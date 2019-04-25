The World's #1 Preschool Entertainers Bring Their Biggest Live Tour in Nearly a Decade to the U.S.

NEW YORK, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wiggles are proud to announce their biggest U.S. tour in nearly a decade. The Wiggle's Party Time Tour! will support their new Party Time! album, which releases on June 28th. The tour will visit 28 cities nationwide beginning in Seattle, WA on Saturday, July 27th, and wrapping up in Boston, MA on Thursday, September 5th. For a complete list of tour dates and performance times, please visit www.thewiggles.com.

The Wiggles Party Time! Tour is coming to the U.S.

The Party Time Tour! will be a chance for America to see in-person the first-ever female Wiggle, Emma (the Yellow Wiggle), who has become an international sensation. Emma, Lachy, Simon and Anthony will hit the stage with their friends Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Henry the Octopus, Wags the Dog and a brand-new Wiggly friend, Shirley Shawn the Unicorn!

As featured on the upcoming Party Time! album, parents and children alike can dance and sing along to classics like "Hokey Pokey," "Heads, Shoulders, Knees and Toes," "Skip To My Lou," and "Simon Says." Other show highlights include:

Joining Emma as she performs Irish, ballet and other bow-tiful dancing.

Listening to Anthony play his guitar, banjo and bagpipes.

Doing the actions with Simon as he sings "Simon Says ," and if Lachy falls asleep, calling out "Wake up Lachy!" because we need him for the show!

Tickets for The Wiggle's Party Time Tour! go on sale Friday, April 26th. All tickets are $40 and are available via www.thewiggles.com. Check venue websites for more information on possible presale and other show announcements. Please visit www.thewiggles.com for the most up to date information, as well as exciting show announcements.

The Wiggles are more popular now then they have ever been in their 28-year history. They are watched daily on platforms like Hulu, and in nearly 60 million homes on NBC's Universal Kids network, and streamed on The Wiggles YouTube channel which has nearly 400,000 subscribers and more than 650 million views!

The Wiggles – Party Time Tour! 2019 SCHEDULE

Saturday, July 27 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre Sunday, July 28 Portland, OR Aladdin Theater Thursday, August 1 San Francisco, CA Golden Gate Theatre Friday, August 2 Anaheim, CA City National Grove of Anaheim Saturday, August 3 San Diego, CA Spreckels Theatre Monday, August 5 Phoenix, AZ Orpheum Theatre Thursday, August 8 Pueblo, CO Pueblo Memorial Hall Saturday, August 10 Tulsa, OK Tulsa PAC Sunday, August 11 Grand Prairie, TX The Theatre at Grand Prairie Monday, August 12 Austin, TX Moody Theater Tuesday, August 13 Houston, TX Revention Music Center Thursday, August 15 New Orleans, LA The Orpheum Theater Saturday, August 17 Memphis, TN Cannon PAC Sunday, August 18 Nashville, TN The Schermerhorn Symphony Center Monday, August 19 Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy Art Center Tuesday, August 20 Louisville, KY To Be Announced Wednesday, August 21 Cincinnati, OH Arnoff Center for the Arts Thursday, August 22 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre at Old National Centre Saturday, August 24 Chicago, IL Rosemont Theatre Monday, August 26 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre Tuesday, August 27 Cleveland, OH Connor Palace Wednesday, August 28 Pittsburgh, PA Byham Theatre Thursday, August 29 Washington D.C. Warner Theatre Friday, August 30 Baltimore, MD Hippodrome Theatre Saturday, August 31 Philadelphia, PA Kimmel Center Tuesday, September 3 Montclair, NJ The Wellmont Theater Wednesday, September 4 Westbury, NY Theatre at Westbury Thursday, September 5 Boston, MA Box Center

For artwork, interview requests or more information, contact:

Rob Bailey

BrandStand

201-819-1134

213430@email4pr.com

SOURCE The Wiggles

Related Links

http://www.thewiggles.com

