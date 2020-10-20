The World's Longest Gathering for Entrepreneurs and Investors in 2021- Summithon

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021 Nifty Boss, a London-based company is taking a bold step!

They are organizing a Guinness World Record online event for the longest summit in the world, a 6-month event starting on January 23 - July 25, 2021.

This Roadmap to Wealth Summithon is gathering 300 experts in Entrepreneurship, Investment, and Real Estate with daily workshops, master classes, keynotes and networking events like never seen before.

This is a charity-based donation event aimed at helping people from around the world to build a wealthy, financially secure life during this pandemic crisis.

It is a great opportunity for small business owners, entrepreneurs, investors, or people who want to start a business but can't afford professional coaching or training especially during these times.

The participants of this online event will have access to intensive and extensive coaching sessions and webinars, worth $20,000, but offered for FREE during this event.

Nifty Boss is expecting to attract over 100,000 participants during the 6-month event and a list of official sponsors are supporting their efforts.

Registration for this event is open now and participants will be able to win amazing prizes offered by the organizer and sponsors during the various networking events and competitions.

https://summithon.com/

Register and make your donation for this event today!

Questions or comments can be directed to Elena Marshes at +44 7762 03 84 37 or [email protected]

SOURCE Nifty Boss