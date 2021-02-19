The Worldwide 3D Metrology Industry is Expected to Reach $13.4 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Metrology Market with COVID-19 Impact by Product Type (CMM, ODS, VMM, 3D AOI, 3D X-ray &CT), Application (Quality Control & Inspection, Reverse Engineering, Virtual Simulation), Offering, End-user Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 3D metrology market was valued at USD 9.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 13.4 billion by 2026; growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2026.



A few key factors driving the growth of this market are increased R&D spending on 3D metrology, focus on quality control while manufacturing goods, and demand for higher productivity by electronics manufacturing services companies. Factors such as increasing adoption of cloud computing services and surging demand for industry 4.0 are expected to provide growth opportunities to players in the 3D metrology market.

The 3D metrology CMM market for articulated arm CMM is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026

Automotive and aerospace & defense are the key industries for the 3D metrology CMM market, and these industries have started to adopt portable systems such as articulated arm CMM for measuring manufactured spare parts and key components that are used in vehicles or airplanes. The articulated CMM is used for point-cloud inspection or reverse-engineering owing to its ability to provide quick measurement with the help of laser scanners. The portable articulated arm CMM is user-friendly and provides quick and accurate measurements of any object within a specified range.

3D metrology market for quality control and inspection is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026

Under quality control and inspection, 3D metrology is used for alignment, CAD-based inspection, dimensional analysis, and machine calibration, among others. Manufacturers use 3D metrology for accurate 3D scanning and inspection analysis to derive corrective action without slowing down the production. Automotive and aerospace & defense are the major industries where 3D metrology is used for quality control and inspection. 3D metrology is mainly used in the automotive industry for automotive component inspection, powertrain components, and full-body inspection, as well as for checking the accuracy and precision of all areas in a vehicle plant.

North America to account for second largest size of 3D metrology market during forecast period

North America is expected to account for second largest size of 3D metrology market from 2021 to 2026. The US held the largest share of the 3D metrology market in North America in 2020. The presence of several automobile manufacturers and research institutes and large semiconductor companies in this region has increased the demand for 3D metrology equipment, which is fueling the growth of the North American 3D metrology market. The sales of 3D metrology equipment are expected to rise in key industrial segments including automotive, aerospace & defense, medical, and heavy machinery.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in 3D Metrology Market

4.2 3D Metrology Market, by Application

4.3 3D Metrology Market in Asia-Pacific, by End-User Industry and Country

4.4 3D Metrology Market for CMM, by Type

4.5 3D Metrology Market, by Geography



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Highly Accurate Inspection Owing to 3D Data for Modeling and Analysis

5.2.1.2 Increased R&D Spending on 3D Metrology

5.2.1.3 Demand for Higher Productivity by Electronics Manufacturing Service Companies

5.2.1.4 Focus on Quality Control while Manufacturing Goods

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost Incurred for Setting Up 3D Metrology Facility

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Cloud Computing Services

5.2.3.2 Surging Demand for Industry 4.0

5.2.3.3 Growing Demand for 3D Metrology Services

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Simplified Software Solutions

5.2.4.2 Lack of Expertise to Efficiently Handle 3D Metrology Systems

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 3D Metrology Ecosystem

5.5 Porters Five Force Analysis

5.6 Case Study Analysis

5.6.1 Zeus Engineering Chooses Faro Cam2 Software and Faroarm to Support Business GRoWth Plans

5.6.2 Pcm Innovation Achieves Agile Manufacturing in Aerospace Inspection with Faro Software

5.6.3 Bmw Group Used Hexagon's Laser Trackers to Optimize Automotive Manufacturing Process

5.7 Regulations

5.7.1 Restriction of Hazardous Substances (Rohs) and Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (Weee)

5.7.2 Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals (Reach)

