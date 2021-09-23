The World's 50 Best Restaurants Announces The 51-100 List For 2021...

Outside of more renowned culinary hotspots, Belgian seaside town Koksijde is represented by Willem Hiele at No.77 and La Grenouillère in La Madelaine-sous-Montreuil in northern France re-enters at No.91. Cape Town's gastronomic star is also on the rise, with La Colombe rising 33 places to No.81 and a new entry, Fyn, at No.92.

This year's extended list includes more Asian establishments than ever before, with five countries represented. In addition, Denmark, Belgium, Colombia, France and South Africa each have one new entry, while Peru and the UK boast two apiece. You can view the full list from 51-100 here.



William Drew, Director of Content for The World's 50 Best Restaurants, comments: "With restaurants in 22 countries, the 51-100 list this year recognises a broader range of destinations than ever. We're thrilled to see 13 new entries join the 51-100 list for the first time, as the gastronomic world continues to overcome the huge challenges wrought by the pandemic."

The annual list is created by a gender-balanced voting panel comprising over 1,000 independent authorities in the world of gastronomy, from renowned international chefs and food journalists to travelling gastronomes.

The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2021 will also be streamed live on the 50 Best Facebook and YouTube channels. Ahead of the ceremony, renowned chef Massimo Bottura of former No.1 restaurant Osteria Francescana and part of the 'Best of The Best' group, will host a live stream from the red carpet beginning at 16:30 CET.

