The World's Coolest Luxury Adventures

A native of Southern Africa, Sandy originally specialized in safaris, so her team knows exactly where to send clients who want to see creatures in the utmost comfort, whether in the company of Maasai guides in a classic safari of the Bush Homes of Kenya, or at the spectacularly refurbished Jao Camp in Botswana—the cutting edge of safari style.

But Sandy's expertise ranges far and wide—royal-treatment safaris in India, bucket-list experiences to Latin American wonders, a whiskey-and-history immersion in backcountry Scotland (complete with castle stays), and the latest in state-of the-art Antarctic exploration, the Magellan Explorer: "This is my kind of expedition — a mind-blowing ship that's part ice breaker, part epic contemporary design haven. There is nothing about this ship that doesn't scream 'Let's head south into the most uncharted landscapes on earth.'"

Outside GO™ CEO Chip Cunningham conceived UNCHARTED as a departure from the standard-issue tour company brochure, to reflect the singularity of the destinations, accommodations, and hospitality that are the company's hallmark. You can't just pick a mass-marketed trip out of a mass-produced catalog and expect it to be special. See for yourself, because like we said: Seeing is believing.

About Outside GO/Uncharted Outposts

OUTSIDE GO™ is recognized as one of the world's premier Safari + Luxury Adventure Travel Companies, offering hand-crafted itineraries to destinations all over the world. The key to Outside GO's success is expert, custom trip design. No two trips are exactly alike, but each one is crafted with undivided attention to detail to make each journey one of spectacular and authentic adventures by day and extraordinary luxury by night.

SOURCE Outside GO

Related Links

www.outsidego.com