5.7.3 The General Data Protection Regulation (Gdpr)

5.7.4 Import-Export Laws

5.8 Patent Analysis

5.9 Trade and Tariff Analysis

5.9.1 Trade Analysis for Market

5.9.2 Tariff Analysis

5.10 Technology Analysis

5.11 Average Selling Price (ASP) Trends



6 3D Metrology Market, by Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 3D Metrology Market for Hardware to Hold Largest Share During Forecasted Period

6.3 Software

6.3.1 Increased Adoption of Cloud Software in Metrology Fuels GRoWth of Software Market

6.4 Services

6.4.1 After-Sales Services

6.4.1.1 Need for System Upgrades Drives After-Sales Service Market

6.4.2 Software-As-A-Service

6.4.2.1 Increasing Cloud Usage for Metrology Services Drives Adoption of Software-As-A-Service in 3D Metrology

6.4.3 Storage-As-A-Service

6.4.3.1 Companies are Focusing on Adopting Cost-Effective Measures Thereby Promoting Shared Cloud Services for Storage

6.4.4 Measurement Services

6.4.4.1 Part Measurement and Outsourcing Help in Reducing Overall Production Cost



7 3D Metrology Market, by Product Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Coordinate Measuring Machines

7.2.1 Bridge CMM

7.2.1.1 Bridge Design Enables CMMs to Provide Better Rigidity and High Accuracy

7.2.2 Gantry CMM

7.2.2.1 Gantry CMMs Have Special Ability to Measure Large Objects Such as Cars and Other Vehicles

7.2.3 Horizontal Arm CMM

7.2.3.1 Horizontal CMMs are Used to Measure Large and Hard-To-Reach Workpieces

7.2.4 Cantilever CMM

7.2.4.1 Cantilever CMMs Capture Significant Share of CMM Market Owing to Their High Accuracy in Measuring Objects

7.2.5 Articulated Arm CMM

7.2.5.1 Ability to Allow Probe to be Placed in Different Directions During Measurement Process Drives Market GRoWth

7.3 Optical Digitizer and Scanner

7.3.1 3D Laser Scanner

7.3.1.1 Accuracy and Versatility of Scanning Tools Contribute to Rapid Adoption of 3D Laser Scanners

7.3.2 Structured Light Scanner

7.3.2.1 Need for Accurate, Cost-Effective, Better-Quality, and Reliable Products Across Various Industries Contributes to GRoWth of Structured Light Scanner Market

7.3.3 Laser Tracker

7.3.3.1 Monitoring and Measuring Application Across Industries Fuels GRoWth of Laser Tracker Market

7.4 Video Measuring Machine

7.4.1 Vision System

7.4.1.1 Focus on High-Resolution Measurements in Millimeter to Nanometer Range Propels GRoWth of Vision System Market

7.4.2 Measuring Microscope

7.4.2.1 Industrial Measurement and Image Analysis are Major Applications of Measuring Microscopes

7.4.3 Optical Comparator

7.4.3.1 Optical Comparators are Used to Measure Small Objects and Parts

7.4.4 Multisensor Measuring System

7.4.4.1 Multisensor Measuring Systems are Used for Hard-To-Reach Areas Using Touch Probe

7.5 3D Automated Optical Inspection System

7.5.1 Electronics Industry Offers Lucrative Market for 3D Aoi

7.6 Form Measurement Equipment

7.6.1 Surface Analysis and Contour Measurement are Major Drivers for Form Measurement Equipment Market

7.7 Others



8 3D Metrology Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Quality Control and Inspection

8.2.1 Rising Need to Meet Quality Standards Fuels GRoWth of Quality Control and Inspection Market

8.3 Reverse Engineering

8.3.1 3D Modelling Drives Market for Reverse Engineering Application

8.4 Virtual Simulation

8.4.1 Real-Time Graphical Analysis Contributes to GRoWth of Virtual Simulation Market

8.5 Others



9 3D Metrology Market, by End-User Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Aerospace & Defense

9.2.1 Aircraft Components

9.2.1.1 3D Metrology is Used for Detailed Inspection of Components Inside Aircraft

