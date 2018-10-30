LONDON, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Intelligent, a digital health company empowering people to live longer, today launches ExMedicus Smartwatch - the world's first health smartwatch with breakthrough biometric technology that monitors health, heart health and physical wellness.

Long gone are the days when smartwatches were rare luxuries. Today, it's possible to find one to suit any budget. But, as the market dampens, so does their allure; that is until the new revolutionary smartwatch from ExMedicus came along.

ExMedicus Is The WORLD'S First Health Smartwatch With Breakthrough Technology That Monitors Health, Heart Health and Physical Wellness.

Complete with biotechnology features that can detect potentially fatal cardiovascular conditions, the ExMedicus Smartwatch is set to alter personal biotechnology as the ﻿world knows it. Incorporating data such as heart rate, blood pressure and variability in heart rhythm, it places the wearer firmly in control of their health.

ExMedicus Smartwatch is the world's first health smartwatch with integrated PPG, ECG, PWTT and 512 Hz real medical raw data.

Literally, the easiest way to monitor heart rate, blood pressure, ECG, sleep duration and quality, resting heart rate, activity, exercise, steps, active calorie burn, stress, fatigue index and health index score is with ExMedicus smartwatch. ECG waveforms and health data can be downloaded from the ExMedicus mobile app and sent to the doctor for further analysis.

ExMedicus Smartwatch provides on-board biodata including pulse, blood pressure, heart rate variability and electrocardiogram waveform with the physiological analytics. ExMedicus translates the raw biodata to meaningful and comprehensive insights.

This advanced health smartwatch connects wirelessly by Bluetooth and communicates with the company's mobile app on iPhone or Android smartphones. The ExMedicus health smartwatch has breakthrough technology components that significantly improve the detection, diagnosis and prevention of heart diseases (atrial fibrillation or irregular heartbeat), stroke, sudden death or stoppage of breathing, and it enhances the quality of life of communities around the world.

The smartwatch's medical algorithm sends notifications and early warnings to the mobile app on a user's phone about possible stroke, sudden death or stoppage of breathing on the basis of gathered data so that users can take action and prevent early deaths. Also, the user's arterial stiffness data is generated with the blood pressure measurement.

ExMedicus sends heart rate data every 60 minutes to the mobile app on the user's phone automatically - it is 100 percent on autopilot. ExMedicus is not just a sophisticated, elegant and fashionable health, sports and lifestyle smartwatch. Planet Intelligent also integrated the latest biometric chip technology. Thanks to this breakthrough biometric chip technology, ExMedicus is also able to detect abnormal heart rhythm or atrial fibrillation in real time. That's crucial for stroke prevention.

ExMedicus is a "fuel gauge monitor" during workouts. ExMedicus gives real-time stamina feedback during workouts to better adjust pacing.

To many, electrocardiograms are machines that remain accessible in hospitals only. With the thirst for self-directed healthcare growing across the ﻿world, the ability to access an electrocardiogram from the comfort of the user's wrist comes with a litany of safety benefits.

Much of the data that enters the ExMedicus smartwatch can detect conditions that could easily result in death or disability. Take atrial fibrillation (AF), for example. As a condition that could affect as many as two percent of the population, it's easy to miss. While patients may pass its symptoms off as harmless palpitations, clinicians rely on capturing it if their patients present for an ECG at the right time.

Each of the health perks goes beyond detecting AF. Other irregular rhythms that cause strokes, supraventricular tachycardias and the warning signs of a cardiac arrest can all become evident. With all of this information, the ExMedicus Smartwatch wearer can seek medical care promptly, giving them the opportunity to save their own lives.

While patients once relied on receiving such information from implantable cardiac devices, now they can grab it from the comfort of a wrist-based device.

While the ExMedicus Smartwatch is set to revolutionize medical care in the ﻿world, its ability to go to market still depends on crowdfunding. With the right financial support in place, it could drastically change how health-conscious persons manage their own care.

About ExMedicus

ExMedicus [Latin ex=from; medicus=doctor] – the world's first health, sports and lifestyle smartwatch with breakthrough biometric technology that monitors health, heart health and physical wellness. ExMedicus is the brand of Planet Intelligent – a digital health company.

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/exmedicus/worlds-first-health-smartwatch-with-breakthrough-t/description

