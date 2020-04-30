The World Market of Soaps 2020: Consumption, Product & Service Data for 200+ Countries Through 1997-2046

DUBLIN, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Soaps World Report & Database" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Soaps World Report & Database gives Market Consumption / Products / Services for over 200 countries by each Product by 3 Time series: From 1997-2020 and Forecasts 2021-2028 & 2028-2046.

Spreadsheet Chapters include: Market Consumption - in US$ by Country by Product/Service by Year. Market, Financial, Competitive, Market Segmentation, Industry, Critical Parameters, Marketing Costs, Markets, Decision Makers, Performance, Product Launch.

The report is made up of the following:

World & Country Data

Market Databases & Spreadsheets

Financial Databases & Spreadsheets

Industry Databases & Spreadsheets

Data includes Market Consumption by individual Product / Service, Per-Capita Consumption, Marketing Costs & Margins, Product Launch Data, Buyers, End Users & Customer Profile, Consumer Demographics. Historic Balance Sheets, Forecast Financial Data, Industry Profile, National Data.

The World Report + Database will contain about 21,000 files, including:



1. World Summary Report (PDF) of about 832 pages

2. World Summary Report (Word Format) of about 832 pages

3. Executive Summary (.htm) about 900 pages

4. Executive Briefing (.htm) about 90 pages

5. Data Pages about 2065 pages

6. Chapters and General (.htm) Pages: about 9,000 pages

7. Reference documents (PDF): 140

8. Templates which can be used to produce internal reports or documents (Word): 160

9. Excel spreadsheet: about 9688

10. 4 Access databases: about 9723 tables

11. Excel templates, Software tools & utilities, and reference documents: 200 documents

12. Maps & Diagrams: 577

PRODUCTS & MARKETS COVERED

SOAPS



1.Soaps

2.Saddle soaps

3.Soap bars, individually wrapped, for hotels

4.Soap creams

5.Soap flakes & powder

6.Soap pastes

7.Soaps for dry-cleaning

8.Soaps for laundries

9.Soaps for leather gloves

10.Soaps for metal cleaning

11.Soaps for textile bleachers, dyers & finishers

12.Soaps for textiles & textile printing

13.Soaps for the silk industry

14.Soaps in sheet form

15.Soaps, abrasive

16.Soaps, Aleppo

17.Soaps, ammonia

18.Soaps, antiseptic, medicated, surgical

19.Soaps, boric acid & derivatives

20.Soaps, buttermilk

21.Soaps, castille

22.Soaps, castor oil

23.Soaps, coconut oil

24.Soaps, creosol

25.Soaps, creosote/tar oil

26.Soaps, cyclohexanol

27.Soaps, glycerine/glycerol

28.Soaps, handmade

29.Soaps, hard, industrial use

30.Soaps, household

31.Soaps, liquid

32.Soaps, marine

33.Soaps, marseille

34.Soaps, oatmeal

35.Soaps, olive oil

36.Soaps, palm oil

37.Soaps, potassium

38.Soaps, resin free

39.Soaps, rosin

40.Soaps, salicylate

41.Soaps, seed oil

42.Soaps, solvent

43.Soaps, spirit

44.Soaps, sulphur

45.Soaps, superfatted

46.Soaps, turpentine

47.Soaps, vegetable fat based

48.Soaps, wire drawing

49.Stearate gels

50.Tannery soaps

51.Soaps, NSK

59 MARKET RESEARCH CHAPTERS

1 Administration

2 Advertising

3 Buyers - Commercial Operations

4 Buyers - Competitors

5 Buyers - Major City

6 Buyers - Products

7 Buyers - Trade Cell

8 Competitive Industry Analysis

9 Competitor Analysis

10 Country Focus

11 Distribution

12 Business Decision Scenarios

13 Capital Costs Scenarios

14 Cashflow Option Scenarios

15 Cost Structure Scenarios

16 Historic Industry Balance Sheet

17 Historic Marketing Costs & Margins

18 Investment + Cost Reduction Scenarios

19 Market Climate Scenarios

20 Marketing Costs

21 Marketing Expenditure Scenarios

22 Marketing Margins

23 Strategic Options Scenarios

24 Survival Scenarios

25 Tactical Options Scenarios

26 Geographic Data

27 Industry Norms

28 Major City Market Analysis

29 Capital Access Scenarios

30 Market Cashflow Scenarios

31 Economic Climate Scenarios

32 Market Investment + Costs Scenarios

33 Marketing Expenditure Scenarios

34 Market Risk Scenarios

35 Market Strategic Options

36 Market Survival Options

37 Market Tactical Options

38 Marketing Expenditure -v- Market Share

39 Marketing Strategy Development

40 Markets

41 Operational Analysis

42 Overseas Development

43 Personnel Management

44 Physical Distribution + Customer Handling

45 Pricing

46 Process + Order Handling

47 Product Analysis

48 Product Development

49 Product Marketing Factors

50 Product Mix

51 Product Summary

52 Profit Risk Scenarios

53 Promotional Mix

54 Salesforce Decisions

55 Sales Promotion

56 Surveys

57 Targets -Product + Market

58 Technology

59 Trade Cell Analysis.

SPREADSHEET CHAPTERS

1. PRODUCT CONSUMPTION - in US$ by Country by Product/Service by Year: From 2007, Forecast to 2028 & 2046. Market, Financial, Competitive, Market Segmentation, Industry, Critical Parameters, Marketing Costs, Markets, Decision Makers, Performance, Product Launch.



2. WORLD, REGIONAL & NATIONAL REPORT MARKET DATABASE & SPREADSHEETS: 1332 World Database tables & Spreadsheets covering business scenarios. 1435 World Database tables & Spreadsheets covering Markets, Market Forecast, Financial Forecast, Financial Margins, Historic Financial, Historic Costs, Industry Norms for each country.



3. FINANCIAL SPREADSHEETS & DATABASES: 188 Balance Sheet, Financial Margins & Ratios for each of 103 Business Scenarios - by Country by Year - From 2007, Forecast to 2028 & 2046.



4. INDUSTRY SPREADSHEETS & DATABASES: 820 Database tables & Spreadsheets covering Historic Industry Balance Sheet Data, Forecast Industry Financial Data, Industry Profiles & Norms - by Country by Year - From 2007, Forecast to 2028 & 2046.



5. NATIONAL DATA - by Country by Year.



The report and database is supplied as a Zip file containing the reports and databases. Readers can access & reproduce the information for their own documents or reports. Tables & databases as Access & Excel formats enable readers to produce their own spreadsheet calculations and modelling.

52 Products covered for over 200 Countries: 2065 pages, 9688 spreadsheets, 9723 database tables, 577 diagrams & maps.

This database is updated monthly. 12 months Full After-Sales Services & Updates available from the publishers.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mbz2f2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