9.2.2 Defense

9.2.2.1 Metrology is Largely Used to Study Quality Standards of Defense Equipment

9.2.3 Space Exploration

9.2.3.1 Reverse Engineering is Among Major Application of 3D Metrology in Space Exploration

9.3 Automotive

9.3.1 Automotive Design & Styling

9.3.1.1 Need for Inspection of Automobiles Drives 3D Metrology Market

9.3.2 Pilot Plant Metrology

9.3.2.1 Inline Metrology is Largely Used Inside Automotive Manufacturing Plants

9.3.3 Automotive Component Inspection

9.3.3.1 Rising Need for Maintaining Quality Standards of Automobiles Demands Metrology Services

9.3.4 Others

9.4 Architecture & Construction

9.4.1 Computer-Aided Design Software Drives 3D Metrology Market for Architecture & Construction Industry

9.5 Medical

9.5.1 Orthopaedics and Prosthetics

9.5.1.1 Optical Metrology is Largely Adopted in Medical Industry

9.5.2 Medical Devices

9.5.2.1 Computed Tomography and X-Ray are Among Widely-Used Devices for 3D Inspection

9.5.3 Dental

9.5.3.1 Advancements in Dental Sector are Largely Driven by Use of Laser Technology

9.6 Semiconductor and Electronics

9.6.1 Automated Optical Inspection Drives Adoption of 3D Metrology in Electronics Industry

9.7 Energy & Power

9.7.1 Turbines (Gas, Wind, & Hydro)

9.7.1.1 Energy and Power Industry is Among Major Adopter of 3D Metrology for Inspection

9.7.2 Solar Panel

9.7.2.1 Smart City Initiatives Propel GRoWth of Energy & Power Industry

9.8 Heavy Machinery

9.8.1 Heavy Machinery Industry to Hold Major Share of 3D Metrology Market During Forecast Period

9.9 Mining

9.9.1 Form Measurement is Largely Used for 3D Metrology in Mining

9.10 Others



10 Geographic Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 APAC

10.5 RoW



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Evaluation Framework

11.3 Five-Year Company Revenue Analysis

11.4 Market Share Analysis, 2020

11.5 Company Evaluation Matrix

11.5.1 Star

11.5.2 Pervasive

11.5.3 Emerging Leader

11.5.4 Participant

11.6 3D Metrology Market: Product Footprint

11.7 Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant, 2020

11.7.1 Progressive Companies

11.7.2 Responsive Companies

11.7.3 Dynamic Companies

11.7.4 Starting Blocks

11.8 Competitive Situations and Trends

11.8.1 Product Launches/Developments

11.8.2 Expansions, Acquisitions, Partnerships, and Collaborations



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.2 Introduction

12.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Players of 3D Metrology Market

12.3.1 Hexagon

12.3.2 Faro Technologies, Inc.

12.3.3 Nikon Corporation

12.3.4 Zeiss Group

12.3.5 KLA Corporation

12.3.6 Keyence Corp.

12.3.7 Jenoptik

12.3.8 Renishaw

12.3.9 Mitutoyo Corporation

12.3.10 Creaform

12.3.11 GOM

12.4 Other Key Players

12.4.1 Baker Hughes Company

12.4.2 Cyberoptics Corp.

12.4.3 Trimble, Inc.

12.4.4 SGS Group

12.4.5 Ikustec

12.4.6 Perceptron, Inc.

12.4.7 3D Systems, Inc.

12.4.8 Automated Precision, Inc

12.4.9 Carmar Accuracy Co., Ltd.

12.4.10 Intertek Group plc

12.4.11 Bruker

12.4.12 Shining 3D

12.4.13 Innovmetric Software Inc.

12.4.14 Artec 3D

12.4.15 Metrologic Group

12.4.16 Accuscan



13 Appendix

13.1 Discussion Guide

13.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

13.3 Available Customizations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ajcjs0

