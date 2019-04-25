The World's #1 Preschool Entertainers Bring Their Biggest Live Tour in Nearly a Decade to the U.S.
Tickets for the Wiggle's Party Time Tour! Go on Sale Beginning Friday, April 26th
Apr 25, 2019, 13:31 ET
NEW YORK, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wiggles are proud to announce their biggest U.S. tour in nearly a decade. The Wiggle's Party Time Tour! will support their new Party Time! album, which releases on June 28th. The tour will visit 28 cities nationwide beginning in Seattle, WA on Saturday, July 27th, and wrapping up in Boston, MA on Thursday, September 5th. For a complete list of tour dates and performance times, please visit www.thewiggles.com.
The Party Time Tour! will be a chance for America to see in-person the first-ever female Wiggle, Emma (the Yellow Wiggle), who has become an international sensation. Emma, Lachy, Simon and Anthony will hit the stage with their friends Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Henry the Octopus, Wags the Dog and a brand-new Wiggly friend, Shirley Shawn the Unicorn!
As featured on the upcoming Party Time! album, parents and children alike can dance and sing along to classics like "Hokey Pokey," "Heads, Shoulders, Knees and Toes," "Skip To My Lou," and "Simon Says." Other show highlights include:
- Joining Emma as she performs Irish, ballet and other bow-tiful dancing.
- Listening to Anthony play his guitar, banjo and bagpipes.
- Doing the actions with Simon as he sings "Simon Says," and if Lachy falls asleep, calling out "Wake up Lachy!" because we need him for the show!
Tickets for The Wiggle's Party Time Tour! go on sale Friday, April 26th. All tickets are $40 and are available via www.thewiggles.com. Check venue websites for more information on possible presale and other show announcements. Please visit www.thewiggles.com for the most up to date information, as well as exciting show announcements.
The Wiggles are more popular now then they have ever been in their 28-year history. They are watched daily on platforms like Hulu, and in nearly 60 million homes on NBC's Universal Kids network, and streamed on The Wiggles YouTube channel which has nearly 400,000 subscribers and more than 650 million views!
The Wiggles – Party Time Tour! 2019 SCHEDULE
|
Saturday, July 27
|
Seattle, WA
|
Paramount Theatre
|
Sunday, July 28
|
Portland, OR
|
Aladdin Theater
|
Thursday, August 1
|
San Francisco, CA
|
Golden Gate Theatre
|
Friday, August 2
|
Anaheim, CA
|
City National Grove of Anaheim
|
Saturday, August 3
|
San Diego, CA
|
Spreckels Theatre
|
Monday, August 5
|
Phoenix, AZ
|
Orpheum Theatre
|
Thursday, August 8
|
Pueblo, CO
|
Pueblo Memorial Hall
|
Saturday, August 10
|
Tulsa, OK
|
Tulsa PAC
|
Sunday, August 11
|
Grand Prairie, TX
|
The Theatre at Grand Prairie
|
Monday, August 12
|
Austin, TX
|
Moody Theater
|
Tuesday, August 13
|
Houston, TX
|
Revention Music Center
|
Thursday, August 15
|
New Orleans, LA
|
The Orpheum Theater
|
Saturday, August 17
|
Memphis, TN
|
Cannon PAC
|
Sunday, August 18
|
Nashville, TN
|
The Schermerhorn Symphony Center
|
Monday, August 19
|
Atlanta, GA
|
Cobb Energy Art Center
|
Tuesday, August 20
|
Louisville, KY
|
To Be Announced
|
Wednesday, August 21
|
Cincinnati, OH
|
Arnoff Center for the Arts
|
Thursday, August 22
|
Indianapolis, IN
|
Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
|
Saturday, August 24
|
Chicago, IL
|
Rosemont Theatre
|
Monday, August 26
|
Detroit, MI
|
Fox Theatre
|
Tuesday, August 27
|
Cleveland, OH
|
Connor Palace
|
Wednesday, August 28
|
Pittsburgh, PA
|
Byham Theatre
|
Thursday, August 29
|
Washington D.C.
|
Warner Theatre
|
Friday, August 30
|
Baltimore, MD
|
Hippodrome Theatre
|
Saturday, August 31
|
Philadelphia, PA
|
Kimmel Center
|
Tuesday, September 3
|
Montclair, NJ
|
The Wellmont Theater
|
Wednesday, September 4
|
Westbury, NY
|
Theatre at Westbury
|
Thursday, September 5
|
Boston, MA
|
Box Center
For artwork, interview requests or more information, contact:
Rob Bailey
BrandStand
201-819-1134
213430@email4pr.com
SOURCE The Wiggles
