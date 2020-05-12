The World Market for Surgical Masks (2015-2025): Unprecedented Demand for N-95 Masks due to the Outbreak of COVID-19

DUBLIN, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Surgical Masks Market By Type (N-95, Fluid/Splash Resistant, Basic, Anti-fog, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Clinics, Drug Stores/Pharmacies, Online Stores, Others), By Application, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Surgical Masks Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period. The market is segmented based on type, distribution channel, application, company and region.



The market is driven by the increasing pervasiveness of airborne diseases and chronic diseases such as asthma, TB, among others. Additionally, increase in the levels of air pollution has increased respiratory ailments among the population especially in the Asia-Pacific region in countries like India and China, thereby positively impacting the market growth. Furthermore, the outbreak of pandemic novel coronavirus disease, which is a highly communicable disease, has fueled the demand for these masks, thereby propelling the market growth.



Based on application, the market can be bifurcated into prevention of disease spread and dusty environment. The prevention of disease spread segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period. This can be ascribed to the fact that doctors, surgeons and other medical staff is more susceptible to harmful infections and pathogens in surgery rooms. Also, they have chances to catch infections from the patients due to cross contamination. Similarly, the patients are also susceptible to infections and diseases. Hence, this increases the use of surgical masks for prevention of disease spread, thereby driving the growth of the segment.



Regionally, the Global Surgical Masks Market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the Global Surgical Masks Market owing to the awareness pertaining to surgical site infections among healthcare professionals in the region.



Major players operating in the Global Surgical Masks Market include The 3M Company, Cartel Healthcare, Thea-Tex Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd., Z Plus Disposable, Medicare Hygiene Limited, Mediblue Health Care Private Limited, Medline Industries Inc., Plasti Surge Industries Pvt. Ltd., Premium Health Care Disposables Private Limited, Smith and Nephew, Molnlycke Healthcare, Halyard Healthcare, Ansell Healthcare, Honeywell International, Johnson and Johnson, Karl Storz, Lac-Mac, Sempermed, DUKAL Corporation, C.R. Bard and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Surgical Masks Market from 2015 to 2018.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Surgical Masks Market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

To classify and forecast the Global Surgical Masks Market based on type, distribution channel, application, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Surgical Masks Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Surgical Masks Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Surgical Masks Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Surgical Masks Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Surgical Masks Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Surgical Masks Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Surgical Masks Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (N-95, Fluid/Splash Resistant, Basic, Anti-fog, Others)

6.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Clinics, Drug Stores/Pharmacies, Online Stores, Others)

6.2.3. By Application (Prevention of Disease Spread v/s Dusty Environment)

6.2.4. By Company (2019)

6.2.5. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Asia-Pacific Surgical Masks Market Outlook



8. Europe Surgical Masks Market Outlook



9. North America Surgical Masks Market Outlook



10. South America Surgical Masks Market Outlook



11. Middle East & Africa Surgical Masks Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Import Export Analysis (By Region)



14. Pricing Analysis (By Country)



15. Market Trends & Developments



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Competition Outlook

16.2. Company Profiles

16.3. Company Details

16.3.1. Financials (as reported)

16.3.2. Supply/Value Chain Analysis

16.3.3. SWOT Analysis

16.3.4. Key Market Focus and Geographical Presence

16.3.5. Planned Investments

16.3.6. Market Positioning

16.3.7. Leading Players Profiled

16.3.7.1. The 3M Company

16.3.7.2. Cartel Healthcare

16.3.7.3. Thea-Tex Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd.

16.3.7.4. Z Plus Disposable

16.3.7.5. Medicare Hygiene Limited

16.3.7.6. Mediblue Health Care Private Limited

16.3.7.7. Medline Industries Inc.

16.3.7.8. Plasti Surge Industries Pvt. Ltd.

16.3.7.9. Premium Health Care Disposables Private Limited

16.3.7.10. Smith & Nephew

16.3.7.11. Molnlycke Healthcare

16.3.7.12. Halyard Healthcare

16.3.7.13. Ansell Healthcare

16.3.7.14. Honeywell International

16.3.7.15. Johnson & Johnson

16.3.7.16. Karl Storz

16.3.7.17. Lac-Mac

16.3.7.18. Sempermed

16.3.7.19. DUKAL Corporation

16.3.7.20. C.R. Bard



17. Strategic Recommendations



