The World Market for Roadside Drug Testing Devices 2019-2027 - Breakdown by Modality, Substance, Sample Type and Region

DUBLIN, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators for the market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.



The report provides the revenue of the global roadside drug testing devices market for the period 2017-2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global roadside drug testing devices market during the forecast period.



The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on changing competitive dynamics in the global roadside drug testing devices market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the global roadside drug testing devices market.



The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global roadside drug testing devices market. Key players operating in the global roadside drug testing devices market have been identified, and each one of these has been profiled for their distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players in the global roadside drug testing devices market that have been profiled in this report.



Key Questions Answered



What is the scope of growth of companies in the global roadside drug testing devices market?

What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the global roadside drug testing devices market between 2019 and 2027?

What is the influence of changing trends in technologies on the global roadside drug testing devices market?

Will North America continue to be the most profitable market for roadside drug testing devices providers?

Which factors will hamper the growth of the global roadside drug testing devices market during the forecast period?

Which are the leading companies in the global roadside drug testing devices market?

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.4. Global Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2027



5. Market Outlook

5.1. Technological Advancements

5.2. Roadside Drugs Testing Programs, by Country/Region

5.3. Regulatory Scenario Assessment

5.4. Key Industry Events (mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, launch & approvals, etc.)



6. Global Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by Modality

6.1. Introduction & Definition

6.2. Key Findings / Developments

6.3. Market Value Forecast, by Modality, 2017-2027

6.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Modality



7. Global Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by Substance

7.1. Introduction & Definition

7.2. Key Findings / Developments

7.3. Market Value Forecast, by Substance, 2017-2027

7.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Substance



8. Global Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by Sample Type

8.1. Introduction & Definition

8.2. Key Findings / Developments

8.3. Market Value Forecast, by Sample Type, 2017-2027

8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Substance



9. Global Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

9.1. Key Findings / Developments

9.2. Market Value Forecast, by Region, 2017-2027

9.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region



10. North America Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market Analysis and Forecast



11. Europe Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market Analysis and Forecast



12. Asia Pacific Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market Analysis and Forecast



13. Latin America Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market Analysis and Forecast



14. Middle East & Africa Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market Analysis and Forecast



15. Competition Landscape

15.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (By Tier and Size of companies)

15.2. Market Share Analysis, by Company, 2018

15.3. Company Profiles



Abbott

Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA.

UriTox, LLC

Oranoxis, Inc.

Securetec

CareHealth America

MAVAND Solutions GmbH

Pacific Data Systems Pty. Ltd.

