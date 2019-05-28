The World Market for Reinforced Plastics 2015-2019 & 2022 - Bright Outlook for Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics

DUBLIN, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Reinforced Plastics: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

The report analyzes the worldwide markets in Thousand Tons by the following End-Use Sectors:

Transportation

Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Consumer Products

Others

Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Reinforced Plastics: An Introductory Prelude

Growing Use Case Across Core Sectors: Cornerstone for Present and Future Growth

Select Applications of Reinforced Plastics in Key End-Use Sectors: A Snapshot

Thrust towards Lightweight Materials Creates Fertile Environment for Market Expansion

Key Benefits Offered Augment Market Prospects

Low Weight

High Strength, Stiffness & Resiliency

Low Thermal Expansion & Thermal Insulation

Resistance to Corrosive Elements

Resistance to Magnetic & Electric Forces

Chemical Inertness

Design, Fabrication & Installation Flexibilities

Life Time Cost Savings

Future Prospects Remain Optimistic

Asia-Pacific Evolves into Most Important Regional Market

China Plays Pivotal Role in Asia-Pacific's Predominance

Revenue Contribution of Developed Regions Remains Robust

Impact of Recent Economic Upheavals on Reinforced Plastics Market

Stable Economic Scenario to Extend Growth Opportunities



2. COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

Market Structure

Leading Players in the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Market

Leading Players in the Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) Market

Global Carbon Fibers Market

CFRP Vendors Collaborate with Automotive OEMs to Gain Market Edge

Select Collaborative Deals between CFRP Vendors & Automotive Manufacturers: A Snapshot

Leading Players in the Aramid (Kevlar) Fiber Reinforced Plastics Market

Market Sees High M&A Activity

Select M&A Deals in the Global Reinforced Plastics Market (2013-2018)



3. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

Sustained Demand for Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Drives Market Growth

Select Applications of GFRP by End-Use Sector: A Snapshot

Technological Advancements Enhance Appeal & Image

Bright Outlook for Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics Market

Factors Driving Consumption Growth of CFRP

Thermoplastic CFRP to Make Robust Gains

PAN Remains the Key Raw Material

Research on High-Strength CFRPs to Reduce Waste

Cost of Carbon Fiber

A Major Limiting Factor

Supply-Demand Balance in Carbon Fiber Industry

Gradual Improvements in Store

Long Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Gain Share in Demanding Applications

Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene

A Cut Above the Rest

Glass-Carbon Fiber Hybrid Composites Gain Prominence

Transportation/Automotive: The Most Important End-Use Sector

Reinforced Plastics to Emerge as Mainstream Materials for Automakers

A Snapshot of Key Applications for Reinforced Plastics in Automotives

Weight Reduction Targets (in kg) by Model for the Period 2013 through 2020

Development of Innovative Technologies for Carbon Fiber Usage in Mass Production

Sustained Thrust on CO2 Reductions Fuels Uptake of Reinforced Plastics

Emissions Regulations Landscape in Major Country/Region

Growing Interest in Fuel Efficient Vehicles Augments Demand

Reinforced Thermoplastics

The Ultimate Choice of Car Makers

Growing Importance of Versatile Composites in Modern Construction Projects Favors Market Prospects

Key Drivers of Reinforced Plastics in Building & Construction Sector in a Nutshell

GFRP Set to Emerge as Mainstream Construction Material

CFRP Finds Increased Usage in Construction Projects

Uptrend in the Construction Sector Bodes Well for Market Growth

Reinforced Plastics to Make Inroads into Electrical & Electronic Industry

Consumer Products: A Niche Market for Reinforced Plastics

CFRP Evolves into Core Material in High-End Consumer Products

Reinforced Plastics Suffice Lightweighting Needs of Aerospace & Defense Manufacturers

Reinforced Plastics Find Favor in Aircraft Interiors

Reinforced Plastics Gain Impetus in Marine Applications

Corrosion Resistant Equipment: An Established End-Use Vertical

Reinforced Plastics Assume Critical Importance in Wind Energy Domain

Trend towards Longer Blades Bodes Well for Carbon Fiber Composites Market

A Comparative Analysis for Carbon Fiber & Glass Fibers in Wind Energy Applications

