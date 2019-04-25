The World's #1 Preschool Entertainers Bring Their Biggest Live Tour in Nearly a Decade to the U.S.

Tickets for the Wiggle's Party Time Tour! Go on Sale Beginning Friday, April 26th

The Wiggles

Apr 25, 2019, 13:31 ET

NEW YORK, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wiggles are proud to announce their biggest U.S. tour in nearly a decade. The Wiggle's Party Time Tour! will support their new Party Time! album, which releases on June 28th.  The tour will visit 28 cities nationwide beginning in Seattle, WA on Saturday, July 27th, and wrapping up in Boston, MA on Thursday, September 5th. For a complete list of tour dates and performance times, please visit www.thewiggles.com.

The Party Time Tour! will be a chance for America to see in-person the first-ever female Wiggle, Emma (the Yellow Wiggle), who has become an international sensation. Emma, Lachy, Simon and Anthony will hit the stage with their friends Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Henry the Octopus, Wags the Dog and a brand-new Wiggly friend, Shirley Shawn the Unicorn!

As featured on the upcoming Party Time! album, parents and children alike can dance and sing along to classics like "Hokey Pokey," "Heads, Shoulders, Knees and Toes," "Skip To My Lou," and "Simon Says." Other show highlights include:

  • Joining Emma as she performs Irish, ballet and other bow-tiful dancing.
  • Listening to Anthony play his guitar, banjo and bagpipes.
  • Doing the actions with Simon as he sings "Simon Says," and if Lachy falls asleep, calling out "Wake up Lachy!" because we need him for the show!

Tickets for The Wiggle's Party Time Tour! go on sale Friday, April 26th. All tickets are $40 and are available via www.thewiggles.com. Check venue websites for more information on possible presale and other show announcements. Please visit www.thewiggles.com for the most up to date information, as well as exciting show announcements. 

The Wiggles are more popular now then they have ever been in their 28-year history. They are watched daily on platforms like Hulu, and in nearly 60 million homes on NBC's Universal Kids network, and streamed on The Wiggles YouTube channel which has nearly 400,000 subscribers and more than 650 million views! 

The Wiggles – Party Time Tour! 2019 SCHEDULE

Saturday, July 27

Seattle, WA

Paramount Theatre

Sunday, July 28

Portland, OR

Aladdin Theater

Thursday, August 1

San Francisco, CA

Golden Gate Theatre

Friday, August 2

Anaheim, CA

City National Grove of Anaheim

Saturday, August 3

San Diego, CA

Spreckels Theatre

Monday, August 5

Phoenix, AZ

Orpheum Theatre

Thursday, August 8

Pueblo, CO

Pueblo Memorial Hall

Saturday, August 10

Tulsa, OK

Tulsa PAC

Sunday, August 11

Grand Prairie, TX

The Theatre at Grand Prairie

Monday, August 12

Austin, TX

Moody Theater

Tuesday, August 13

Houston, TX

Revention Music Center 

Thursday, August 15

New Orleans, LA

The Orpheum Theater

Saturday, August 17

Memphis, TN

Cannon PAC

Sunday, August 18

Nashville, TN

The Schermerhorn Symphony Center

Monday, August 19

Atlanta, GA

Cobb Energy Art Center

Tuesday, August 20

Louisville, KY

To Be Announced

Wednesday, August 21

Cincinnati, OH

Arnoff Center for the Arts

Thursday, August 22

Indianapolis, IN

Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Saturday, August 24

Chicago, IL

Rosemont Theatre

Monday, August 26

Detroit, MI

Fox Theatre

Tuesday, August 27

Cleveland, OH

Connor Palace

Wednesday, August 28

Pittsburgh, PA

Byham Theatre

Thursday, August 29

Washington D.C.

Warner Theatre

Friday, August 30

Baltimore, MD

Hippodrome Theatre

Saturday, August 31

Philadelphia, PA

Kimmel Center

Tuesday, September 3

Montclair, NJ

The Wellmont Theater

Wednesday, September 4

Westbury, NY

Theatre at Westbury

Thursday, September 5

Boston, MA

Box Center

