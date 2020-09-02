The World's Top Ice and Snow Expo is About to Open: A Glimpse of the Good Highlights

BEIJING, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The WWSE is a brand of the ice and snow industry co-sponsored by the Beijing Olympic City Development Association and the International Data Group, co-organized and co-built by the Association of the International Olympic Winter Sports Federations (AIOWF) and the seven International Olympic Winter Sports Federations, which is supported by the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, the Chinese Olympic Committee, and the All-China Sports Federation. The WWSE of this year innovatively adopts the offline + online mode, and visitors may view the WWSE in real time through the cloud WWSE App, the official site, the WeChat public account, and the online CIFTIS platform to further feel the charm of the WWSE. In September, welcome to the China National Convention Center for a fantasy ice and snow journey.

The convening of the WWSE is to fulfill Beijing's solemn guarantee to the international community to bid for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games. To actively respond to General Secretary Xi Jinping's hopes and requirements "300 Million People Participating in Ice and Snow Sports", to promote the Olympic spirit, and to fully assist in the preparations for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, the World Winter Sports (Beijing) Expo (hereinafter referred to as the "WWSE") will be held at the China National Convention Center in Beijing from September 5-9.

The WWSE has been held in Beijing since 2016, and after four years of development, it has become a worldwide event of the ice and snow industry thanks to its wide influence, high international presence, good authority and professionalism, and massive public participation. With the approach of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, the WWSE, now celebrating its fifth anniversary, will continue the theme of "Power of Ice and Snow" and the three highlights of "Internationalization, Industrialization and Popularization". The WWSE, which takes the Winter Olympic Games as an opportunity and "connecting with international winter sports resources and stimulating the development of China's ice and snow industry" as its tenet, will be opened online and offline simultaneously under the mode of "internationalization, marketization and professionalization". It has four functions such as thematic forums, shows & exhibitions, business matchmaking, and supporting activities, attracting more than 20 winter sports powers and more than 500 domestic and international brands, with international brands accounting for more than 60%.

As the world's top expo of the ice and snow industry, the WWSE 2020 has set up exhibition areas at the China National Convention Center (CNCC) and Linglong Tower to showcase the latest achievements in the development of winter sports. As the core exhibition area, the China National Convention Center Exhibition Hall has exhibition areas for the Winter Olympic theme, world-famous ice and snow brands and international organizations, world trade in ice & snow services, ice and snow technology, and ice and snow equipment, with a focus on the Winter Olympics theme, ice and snow powers, international winter sports organizations and world leading brands. The Linglong Tower Exhibition Hall mainly focuses on provincial and municipal ice and snow features, ice and snow culture training, clothing and equipment, winter tourism destinations, the public ice and snow, etc. It has exhibition areas for Winter Olympics theme, ski resorts operation and venue construction, outdoor equipment, indoor ice and snow technology, winter tourism destinations and provincial and municipal pavilions, ice and snow culture training, ice and snow innovation and entrepreneurship, ice and snow carnival, and ice and snow media alliance, which attracts the active participation of ice and snow industry leaders, famous brands, and ice and snow enthusiasts around the world.

Showcase the Winter Olympics achievements, in preparation for the upcoming Winter Olympics

As an important work to assist in the preparations for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, the WWSE 2020 will focus on the Winter Olympics theme to showcase the trade in ice and snow services, ice and snow venues and integrated technical solutions, ice and snow sports competition support, ice and snow high-tech services, Winter Olympics science and technology and ice and snow technology related achievements, to make full preparations for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

