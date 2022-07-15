The Worldwide 3D Printing Software and Services Industry is Expected to Reach $80.8 Billion by 2031

DUBLIN, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Printing Software and Services Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Software, Service, Application, End-Use Industry, and Region - Analysis and forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 3D printing software and services market was valued at $9,661.7 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $80,847.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 24.3% between 2022 and 2031.

The 3D printing software and services market is driven by several factors, including the growing adoption of AI and machine learning (ML), demand from end-use industries like automotive, aerospace, and others, and increasing adoption in the healthcare industry. Growing investment and support from the government are expected to positively impact the growth of the overall market during the forecast period.

Recent Developments

In October 2021 , 3D Systems Corporation announced the acquisition of Volumetric Biotechnologies which focuses on developing the ability to manufacture human organs using bioprinting methods. The acquisition is part of 3D Systems' plan to establish a world-class research capability in Houston, Texas .

, 3D Systems Corporation announced the acquisition of Volumetric Biotechnologies which focuses on developing the ability to manufacture human organs using bioprinting methods. The acquisition is part of 3D Systems' plan to establish a world-class research capability in . In March 2021 , Autodesk Inc. announced the global availability of Autodesk Takeoff, a new product that empowers estimators to perform 2D and 3D quantification workflows from a common data environment.

, Autodesk Inc. announced the global availability of Autodesk Takeoff, a new product that empowers estimators to perform 2D and 3D quantification workflows from a common data environment. In March 2021 , Desktop Metal announced that it has developed a breakthrough powder that enables aluminum sintering for binder jetting AM technology. The new powder was developed in partnership with Uniformity Labs.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What are the major factors and trends that are impacting the 3D printing software and services market?

How has COVID-19 impacted the 3D printing software and services market across the globe?

What are the steps taken by the existing players to improve their market positioning and the strategy adopted by new players entering in marketspace?

Which is the leading software, service, printed material, technology, application, and end user in the market, and how are they going to perform in the coming years?

What are the latest developments in various countries across the globe for the development of the 3D printing software and services market, and what are the consumption patterns?

What is the bottleneck around the adoption across different regions and countries? Are there any government regulations (regional/global) impacting the 3D printing software and services market?

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Some key players operating in the market are 3D Systems, Inc., Artec 3D, Autodesk Inc., Digital Mechanics AB, OC Oerlikon Management AG, Dassault Systemes, Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, Imaginarium, Materialise NV, Organovo Holdings, Inc., Prodways Technologies, Proto Labs, Inc., PTC, Inc., Sciaky Inc., Sculpteo, Shapeways, Inc., Stratasys Ltd., VoxelJet AG, Trimble Inc., Star Rapid, Siemens Digital Industries Software, Xometry Inc., Desktop Metal, Inc., Castor Technologies Ltd., Axial3D, and Nano Dimension.

The companies that are profiled in the report have been selected based on a selective pool of players, such as tier-1 players, mid-segment players, and small and emerging companies, based on various factors such as product portfolios, annual revenues, market penetrations, research, and development initiatives, along with a domestic and international presence in the 3D printing software and services market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Trends: Industry Dynamics Defining the Future Trends of the 3D Printing Software and Services Market

1.1.1.1 Increasing Application in Packaging Industry

1.1.1.2 Rising Application in the Fashion Industry

1.1.2 Supply Chain Network

1.1.3 Ecosystem/ Ongoing Programs

1.1.3.1 Consortiums, Associations, and Regulatory Bodies

1.1.3.2 Government Programs and Research Programs

1.1.3.3 Programs by Research Institutions and Universities

1.1.4 Industry Standards

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Cost-Effectiveness, Greater Design Flexibility, and Low Wastage

1.2.1.2 Increasing Technological Advancements in the 3D Printing Industry and Integration of Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI)

1.2.1.3 Strong Growth of 3D Printing Technology in the Healthcare Industry

1.2.1.4 Government Initiatives and Rising Investments in R&D

1.2.1.5 Growing Demand from End-Use Industries

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Lack of Technical Expertise

1.2.2.2 Limited Availability and High Cost of Materials

1.2.2.3 Complications Related to the Intellectual Property

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Product Development

1.2.3.2 Market Development

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

1.2.4.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Rising Demand for 3D Printing in Emerging Economics

1.2.5.2 Advancements in the 3D Printing Software and Services

1.2.5.3 Rising Demand for Metal 3D Printing

1.2.5.4 Rising Demand from Emerging Application Verticals

1.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the 3D Printing Software and Services Market

2 Application

2.1 3D Printing Software and Services Market - Application and Specification

2.1.1 Functional Models/Functional Prototyping/Research Models

2.1.2 Artistic Items

2.1.3 Spare Parts/Custom Parts/Small-Run Series Production

2.1.4 Device Covers

2.1.5 Other Applications

2.2 Demand Analysis of 3D Printing Software and Services Market (by Application), Value, 2020-2031

2.3 3D Printing Software and Services Market - End-Use Industry and Specification

