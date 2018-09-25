The World's First Globally Accessible Board Training Program

Providing world-class insight and experience from global business leaders on how to turn sustainability, SDGsi and climate risks into opportunities

"I think we are now at a stage where most business leaders realize that how they do business can be good for business and society if you do it in the right way."

Jim Hagemann Snabe, Chair, A.P. Moller – Maersk; Chair, Siemens; Vice-Chair, Allianz

"A board member who can't articulate the most material environmental, social, and governance factors for their own company is in breach, frankly, of fiduciary duty.

Erika Karp, Founder and CEO, Cornerstone Capital Inc.

"There can be few areas more important than the risk associated with climate change. A climate competent board will be one that not only understands the challenges that climate change presents but also the opportunities to make a transition to a lower carbon economy."

Paul Polman, CEO Unilever; Chair, International Chamber of Commerce;

Chair, The B-Team; Vice Chair, United Nations Global Compact

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This week New York is buzzing with commitments to the SDGs, climate resiliency and sustainability measures. It is the week where Heads of States, CEOs, Board Members, Institutional Investors, and many experts are meeting in New York for the yearly UN General Assembly (UNGA73).

At the same time, New York is hosting Climate Week as well as SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals)-week. However, if we are to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and ensure climate security and a world where both companies and people can thrive, we need Boards and Investors all over the world to 'get on board' and be Climate, Sustainability, and SDG Competent.

And that is now possible. Leaders all over the world can now learn from the comfort of their offices and reduce their CO 2 while getting insight from the world's most respected business leaders. Insight that can help their company be more resilient and respected players in the global marketplace.

"Competent Boards is an online platform for boards of directors, for investors, for CEOs, and other executives to learn from each other. What questions are investors asking? How can you as a board member prepare for meetings with investors? How can you prepare for your next board meeting? We are bringing the best of the best in knowledge and wisdom from the most experienced business leaders around the world." - Helle Bank Jorgensen, Founder, Competent Boards, and a veteran in helping global business leaders turn sustainability into strong financial results.

The first leaders to share their experience and insights in four online videos, webinars and training sessions are:

Jim Hagemann Snabe (Chair, A.P. Moller – Maersk; Chair, Siemens; Vice-Chair, Allianz; Board of Trustees Member, World Economic Forum; Author of Dreams and Details),

(Chair, – Maersk; Chair, Siemens; Vice-Chair, Allianz; Board of Trustees Member, World Economic Forum; Author of Dreams and Details), Erika Karp (Founder and CEO, Cornerstone Capital Inc.),

(Founder and CEO, Cornerstone Capital Inc.), Bjarne Graven Larsen (Former CIO, Ontario Teacher's Pension Plan; Former CIO, ATP),

(Former CIO, Ontario Teacher's Pension Plan; Former CIO, ATP), Annette Verschuren , O.C. (CEO and Chair, NRStor Inc.; Board Member, Liberty Mutual Insurance; Board Member, Air Canada; Board Member, Saputo Inc.; Board Member, Canadian Natural Resources Limited; Chair of the MaRS Discovery District),

(CEO and Chair, NRStor Inc.; Board Member, Liberty Mutual Insurance; Board Member, Air Canada; Board Member, Saputo Inc.; Board Member, Canadian Natural Resources Limited; Chair of the MaRS Discovery District), Paul Polman (CEO, Unilever; Chair, International Chamber of Commerce; Chair, The B-Team; Vice-Chair, United Nations Global Compact),

(CEO, Unilever; Chair, International Chamber of Commerce; Chair, The B-Team; Vice-Chair, United Nations Global Compact), Peter Damgaard Jensen (CEO, PKA; Chair, Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change),

(CEO, PKA; Chair, Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change), Claus Stig Pedersen (Head of Global Sustainability and Public Affairs, EMEA, Novozymes; UN SDG Pioneer),

(Head of Global Sustainability and Public Affairs, EMEA, Novozymes; UN SDG Pioneer), Kevin Coon (Managing Partner, Baker McKenzie Toronto; Chair Policy Committee, Baker McKenzie International; Member of the United Nations Global Compact on Supply Chain Sustainability),

(Managing Partner, Baker McKenzie Toronto; Chair Policy Committee, Baker McKenzie International; Member of the United Nations Global Compact on Supply Chain Sustainability), Torben Möger Pedersen (CEO, PensionDanmark; Global Agenda Council on Investments, World Economic Forum; Advisory Board, OECD's Centre on Green Finance and Investment; Advisory Board, UN Global Compact's Financial Innovation Action Platform),

(CEO, PensionDanmark; Global Agenda Council on Investments, World Economic Forum; Advisory Board, OECD's Centre on Green Finance and Investment; Advisory Board, UN Global Compact's Financial Innovation Action Platform), Michael Treschow (Chair Wallenberg Foundations Investment Committee: Former Chair, Unilever; Former Chair, Ericsson; Former Chair, Electrolux),

(Chair Wallenberg Foundations Investment Committee: Former Chair, Unilever; Former Chair, Ericsson; Former Chair, Electrolux), Helle Bank Jorgensen (Founder, Competent Boards, CEO B.Accountability; Member of HRH Prince of Wales A4S Global Expert Panel, Board Facilitator, President Emeritus and Senior Advisor to Global Compact Network Canada).

More global leaders will be added to the platform to share their insights shortly.

Competent Boards is a tradename of B.Accountability.