Reinforced Plastics Go Natural

Biodegradable Composites: Truly Natural



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Introduction

Composition

Resin Matrix

Reinforcement Component

Fabrication

Reinforced Plastics

Production Flows

Classification

Classification by Type of Reinforcement

Fiber Glass / Glass Reinforced Plastics

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics

Aramid (Kevlar) Fiber Reinforced Plastics

Wood Fiber Reinforced Plastics

Classification by End-Use

Consumer Composites

Industrial Composites

Advanced Composites

Classification by Resin Type

Reinforced Polypropylene

Reinforced Thermoplastic Polyester

Reinforced Polycarbonate

Reinforced Unsaturated Polyester

Reinforced Nylon

Reinforced Epoxy

Other Reinforced Plastics

Major End-Use Sectors

Transportation

Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Consumer Products

Others



5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

A. Schulman to Unveil Schulamid 6 and 66 Carbon Fiber- Reinforced Compounds

Hexcel Rolls Out HexPly M77HF Epoxy Prepreg

Solvay Introduces Ixef 3012 Carbon-Glass Hybrid Reinforced Fiber Grade

Solvay Unveils Zeniva ZA-600 CF30 PEEK Carbon Fiber- Reinforced Polymer

FiberSystems Rolls Out Methacrylate Epoxy Reinforced Plastic Products

Honda Integrates Lanxess' Tepex Reinforced Composite in Clarity Fuel Cell

Arkema and Xenia to Develop New Carbon Fiber Reinforced Long Chain Polyamides

Lanxess Develops Polyamide 6 Durethan BTC 75 H3.0 EF Reinforced Composite

QinetiQ Develops New Method to Improve CFRP Properties

BMW Integrates DuPont Zytel PLUS 95G35 Fiberglass Resonator in BMW i8

Exel Composites Develops Glass Fiber Reinforced Composite Doorsill

PolyOne Unveils New reSound Composites in Bold Color & Extrusion Options

Teijin Develops Advanced Fiber-Reinforced Wood (AFRW)

SGL Group Unveils Unidirectional Tapes & Long-Fibre-Reinforced Thermoplastics

Solvay Specialty Polymers Unveils New Amodel AE-8900 Glass Fiber-Reinforced Products



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Core Molding Technologies Acquires Horizon Plastics International

Kmpers Acquires SGL Kmpers

Toray Advanced Textile Mexico Inaugurates New Automotive Nylon Fiber Products Plant

Dow and DuPont Merge to Establish DowDuPont

Hexcel Extends Existing Contract with UTC Aerospace Systems

Hexcel Acquires A&D Business of Oxford Performance Materials

Hexcel Expands Existing Supply Agreement with Vestas Wind Systems

Owens Corning Infrastructure Solutions Acquires Aslan FRP

Mitsubishi Rayon Snaps Up Gemini Composites

McClarin Plastics Invests in Custom Composites

Hexcel Extends Collaboration with Airbus Helicopters

Toray Establishes Toray Composite Materials America

Schulman to Open New Distribution Center in Ohio

Schulman Extends HPPA Distribution Agreement with Solvay

Teijin Establishes New Aramid Fiber Production Line at Technora Facility

Teijin to Integrate Toho Tenax

Mitsubishi Chemical to Merge with Mitsubishi Plastics and Mitsubishi Rayon

Teijin Acquires Continental Structural Plastics Holdings

Saint-Gobain to Acquire Kirson

Hexcel Snaps Up Structil

Toray to Launch Automotive Center Europe

SGL Carbon to Acquire BMW's Stake in SGL ACF Joint Venture

Audi to Use Mitsubishi's Carbon Fiber Composite Material in RS 5 Coupe

Mitsubishi Chemical to Acquire Minority Stake in C.P.C. SRL

Saint-Gobain Acquires Wattex

Saint-Gobain to Acquire Per Strand AS

DowAksa Inks Commercial Supply Agreement with Vestas Wind Systems

Owens Corning to Expand Glass Fiber Composites Operations in India

Jushi Group to Enhance Fibreglass Capacity in Egypt

Dow Chemical Fully Acquires Dow Corning

Continental Structural Plastics to Expand Operations in Indiana

Sunvault Energy Collaborates with Edison Power

Mitsubishi Rayon Teams Up with Continental Structural Plastics

PolyOne Acquires Gordon Composites and Polystrand

A. Schulman to Open Engineered Composites Innovation and Collaboration Center in Michigan

Solvay to Supply AvaSpire AV-651 CF30 PAEK for Polimotor 2 Project

TenCate Advanced Composites Expands Langley Mill Facility

Hexcel Acquires Full Ownership of Formax UK

Epwin Group Acquires Stormking Plastics

TenCate Advanced Composites Signs New Supply Deal with Marenco Swisshelicopter

Sabic Acquires Majority Stake in Fibre Reinforced Thermoplastics

Solvay and Mubadala to Establish New Joint Venture Company

DuPont and Dow Chemical to Merge

Avcorp Acquires Composite Aerostructures Division of Hitco Carbon Composites

Solvay Specialty Polymers to Supply KetaSpire PEEK to Polimotor 2 Project

Core Molding Technologies Acquires Assets of CPI Binani

Amtech Merges with McClarin Plastics

Integral Technologies Modifies Existing License Agreement with Hanwha Advanced Materials

Hanwha Azdel Expands Lynchburg LWRT Facility

A. Schulman Acquires HGGC Citadel Plastics Holdings

Mitsubishi Plastics to Merge Carbon Fiber Business with Mitsubishi Rayon

Toho Tenax and Kawasaki Heavy Industries Collaborate

Teijin Launches Automotive Business Development Group

Mitsubishi Rayon to Construct New SMC Facility in Germany

Mitsubishi Rayon Renames MRC Europe as Mitsubishi Rayon Europe

Hanwha Advanced Materials Acquires Heycoustics

PlastiComp Joins Hands with Xenia

Solvay Acquires Cytec

CSP to Commission CSP Victall Joint Venture



