The World's Largest Smart Wallet Brand, Ekster®, Expands Their Collection to Offer a Unique Organizing Solution for Disorganized Keys and Lost Keychains

NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The innovative Dutch brand, Ekster® , which debuted the world's first solar-powered, trackable smart wallet last year, is now kicking things up a notch with their latest launch, the Key Holder and Key Tracker. Launched on Kickstarter, this highly anticipated project was fully funded within fifteen minutes, making it the scale-up's most successful crowdfunding campaign to date.

The Key Holder

The Ekster Key Holder is a modern answer to help keep all keys organized, compact and easy to access. With room for three to eight keys, this Key Holder allows access to the right key with a one-handed motion. Keys no longer jab in the leg, or jingle in pockets. The magnetic add-on makes it easy to attach and remove larger keys to the Key Holder without a hassle.

The Key Tracker

The Key Tracker is a useful piece of tech that fits the Key Holder discreetly, letting users pinpoint the whereabouts of their keys via their phone or Google Home, Alexa or Siri. A built-in LED light helps to stop key damage to cars and doors, and the replaceable battery lasts an impressive six months.

About Ekster

Ekster® creates time-saving designs for smarter living. Since their first crowdfunding campaign three years ago, Ekster® has doubled in size every year: they raised 7,000% of their initial goal and hit the $1M first-year revenue mark to become the world's most popular smart wallet. Their products are available in more than 50 stores worldwide, including Macy's, Hudson Yards, and Selfridges.

