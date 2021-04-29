The World's First Programmable Music Launch

Despite this year's high-profile Beeple sale, the SNL feature, and celebrities creating and selling their own non-fungible tokens (NFTs), there are still many skeptics on the true value and sustainability of NFTs. A typical NFT marketplace could fluctuate alongside with the volatility of cryptocurrency, and coupled with general consumer's lack of clarity of what exactly they are buying when they purchase an NFT, the launch of Async Music could be a much-needed game changer.

Async music allows musicians for the first time to create a changeable menu of audio composites that allow multiple versions of a single song. Musicians upload all audio variations - called Stem Layers - for a future owner to choose their favorite version and create the latest iteration of the song- called a Master Track- for everyone to listen to.

Instead of being the passive listener, the owner is now an active participant in the creation and evolution of the music.

"We want to create a new medium of art and music for creators," Conlan Rios, CEO and Founder of Async says, "These are NFTs that utilize the power of blockchain to make something completely new instead of replicating a traditional medium in the digital world."

Async Music differentiates from other NFT platforms by adding utility and interactivity to their art and music collectibles. Collectors can purchase Stem Layer NFTs whose main value lies in affecting the dynamic Master Track, as well as have the opportunity to purchase Blank Records NFTs that can be used to snapshot an audio-visual version of the Master Track.

The first premiere of programmable music span across many genres with several established musicians: Grammy-winning EDM artist RAC, choral ensemble Verdigris Ensemble, English punk band HMLTD, and crypto community favorites Connie Digital & Mighty33 for hip-hop. Each musician brought their unique take of creating and engaging with music on Async platform.

Async Music officially launches on April 29 with the introduction of credit card purchase options, in-browser music player and completely redesigned website. For more information, visit Async.art.

Async Art is a new art movement built on the blockchain. Create, collect, and trade programmable art: digital paintings split into "Layers", which you can use to affect the overall image. Art that can evolve over time, react to its owners, or follow a stock price is now all possible with programmable art. Launched in February 2020, there has already been over $8M in bid volume on the platform and over $2.2M in artist sales.

Learn more about Async Music: https://edition.async.art/blog/programmable-music-coming-to-async

Browse Async Music: http://async.art/music

SOURCE Asynchronous Art, Inc.

Related Links

http://async.art/music