In order to better disseminate the Winter Olympics culture and to support for the development of the Winter Olympics, the WWSE 2020 has set up a number of forums, exhibition areas and activities related to the Winter Olympics. In the Winter Olympics theme and international organizations exhibition area, the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Winter Olympics, the Chinese Olympic Committee, Shougang, Yanqing and other major Winter Olympic divisions and seven International Olympic Winter Sports Federations will give a comprehensive display of the latest progress of preparations for the Winter Olympics and service guarantees, international winter sports and other related contents. The Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Winter Olympics booth will focus on showcasing the staged achievements of green and frugal hosting of the Games, and through the venues construction, event operation, technological innovation, city development, etc., visitors can more visibly feel the changes from the hosting of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in promoting urban development, improving living standards and creating a better life. The Winter Olympics theme exhibition area will promote the comprehensive popularization of Olympic culture and knowledge through Olympic image display, Olympic knowledge dissemination and Olympic sports experience; In the exhibition area for winter tourism destinations and provincial and municipal pavilion, Jilin, Changbai Mountain, Altay, Yulin and other ice and snow provinces and cities will come to bring a wealth of ice and snow tourism experience and the development of the local ice and snow industry; The Olympic City Development Forum and the Winter Olympics Science and Technology Forum will have in-depth discussions on important topics such as Olympic opportunities and urban development, Olympic city planning and post-event venue utilization, international cooperation and exchanges between Olympic cities, and Winter Olympics science and technology, which will help promote the organization of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Major powers of winter sports join the exhibition for deeper international cooperation

The WWSE 2020, continuing a consistent international vision, will invite nearly 200 important guests from the International Olympic Committee, the International Olympic Winter Sports Federations, the United Nations, and the world's ice and snow powers, attract brands from more than 20 countries and regions including Austria, Norway, Czech Republic, France, Japan, Italy, Finland, Iceland, Slovenia, Germany, and the United States to participate in the expo, continue to enhance the international exchanges and cooperation, promote the development of the ice and snow industry, and accelerate the promotion of winter sports and the spread of ice and snow culture.

Over the years, the WWSE has been committed to integrating the winter sports industry at home and abroad, building an international exchange platform, and promoting cooperation between Chinese and foreign ice and snow industries. On the international side, Austria Doppelmayr, Austria AST, Czech AlpinePro, Slovenia Elan, Italy TechnoAlpin and other international famous enterprise brands have landed in China, which will take the WWSE as a platform for their industry connection and exchange. On the domestic side, the WWSE has witnessed the development process of such domestic enterprises as Carving Ski, Eternal Star Ice & Snow, and Nortec that which are mainly the brand agents at the very beginning, but now have fully mastered the independent research and production capacity and complete independent intellectual property rights. At the WWSE of this year, the World-famous Ice and Snow Brands Exhibition Area will display brands covering venue design and construction, large equipment, wearing equipment, event organization and operation, ice and snow service solutions and other fields, particularly the Austrian Pavilion will show the Doppelmayr's ropeway R&D and technical services, AXESS' intelligent access control solutions, SNOW51's city one-stop skiing experience, and HEAD international top sports equipment and supporting services.

Focus on ice and snow technology, a sign of the strength of major powers

The sports industry has been always closely related to the development of science and technology, and the WWSE of this year will add a new section on ice and snow technology to highlight the latest technologies and products of the "Winter Olympics Science and Technology", and focus on the scientific organization of the event, sports training and competitions, safety guarantee, smart viewing, integrated green and intelligent demonstration, etc., to build a platform for related enterprises, institutions and individuals to understand scientific and technological achievements and experience the latest technological products. On-site exhibits will include 4K/8K ultra-high-definition high-speed cameras, ultra-high-definition aerial drones, intelligent energy management systems, short track speed skating / speed skating track analysis and projection-aided skate guiding system, indoor multi-degree-of-freedom simulated ski training system, etc., and visitors at the WWSE site will have the opportunity to experience the latest sports and products on site and be the first to feel the charm of the ice and snow technology.

In addition, the Indoor Ice and Snow Technology Exhibition Area will bring the internationally advanced indoor ice and snow technology, roller skating and roller skiing solutions, indoor ice and snow facilities and overall solutions, allowing visitors to experience the fun of ice and snow indoors. The "Shougang Exhibition Area" will present the "Crystal Shoe" IP image, which is designed on the the basis of the Big Air Shougang, the official event of the 2022 Winter Olympics, and display the "Ski Jumping" and "Light Show of Big Air" on the LED screen. It will also bring the "Full-sensing VR Curling Experience" by comprehensively using virtual reality, real-time motion digital capture and restoration, artificial intelligence and other technologies, and the visitors can experience the curling sports through VR equipment.

