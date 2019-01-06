The World's Most Glamorous Celebrities Wear Platinum Jewelry To The 91st Annual Academy Awards

Platinum Guild International is pleased to share that leading red carpet jewelry brands such as Cartier, Harry Winston, Tiffany & Co., and Bvlgari chose to style A-list celebrities in platinum. Platinum jewelry is the choice accessory for celebrities to capture the most special, glamorous and memorable moments.

The following stars selected platinum jewelry to celebrate their achievements:

Lady Gaga in Platinum by Tiffany & Co.

Necklace with a fancy yellow diamond (128.54-carats), 16 cushion-cut diamonds (over 80-carats) and 46 round brilliant diamonds (over 15-carats), set in platinum

Earrings with fancy vivid yellow and white diamonds, set in platinum

Amy Adams in Platinum by Cartier

Collection clip brooch with diamonds from Paris (circa 1935), set in platinum

(circa 1935), set in platinum High Jewelry tennis necklace with diamonds, set in platinum

Collection earrings with diamonds from London (circa 1934), set in platinum

(circa 1934), set in platinum Collection bracelet with diamonds from Paris (circa 1937), set in platinum

Laura Harrier in Platinum by Bvlgari

High Jewelry necklace with 10 antique cut emeralds (33.09-carats), 8 cushion rubellites (18.49-carats), 154 step cut diamonds (4.57-carats), and pavé-set diamonds (21.37-carats), set in platinum

Rachel Weisz in Platinum by Cartier

Collection brooches with diamonds from Paris (circa 1903) worn as a hairpiece, set in platinum

Kacey Musgraves in Platinum by Beladora

Earstuds with emerald-cut diamonds, set in platinum

Mid-century diamond ball ring, set in platinum

Jennifer Hudson in Platinum by Harry Winston

Vintage 1972 diamond chandelier earrings (29.59-carats), set in platinum

Sarah Paulson in Platinum by Harry Winston

Guipure diamond necklace (55.70-carats), set in platinum

Round brilliant diamond micropavé earstuds (3.49-carats), set in platinum

Linda Cardellini in Platinum by Harry Winston

Belle diamond earrings (4.68-carats), set in platinum

The One cushion-cut diamond ring (3.07-carats), set in platinum

Helen Mirren in Platinum by Harry Winston

Cluster diamond necklace (136.66-carats), set in platinum

Cluster diamond bracelet (79.08-carats), set in platinum

Cluster diamond earrings (22.02-carats), set in platinum

Laura Dern in Platinum by Harry Winston

River cascading diamond drop necklace (53.99-carats), set in platinum

Vintage 1959 diamond bracelet (57.30-carats), set in platinum

Diamond earstuds (4.07-carats), set in platinum

Diamond micropavé band ring (0.14-carats), set in platinum

Brilliant Love diamond band ring (0.60-carats), set in platinum

About Platinum Jewelry

Platinum is the ideal choice for red carpet jewelry because it holds diamonds and precious gemstones more securely than any other metal. It is not only the highest quality metal, but its density makes it one of the most durable and enduring precious metals. Platinum is also naturally white, unlike white gold, which means it will not cast any tint onto a diamond or gemstone, allowing the stone's genuine color to sparkle brightly.

