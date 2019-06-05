The World To Get "First Look" At Prestigious Annual Event

TROY, Mich., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JPI and Streamworks Media, a division of Joseph Productions, Inc., are excited to bring the National Polish-American Sports Hall of Fame Induction Banquet to the world stage for the very first time. For 46 years, 150 renowned Polish-American athletes have been honored at the annual induction banquet. Honored greats come from a list including Stan Musial, Mark Fidrych, Ann Myers Drysdale, Mike Krzyszewski, Eddie Lubanski, and Walter "Killer" Kowalski. http://www.polishsportshof.com

The National Polish-American Sports Hall of Fame is located at 2891 East Maple Road, Troy, MI. 48083

This year, former All-Star baseball infielder Mark Grudzielanek, gold-medal winning hockey player Allison "AJ" Mleczko, Notre Dame All-American and Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Mike McCoy, and gold medal-winning martial artist Arlene Limas will be inducted into the National Polish-American Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2019.

THE LIVESTREAM of the 47th Annual Induction Banquet will be:

Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 8 pm EDT.

You can join us via the following link: https://streamworks.media/polishamericansports

