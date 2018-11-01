The World's First Protein Bar Designed for Travel is Now Available at SPROUTS MARKETS Nationwide

"Sprouts is where you go for great-tasting, all-natural, healthy options and we're proud to be featured in their stores," said Wolo WanderSnacks™ Senior Brand Manager, Angela Bailey. "We're excited that Wolo WanderBars™ will be easily available for travelers everywhere, whether they're heading off around the world or simply around the block."

With their unique, three-layer design, Protein WanderBars™ are made for life on the go. With a crispy, crunchy bottom layer and a velvety nougat layer on top, it ensures no two bites are ever the same. Plus, they're loaded with antioxidants to keep travelers energized and feeling their best on the road. Ingredients like half your daily intake of Vitamin C and Zinc to boost the immune system, flaxseed to aid digestion, turmeric to improve circulation, coconut oil for its bacteria-fighting properties and whey, milk and pea protein for increased energy.

But unlike most bars, Protein WanderBars™ are created to be delicious as well. "I think we've proven that protein bars, don't have to taste like protein," Bailey said. "Early on, we found that many people didn't finish the protein bar they were eating, simply because they didn't like the taste. We wanted WanderBars™ to be different, so we really focused on the flavor." Sprouts will carry four delicious options; Cocoa Crunch Frequent Flyer, Mint Chocolate Chip Lost Weekend, Peanut Butter Road Tripper, and Lemon Cake Dessert Oasis. "WanderBars™ are the protein bar you pick up, and never set down," Bailey added, "because people always eat the whole thing!"

In addition to Sprouts locations across the country, Wolo WanderBars™ are also available online at Wolosnacks.com and Amazon.com.

About WOLO WanderSnacks™

WOLO WanderSnacks™ is the first and only brand of snacks made for the savvy traveler. Created to give travelers everywhere the things they need most; energy and nutrition in a great tasting protein bar. With high protein, vitamin C and zinc to boost immunity, flaxseed to aid digestion, turmeric to improve blood flow and decrease inflammation, plus the bacteria-fighting properties of coconut oil. Every Protein WanderBar™ is also gluten-free, soy free, and Kosher Dairy certified. Look for all four delicious flavors; Cocoa Crunch Frequent Flyer, Mint Chocolate Chip Lost Weekend, Peanut Butter Road Tripper, and Lemon Cake Dessert Oasis at Sprouts or our full assortment which includes two additional flavors; Salted Caramel Bon-Bon Voyage and S'mores Happy Camper, online at https://wolosnacks.com/ .

