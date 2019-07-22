The World Market for Swimwear to 2024: Market Expected to Witness High Sales due to Product Innovations & Advancing Technologies

DUBLIN, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Swimwear Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Swimwear Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

Key Highlights

Swimwear manufacturers and designers focus on the comfort level of swimwear, as it has a high impact on the consumer's purchase decision. Popularity of value-added features, such as trendy prints and convenient cuts, is driving the market growth.

Due to the rise in product innovations and advancing technologies, such as incorporation of neoprene fiber to develop fabrics that improve their elasticity and efficacy, the swimwear market is expected to witness high sales in the coming years.

Major Market Trends

Growing Demand for Luxury Swimwear



Consumers are attracting towards multifunctional cover-up swimwear and beachwear which is likely to support the swimwear market growth. Most of the customers tend to incline toward habit and comfort. Brand loyalty and fitting of the swimsuit play a key role followed by style. Most of the consumers tend to stick to the same suit for every summer, especially in the western countries.

Along with comfort, customers also want premium and multi-functional cover-up swimwear. This provides high scope for many players in the market with a wide range of opportunities and extended product portfolio catering the demand. Moreover, growing demand for luxury swimwear by women, increase in number of private and public swimming pools & clubs is influencing the market growth from last few years.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Significant Demand for Women's Swimwear



Growth in population, rise in health awareness, and product innovation are likely to propel the swimwear market growth in developed economies. Additionally, growth in participation rate of water sports and fitness among developing countries such as China and India at a domestic level is expected to influence the swimwear market in Asia-Pacific region.

In Europe, western countries holds significant market share there is a relative growth in the acceptance of swimwear in western European countries in recent times. Increasing expenditure on lifestyle goods, coupled with an increasing preference for swimming as a leisure and recreational activity, are driving the growth of the swimwear market in South America region.

Competitive Landscape



Some of the major companies in the swimwear market Diana Sport., American Apparel, Inc., Arena Italia S.p.A., NoZONE Clothing Limited, La Perla Group, O'Neill, Inc., PARAH S.p.A, Perry Ellis International, Inc., Jantzen Apparel LLC, PVH Corp, Quiksilver, Inc, and Seaspray Swimwear., among others.

Key Topics Covered

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Women's Swimwear

5.1.2 Men's Swimwear

5.1.3 Goggles and Swim Caps

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Online Stores

5.2.2 Offline Stores

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Spain

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 France

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Russia

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Pentland Group PLC

6.4.2 Hosa International Ltd.

6.4.3 Wacoal holdings Corporation

6.4.4 Nike Inc.

6.4.5 Perry Ellis International Inc.

6.4.6 Swimwear Anywhere Inc.

6.4.7 Arena S.p.A.

6.4.8 La Jolla Group

6.4.9 LA Perla Group

6.4.10 TYR Sport Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

