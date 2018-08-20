The World's First MUNCHIES Food Hall From VICE To Debut At American Dream

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- American Dream, the future of retail and entertainment, is excited to announce the world's first MUNCHIES, the food and culture site from VICE. With over 38,000 square feet and 18 vendors, the MUNCHIES Food Hall will be a platform for creative and diverse culinary talent, selected with MUNCHIES signature youth-driven perspective.

American Dream, the future of retail and entertainment, is excited to announce the world's first MUNCHIES Food Hall in partnership with MUNCHIES, the food and culture site from VICE. With over 38,000 square feet and 18 vendors, the MUNCHIES Food Hall will be a platform for creative and diverse culinary talent, selected with MUNCHIES signature youth-driven perspective.

"The decision to create a MUNCHIES Food Hall was a no-brainer. We're always looking for opportunities to expand the MUNCHIES brand beyond digital media and to provide fun, offline experiences for our fans to taste, interact and learn, as well as tell our stories to new audiences. Food halls have always intrigued us, and we couldn't ask for more than partnering with a world-class operator like Triple Five. The American Dream property is like nothing we've ever seen before and we're beyond excited to have MUNCHIES be one of their partners," said John Martin, Publisher of MUNCHIES.

"In the true spirit of American Dream 'firsts,' we are thrilled to partner with MUNCHIES, a brand leader in food, culture and conversation," said Don Ghermezian, President, American Dream, on the debut of the world's first MUNCHIES Food Hall. "When we thought about the food hall experience and how to differentiate ourselves from other developers, MUNCHIES immediately came to mind. Instead of partnering with a celebrity chef, which is totally expected, we crossed three rivers and the island of Manhattan to find the ideal partner to collaborate on this first-of-its-kind food hall. The MUNCHIES Food Hall will curate tenant selection and global culinary experiences, while simultaneously creating events, activations and content not found anywhere else."

With plans to include spaces for filming MUNCHIES content, demos from visiting chefs and engaging activations, the MUNCHIES Food Hall will be an analog opportunity for fans and newcomers alike to be immersed in the vibrant digital community found on the MUNCHIES site.

"It's about creating a memorable environment where our customers will interact, learn and experience food like never before. Our restaurateur partners will be provided with attractive design and construction amenities to showcase and attract the best talent. Most importantly, you can score a great Martinez cocktail to wash down the Beef Marrow Cheeseburger and Eggplant Tempura," said Dimitri Lalagos, SVP Leasing, American Dream.

ABOUT AMERICAN DREAM

American Dream, a world-class retail and entertainment destination, is being developed by Triple Five Group of Companies, owners of the two largest shopping and entertainment centers in North America – Mall of America and West Edmonton Mall.

American Dream is in Bergen County, New Jersey at the Meadowlands Complex at the intersection of three major highways – I-95, Route 3, Route 120 – that service over 100 million vehicles annually. American Dream is in the heart of the New York Metropolitan area with over 21 million residents and nearly 63 million domestic and international tourists annually. The project is services by three of the largest airports in the US – Newark, LaGuardia and JFK International – with 110 million travelers annually, and it is connected by passenger rail service to Penn Station New York.

American Dream, opening in 2019, is approximately 3 million square feet. American Dream will redefine the customer experience in shopping and leisure with a unique combination of retail, dining, entertainment and attractions – all in one location. Anchor tenant Saks Fifth Avenue, along with over 450 retail, food and specialty shops, are complemented by North America's largest fully-enclosed indoor DreamWorks Water Park and Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park; a 160story Big Snow Indoor Ski & Snow Park; Kidzania; a live Performing Arts Theater; 285-foot tall Observation Wheel; luxury movie theatres by CMX; Sea Life Aquarium; Lego Discovery Center; NHL-size Ice Rink; and two 18-hole miniature golf attractions. The center also features The Collections, a luxury and fashion area in the property, and The Dining Terrace, a collection of fifteen full-service restaurants showcased in one location in the center.

ABOUT MUNCHIES

MUNCHIES is a James Beard award-winning website and digital video channel from VICE Media dedicated to telling stories about food that haven't yet been told. Launched in 2014 and now spanning 11 countries, MUNCHIES offers groundbreaking content for a young, smart audience, showcasing how food fits into an infinite number of identities, customs and aspects of culture at large. MUNCHIES chronicles the wide spectrum of the global culinary experience and the diverse voices that are pulling us forward: chefs and home cooks, makers and consumers, the politics and policies of food, restaurant life from both front and back of house, weird history and innovative news, and how food will fit into the future. Through engaging, original video content, compelling editorial features, articles, how-tos, recipes and events, MUNCHIES occupies the intersection where humans and food connect. Visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For press inquiries or more information:

Lincoln Palsgrove IV Vice President of Communications American Dream (201_ 340-2972 Lincoln.palsgrove@americandream.com Sophia Yablon Communications Manager Care of Chan (201) 953-3875 sophia@careofchan.com

Note: All designs are for illustrative purposes and subject to all safety and engineering protocol and laws.

SOURCE American Dream

Related Links

http://www.americandream.com

