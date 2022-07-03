The World's Most Exclusive No Limit Global Crypto Visa® Black Card, bitcoinblack, Officially Launches in UAE

DUBAI, UAE, July 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - bitcoinblack, a VIP crypto credit card exclusive to 10,000 members globally, is now available in the United Arab Emirates. Secured by the holder's crypto, the card is billed as a gateway to a world of luxury goods and services and one-of-a-kind members-only experiences.

bitcoinblack members enjoy a long list of premium benefits. Members have a no spend limit wherever Visa is accepted globally and they receive rewards of up to 10% back in exclusive $SPND tokens. The $SPND tokens can then be redeemed in bitcoinblack's soon-to-launch Haute Living Luxury Marketplace, a curated online boutique that includes luxury watches, purses, cars, charter jet deals, private mansion access and more. The bitcoinblack Haute Living Luxury Marketplace was developed in partnership with Haute Living Magazine and is set to launch in 2 weeks.

"We're very excited because in addition to being able to spend rewards on incredible luxury items, the marketplace will also allow members to purchase experiences that our team at Haute Living Magazine have created exclusively for them. These are one-of-a-kind events not found anywhere else in the world." said Kamal Hotchandini, Chief Luxury Officer of bitcoinblack.

Since the card launched in 2021, bitcoinblack CEO Prakash Chand, has rapidly rolled out his vision for the company and its members. Chand, who is a seasoned bitcoiner who first purchased the cryptocurrency in 2011, invested in bitcoinblack after seeing an opportunity to create the world's most exclusive crypto-powered premium card.

"People with incredible wealth in crypto needed a way to spend their crypto easily and be rewarded for it." said Chand. "bitcoinblack is perfectly suited for high networth individuals who want to use their crypto for business or pleasure wherever they are in the world, including the 140+ countries where Visa is accepted. All members need to do is simply load up their crypto through the web app or soon-to-come secure bitcoinblack wallet app, and they're instantly empowered to spend their crypto with the best conversion rates and high limits."

The bitcoinblack premium credit card allows members to convert their bitcoin as well as other major cryptocurrencies into spendable cash. Cards are available by invite only. Anyone interested in becoming a bitcoinblack member can request an invitation via the company's website at bitcoinblackcreditcard.com.

About bitcoinblack

bitcoinblack is the world's most exclusive crypto-powered Visa® black card. Secured by the cardholder's bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies, bitcoinblack opens up a world of freedom and luxury that includes no limit spending power and opulent members-only rewards powered by the $SPND token.

Contact:

Mark Cadiz

(647) 971-6096

[email protected]

SOURCE bitcoinblack