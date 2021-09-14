The World's Best-Encrypted Communication Platform Has Just Got Better

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeSwiss® has just released a significant Android update that includes a brand-new UI and feature allowing users to back up their chat history that can also include all media files with full end-to-end encryption and an option to store it on Google drive, after which the content will be accessible only to them. No one will be able to unlock their backup; SafeSwiss® backup is further protected by PIN & can include biometric login.

SafeSwiss® CEO Tim Gallagher said the development of the backup encryption was technically very challenging for the dev team, and it required an entirely new approach for key exchange and storage framework across operating systems.

SafeSwiss® CEO Tim Gallagher said WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned company, recently introduced a similar feature, but unlike WhatsApp, SafeSwiss® doesn't share valuable user metadata with anyone.

An end-to-end encryption backup feature is available on Android and iOS in the coming weeks.

SafeSwiss® CEO Tim Gallagher went on to say WhatsApp currently uses Google Drive to store backups on Android & its users need to understand that all backed-up chats are not end-to-end encrypted, making them susceptible to attacks; All users of WhatsApp & Telegram messenger need to understand better vulnerabilities associated with anything cloud-based; unlike Telegram messenger, SafeSwiss® chats are always end to end encrypted & uses proven state of the art encryption technology that includes NaCI a Shared Secret Exchange ECDH25519 & Crypto Cypher XSalsa20.

India, the USA, and Russia are becoming the biggest market for SafeSwiss®.

SafeSwiss® development team are diligently working towards releasing several more features for the already feature-rich secure cyber security platform.

