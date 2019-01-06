The World's Most Glamorous Celebrities Wear Platinum Jewelry To The 91st Annual Academy Awards
Feb 24, 2019, 22:31 ET
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewelry set in platinum had a major fashion moment at the "91st Annual Academy Awards" where the world's most glamorous celebrities walked the red carpet in exquisite, one-of-a-kind jewelry designs. Statement necklaces as seen on Lady Gaga and Amy Adams were a noticeable trend, and proved that both colored gemstones and diamonds look their best when set in naturally white platinum. After all, platinum truly enhances the brilliance of all diamonds and gemstones.
Platinum Guild International is pleased to share that leading red carpet jewelry brands such as Cartier, Harry Winston, Tiffany & Co., and Bvlgari chose to style A-list celebrities in platinum. Platinum jewelry is the choice accessory for celebrities to capture the most special, glamorous and memorable moments.
The following stars selected platinum jewelry to celebrate their achievements:
Lady Gaga in Platinum by Tiffany & Co.
- Necklace with a fancy yellow diamond (128.54-carats), 16 cushion-cut diamonds (over 80-carats) and 46 round brilliant diamonds (over 15-carats), set in platinum
- Earrings with fancy vivid yellow and white diamonds, set in platinum
Amy Adams in Platinum by Cartier
- Collection clip brooch with diamonds from Paris (circa 1935), set in platinum
- High Jewelry tennis necklace with diamonds, set in platinum
- Collection earrings with diamonds from London (circa 1934), set in platinum
- Collection bracelet with diamonds from Paris (circa 1937), set in platinum
Laura Harrier in Platinum by Bvlgari
- High Jewelry necklace with 10 antique cut emeralds (33.09-carats), 8 cushion rubellites (18.49-carats), 154 step cut diamonds (4.57-carats), and pavé-set diamonds (21.37-carats), set in platinum
Rachel Weisz in Platinum by Cartier
- Collection brooches with diamonds from Paris (circa 1903) worn as a hairpiece, set in platinum
Kacey Musgraves in Platinum by Beladora
- Earstuds with emerald-cut diamonds, set in platinum
- Mid-century diamond ball ring, set in platinum
Jennifer Hudson in Platinum by Harry Winston
- Vintage 1972 diamond chandelier earrings (29.59-carats), set in platinum
Sarah Paulson in Platinum by Harry Winston
- Guipure diamond necklace (55.70-carats), set in platinum
- Round brilliant diamond micropavé earstuds (3.49-carats), set in platinum
Linda Cardellini in Platinum by Harry Winston
- Belle diamond earrings (4.68-carats), set in platinum
- The One cushion-cut diamond ring (3.07-carats), set in platinum
Helen Mirren in Platinum by Harry Winston
- Cluster diamond necklace (136.66-carats), set in platinum
- Cluster diamond bracelet (79.08-carats), set in platinum
- Cluster diamond earrings (22.02-carats), set in platinum
Laura Dern in Platinum by Harry Winston
- River cascading diamond drop necklace (53.99-carats), set in platinum
- Vintage 1959 diamond bracelet (57.30-carats), set in platinum
- Diamond earstuds (4.07-carats), set in platinum
- Diamond micropavé band ring (0.14-carats), set in platinum
- Brilliant Love diamond band ring (0.60-carats), set in platinum
About Platinum Jewelry
Platinum is the ideal choice for red carpet jewelry because it holds diamonds and precious gemstones more securely than any other metal. It is not only the highest quality metal, but its density makes it one of the most durable and enduring precious metals. Platinum is also naturally white, unlike white gold, which means it will not cast any tint onto a diamond or gemstone, allowing the stone's genuine color to sparkle brightly.