2.3.1 Automotive Industry

2.3.2 Consumer Industry

2.3.3 Healthcare Industry

2.3.3.1 Implants and Prosthetics

2.3.3.2 Dental

2.3.3.3 Tissue Engineering

2.3.4 Aerospace Industry

2.3.4.1 Prototyping

2.3.4.2 Engine and Engine Parts

2.3.4.3 Repair Application

2.3.5 Education and Research Industry

2.3.6 Government and Military

2.3.7 Architecture Industry

2.3.8 Packaging Industry

2.3.9 Oil and Gas Industry

2.3.10 Other End-Use Industries

2.4 Demand Analysis of 3D Printing Software and Services Market (by End-Use Industry), Value, 2020-2031

3 Product

3.1 3D Printing Software and Services Market - Software and Specifications

3.1.1 3D Designing Software

3.1.2 Data Preparation Software

3.1.3 Simulation Software

3.1.4 Machine Control Software

3.1.5 QA and Security

3.2 Demand Analysis of 3D Printing Software and Services Market (by Software)

3.3 3D Printing Software and Services Market - Services and Specifications

3.3.1 Print-On-Demand Services

3.3.1.1 Technology

3.3.1.1.1 Material Extrusion

3.3.1.1.1.1 Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

3.3.1.1.2 Powder Bed Fusion

3.3.1.1.2.1 Laser Sintering

3.3.1.1.2.2 Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

3.3.1.1.2.3 Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

3.3.1.1.2.4 Selective Heat Sintering (SHS)

3.3.1.1.2.5 Selective Laser Melting (SLM)

3.3.1.1.2.6 Laser Engineering Net Shaping (LENS)

3.3.1.1.2.7 Direct Metal Deposition (DMD)

3.3.1.1.3 VAT Photopolymerization

3.3.1.1.3.1 Stereolithography (SLA)

3.3.1.1.3.2 Digital Light Processing (DLP)

3.3.1.1.3.3 Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP)

3.3.1.1.4 Binder Jetting

3.3.1.1.5 Material Jetting

3.3.1.1.5.1 PolyJet Printing (PJP)

3.3.1.1.5.2 Multi-Jet Printing (MJP)

3.3.1.1.5.3 Colourjet Printing (CJP)

3.3.1.1.6 Other Technologies

3.3.1.1.6.1 Direct Energy Deposition (DED)

3.3.1.1.6.2 Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)

3.3.1.1.6.3 Lithography-Based Ceramic Manufacturing (LCM)

3.3.1.1.6.4 Aerosol Jet

3.3.2 After Sales and Maintenance Services

3.3.3 Printing Materials

3.3.3.1 Polymers

3.3.3.1.1 Plastic

3.3.3.1.1.1 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

3.3.3.1.1.2 Polylactic Acid (PLA)

3.3.3.1.1.3 Polyvinyl Alcohol Plastic (PVA)

3.3.3.1.1.4 Polycarbonate (PC)

3.3.3.1.1.5 Other Plastics

3.3.3.1.2 Photopolymers

3.3.3.2 Metal and Metal Alloys

3.3.3.2.1 Titanium

3.3.3.2.2 Gold and Silver

3.3.3.2.3 Copper and Its Alloys

3.3.3.2.4 Nickel and Its Alloys

3.3.3.2.5 Aluminum

3.3.3.2.6 Stainless Steel

3.3.3.2.7 Other Metal and Metal Alloys

3.3.3.2.7.1 Tungsten and Its Alloys

3.3.3.2.7.2 Cobalt-Chrome Alloys

3.3.3.3 Ceramics

3.3.3.4 Other Printing Materials

3.3.3.4.1 Wax

3.3.3.4.2 Concrete

3.3.3.4.3 Composites

3.3.3.4.4 Laywood

3.3.3.4.5 Laybrick

3.3.3.4.6 Bendlay

3.3.4 Other Services

3.4 Demand Analysis of 3D Printing Software and Services Market (by Services), Value, 2020-2031

3.5 Product Benchmarking: Growth Rate - Market Share Matrix, 2021

3.6 Patent Analysis

4 Region

5 Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.1.1 Competitive Position Matrix

5.1.2 Product Matrix for Key Companies

5.1.3 Market Share Analysis of Key Companies

5.2 Company Profile

5.2.1 3D Systems, Inc.

5.2.1.1 Company Overview

5.2.1.1.1 Role of 3D Systems, Inc. in the 3D Printing Software and Services Market

5.2.1.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.2.1.2 Business Strategies

5.2.1.2.1 Product Development

5.2.1.2.2 Market Development

5.2.1.3 Corporate Strategies

5.2.1.3.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

5.2.1.3.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

5.2.1.4 R&D Expenditure Analysis

5.2.1.5 Competitive Position

5.2.1.5.1 Strengths of the Company

5.2.2 Artec 3D

5.2.3 Autodesk Inc.

5.2.4 Digital Mechanics AB

5.2.5 OC Oerlikon Management AG

5.2.6 Dassault Systemes

5.2.7 Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation

5.2.8 Imaginarium

5.2.9 Materialise NV

5.2.10 Organovo Holdings, Inc.

5.2.11 Prodways Technologies

5.2.12 Proto Labs, Inc.

5.2.13 PTC, Inc.

5.2.14 Sciaky Inc.

5.2.15 Sculpteo

5.2.16 Shapeways, Inc.

5.2.17 Stratasys Ltd.

5.2.18 VoxelJet AG

5.2.19 Trimble Inc.

5.2.20 Star Rapid

5.2.21 Siemens Digital Industries Software

5.2.22 Xometry Inc.

5.2.23 Desktop Metal, Inc.

5.2.24 Castor Technologies Ltd.

5.2.25 Axial3D

5.2.26 Nano Dimension

6 Research Methodology

