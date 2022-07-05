The World's 50 Best Restaurants Announces the 51-100 List for 2022

The 51-100 list includes 20 new entries from 15 different cities, offering a global geographical spectrum from Mexico to Australia

The highest new entry in the 51-100 list is Trèsind Studio, Dubai, UAE at No.57

For the full 51-100 list, please see the attached graphic or scroll to the bottom of this release.

Asia has 14 entries in the ranking this year spread across seven cities including: Mingles, Seoul (No.71), Fu He Hui, Shanghai (No.64), Neighborhood, Hong Kong (No.76) and Wing, Hong Kong (No.100), and two restaurants from Japan – Sazenka (No.59) and new entry Sézanne (No.82). India makes an appearance as well with Indian Accent in New Delhi snagging a spot at No.92. Of the three restaurants from Singapore, Zén (No.70) and Meta (No.95) are new entries and join established favourite Burnt Ends (No.94). The four restaurants from Thailand include Le Du (No.65) and Sühring (No.66) as well as new entries Samrub Samrub Thai (No.75) and Raan Jay Fai (No.85).

Several new territories boast establishments featured on the extended ranking this year including the UAE with two new entries: Trèsind Studio (No.57) and Orfali Bros Bistro (No.87) both in Dubai. Additional new entries include two from Mexico City in the form of Rosetta (No.60) and Máximo Bistrot (No.89), as well as Evvai (No.67) in São Paulo, Brazil, Kol (No.73) in London and three French restaurants: Table by Bruno Verjus (No.77) in Paris, AM par Alexandre Mazzia (No.80) in Marseille and Flocons de Sel (No.99) in Megève. Further new entries include Gimlet at Cavendish House (No.84) in Melbourne, Mishiguene (No.88) in Buenos Aires, Oriole, No.91, in Chicago and Hertog Jan at Botanic Sanctuary (No.93) in Antwerp.

William Drew, Director of Content for The World's 50 Best Restaurants, comments: "With restaurants across six continents, the 51-100 list this year recognises a broader range of destinations than we have ever seen before. We're thrilled to see 20 new entries join the list for the first time. This growth is great to witness as the gastronomic world continues to recover and rebuild following the huge challenges faced during the pandemic. We look forward to sharing the celebration at the awards ceremony in London on 18th July."

The Voting Process

The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2022 list is voted for by 1,080 international restaurant industry experts and well-travelled gourmets who make up The World's 50 Best Restaurants Academy. The gender-balanced Academy comprises 27 separate regions around the world, each of which has 40 members including a chairperson. No sponsor from the event has any influence over the voting process.

Professional services consultancy Deloitte independently adjudicates The World's 50 Best Restaurants list, including the ranking from 51-100. This adjudication ensures that the integrity and authenticity of the voting process and the resulting lists are protected.

Results

The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2022 will be announced live at a ceremony being held in London on Monday 18th July, which will also be streamed live on the 50 Best Facebook via the link here and YouTube channels via the link here. The announcement of the list and individual awards can be followed via the 50 Best social media channels, with the livestream beginning at 20:30 (UK time).

51-100 List:

Position Restaurant Location 51 Alcalde Guadalajara 52 Sud 777 Mexico City 53 D.O.M. São Paulo 54 Lyle's London 55 Azurmendi Larrabetzu 56 La Colombe Cape Town 57 Trèsind Studio Dubai 58 Alléno Paris au Pavillon Ledoyen Paris 59 Sazenka Tokyo 60 Rosetta Mexico City 61 La Grenouillère La Madelaine-sous-Montreuil 62 Ernst Berlin 63 Chef's Table at Brooklyn Fare New York 64 Fu He Hui Shanghai 65 Le Du Bangkok 66 Sühring Bangkok 67 Evvai São Paulo 68 Kjolle Lima 69 Cosme New York 70 Zén Singapore 71 Mingles Seoul 72 Atelier Crenn San Francisco 73 Kol London 74 Blue Hill at Stone Barns Pocantico Hills 75 Samrub Samrub Thai Bangkok 76 Neighborhood Hong Kong 77 Table by Bruno Verjus Paris 78 Lasai Rio de Janeiro 79 Estela New York 80 AM par Alexandre Mazzia Marseille 81 Brat London 82 Sézanne Tokyo 83 El Chato Bogotá 84 Gimlet at Cavendish House Melbourne 85 Raan Jay Fai Bangkok 86 Mikla Istanbul 87 Orfali Bros Bistro Dubai 88 Mishiguene Buenos Aires 89 Máximo Bistrot Mexico City 90 Wolfgat Paternoster 91 Oriole Chicago 92 Indian Accent New Delhi 93 Hertog Jan at Botanic Sanctuary Antwerp 94 Burnt Ends Singapore 95 Meta Singapore 96 Maní São Paulo 97 Benu San Francisco 98 Tantris Munich 99 Flocons de Sel Megève 100 Wing Hong Kong

About The World's 50 Best Restaurants

Since 2002, The World's 50 Best Restaurants has reflected the diversity of the world's culinary landscape. The annual list of the world's most prestigious restaurants provides a snapshot of some of the best destinations for unique culinary experiences, in addition to being a barometer for and a pioneer of global gastronomic trends. The 50 Best family also includes Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants, Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants, The World's 50 Best Bars, Asia's 50 Best Bars, North America's 50 Best Bars and the #50BestTalks and 50 Best Explores series, all of which are owned and run by William Reed. 50 Best aims to bring together communities across the hospitality sector to foster collaboration, inclusivity, diversity and discovery and help drive positive change.

