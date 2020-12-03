The World's Most Influential Leaders in Physics and Chemistry Are at AcademicInfluence.com

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Have you had a little too much reality in 2020? Perhaps. Of course, there is no escape from reality. The best you can do is try to make sense of it. And who better to help than the world's top physicists and chemists?

But which physics and chemistry experts should we follow? Who are the leading voices in their respective fields?

Who are the thought leaders in the academic fields you follow? Find them at AcademicInfluence.com.

AcademicInfluence.com ranks the physicists and chemists whose work and research illuminate the mysteries of our world and promise a brighter future for us all:

Top Influential Physicists Today

Top Influential Chemists Today

Key influencers in STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) fields often lead from behind the scenes. AcademicInfluence.com seeks to spotlight their work and research. Through these rankings, students, researchers, and inquirers of all kinds can discover the most influential thinkers in science today.

"As a physics researcher myself, I recognize the leaders within my field and know the amazing work they do," says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and Wake Forest University physics professor.

"But that work can't stay confined to my field of study, because it impacts every one of us," says Macosko, "The breakthroughs these brilliant scientists make need support from us all. Our knowledge of these researchers improves awareness, which leads to support that funds groundbreaking projects and thrilling innovations. Whether for a student looking for mentors and inspiration, or for a grocery store manager seeking science to keep produce fresher and safer, these rankings bring positive attention to academics, scientists, and researchers who might otherwise never receive the public awareness they deserve."

In addition to the rankings, Dr. Macosko interviews dozens of experts—with more added weekly—in a wide variety of academic fields at AcademicInfluence.com Interviews . Noteworthy chemists and physicists recently interviewed include Carolyn Bertozzi, Eric Scerri, Paul Anastas, George Schatz, Jocelyn Bell Burnell, and Nobel Prize-winner Robert Curl. (Check back regularly as more interviews go live online.)

AcademicInfluence.com rankings are the culmination of results gained through its proprietary InfluenceRanking Engine software, which tracks a discipline's thought leaders by mapping how widely they are consulted for their expert writing, research, and analysis. The rankings include 70 influencers listed among the two academic disciplines above, with several other fields ranked on the site for inquiring minds to consult.

"Our purpose is to connect learners to leaders," says Macosko."Our rankings help foster those connections and—we hope—inspire others in fields such as physics and chemistry to keep pushing forward the boundaries of science. Come to AcademicInfluence.com and discover an influential institution or thought leader to inspire you."

Influence Networks, founded in October 2016 with funding assistance from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), created the InfluenceRanking Engine—proprietary machine-learning technology that maps lines of influence found in online data repositories. AcadmicInfluence.com uses this technology to create its rankings and now offers its user-customizable search capabilities free online to students, researchers, and inquirers to find the most influential people and institutions. With a nearly limitless subject matter it can analyze, the InfluenceRanking Engine will continue to expand its ranking topics in the future.

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent technology-driven rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond, offering resources that connect learners to leaders. AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth, including Influence Networks, InfluencePublishers.com (nonfiction publishing and publishers of Bright Notes), IntelligentEducation.com (instructional video library and easy instructional video creation with 3D elements), AlexandriaLibrary.com (free, online library and reader), and soon, Success Portraits (personalized strengths inventory for college and career).

