubishi Rayon Europe
Hanwha Advanced Materials Acquires Heycoustics
PlastiComp Joins Hands with Xenia
Solvay Acquires Cytec
CSP to Commission CSP Victall Joint Venture
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 89 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 99)
- The United States (45)
- Canada (3)
- Japan (11)
- Europe (27)
- France (4)
- Germany (8)
- The United Kingdom (3)
- Italy (2)
- Rest of Europe (10)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)
- Middle East (2)
- Africa (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fwwwy4
