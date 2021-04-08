The Worldwide 3D Scanner Industry is Expected to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021

DUBLIN, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 3D Scanner Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering (Hardware, Software & Solutions, Services), Type (3D Laser Scanners, Structured Light Scanners), Range, Technology, Product, Application, End-use Industry, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 3D scanner market was valued at USD 924 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1,324 million by 2026; growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2026.

A few key factors driving the growth of this market are increased R&D spending on 3D metrology, focus on quality control while manufacturing goods, and demand for higher productivity by electronics manufacturing services companies. Factors such as increasing adoption of cloud computing services and surging demand for industry 4.0 are expected to provide growth opportunities to players in the 3D scanner market.

The 3D scanner market for laser scanner is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026

Laser scanners collect a series of profiles from laser lines as objects move past the field of view of these scanners. 3D smart sensors with built-in software can then automatically combine multiple profiles into a complete 3D map of object surfaces. The market for laser 3D scanners is expected to grow at a significant rate because of the scanners' ease of availability and usage. Laser 3D scanners are being widely used in industries such as automotive, architecture & construction, healthcare, and energy & power.

3D scanner market for quality control and inspection is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026

Under quality control and inspection, 3D scanner is used for alignment, CAD-based inspection, dimensional analysis, and machine calibration, among others. Manufacturers use 3D scanner for accurate scanning and inspection analysis to derive corrective action without slowing down the production. Automotive and aerospace & defense are the major industries where 3D scanner is used for quality control and inspection. 3D scanner is mainly used in the automotive industry for automotive component inspection, powertrain components, and full-body inspection, as well as for checking the accuracy and precision of all areas in a vehicle plant.

North America to account for second largest size of 3D scanner market during forecast period

North America is expected to account for second largest size of 3D scanner market from 2021 to 2026. The US held the largest share of the 3D scanner market in North America in 2020. The presence of several automobile manufacturers and research institutes and large semiconductor companies in this region has increased the demand for 3D scanning equipment, which is fueling the growth of the North American 3D scanner market. The sales of 3D scanning equipment are expected to rise in key industrial segments including automotive, aerospace & defense, medical, and heavy machinery.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Pre-COVID-19 Scenario: 3D Scanner Market

3.2 Post-COVID-19: Realistic Scenario

3.3 Post-COVID-19: Optimistic Scenario

3.4 Post-COVID-19: Pessimistic Scenario

3.5 Impact of COVID-19 on 3D Scanner Market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in 3D Scanner Market

4.2 3D Scanner Market, by Application

4.3 3D Scanner Market in APAC, by End-use Industry and Country

4.4 3D Scanner Market, by Geography

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Surging Need for Highly Accurate 3D Scanning

5.2.1.2 Increasing Need to Capture Large Volumes of 3D Data for Modeling and Analysis

5.2.1.3 Growing Focus on Quality Control

5.2.1.4 Rising Awareness About Advanced Medical Treatments

5.2.1.5 Ongoing Technological Advancements in 3D Scanning

5.2.1.6 Rising Deployment of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Solutions for Quality Control

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Availability of Cost-Effective Alternatives for 3D Scanning

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Surged Adoption of Industry 4.0

5.2.3.2 Availability of 3D Scanners as a Consumer Device

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Simplified Software Solutions

5.2.4.2 High Price of High-Resolution 3D Scanners

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 YC-YCC Shift

5.5 Porter Five Force Analysis

5.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.5.3 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.5.4 Threat of New Entrants

5.5.5 Threat of Substitutes

5.6 Pricing Analysis

5.7 Trade and Tariff Analysis

5.7.1 Trade Analysis for 3D Scanner Market

5.7.2 Tariff Analysis

5.8 3D Scanner Market Ecosystem Analysis

5.9 Case Studies/Use Cases

5.9.1 Artec Leo Helped Vorteq Create Fastest Cycling Skinsuits of World

5.9.2 Innovative 3D Inspection Process of Auto Radiator and Water Room Using Freescan X5 Handheld Laser Scanner of Shining 3D

5.9.3 Use of Point Cloud Data for Automatic Inspection Measurement and Faro Laser Scanner by Sumitomo Mitsui Construction to Enhance Work Execution Management

5.10 Patent Analysis

5.11 Regulations

5.11.1 Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) and Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE)

5.11.2 Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH)

5.11.3 General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

5.11.4 Laws on Imports and Exports

5.12 Technology Analysis

6 3D Scanner Market, by Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Surged Use of Structured Light Scanners for Inspection Applications

6.3 Software and Solutions

6.3.1 Increased Demand for Structured Light Scanners in Inspection Applications

6.4 Services

6.4.1 After-Sales Services

6.4.1.1 Requirement of System Upgrades to Drive Demand for After-Sales Services

6.4.2 Storage as a Service

6.4.2.1 Adoption of Cost-Effective Measures to Promote Use of Shared Cloud Services for Storage Purposes

6.4.3 Measurement Services

6.4.3.1 Part Measurement Outsourcing Help Manufacturing Companies in Reducing Overall Production Costs

7 3D Scanner Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 3D Laser Scanners

7.2.1 Accuracy and Versatility Offered by 3D Laser Scanners Contribute to Their Rapid Adoption in Different Industries

7.3 Structured Light Scanners

7.3.1 Requirement of Accurate, Cost-Effective, High-Quality, and Reliable Products Across Various Industries Contributes to Demand for Structured Light Scanners

8 3D Scanner Market, by Range

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Short-Range 3D Scanners

8.2.1 Preference for Short-Range 3D Scanners for Scanning Automobile Components

8.3 Medium-Range 3D Scanners

8.3.1 Increased Use of Medium-Range 3D Scanners for Asset Management, Archeology, Forensics, and Entertainment Applications

8.4 Long-Range 3D Scanners

8.4.1 Surged Deployment of Long-Range 3D Scanners for Scanning Heritage Buildings

9 3D Scanner Market, by Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Laser Triangulation

9.2.1 Laser Triangulation Technology Carries Out High-Resolution and Accurate 3D Scans

9.3 Pattern Fringe Triangulation

9.3.1 Structured Light Scanners Largely Use Pattern Fringe Triangulation to Create Precise Digital Models of Scanned Objects

9.4 Laser Pulse Based

9.4.1 Use of Laser Pulse-Based 3D Scanners to Scan Large Objects and Environments

9.5 Laser Phase-Shift Based

9.5.1 Laser Phase-Shift Based 3D Scanners Carry Out High-Speed Data Acquisition

10 3D Scanner Market, by Product

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Tripod Mounted

10.2.1 Risen Use of Tripod-Mounted 3D Scanners in Architecture and Construction, as Well as Mining Industries

10.3 Fixed CMM Based

10.3.1 Bridge CMM Segment to Hold Largest Size of Fixed CMM-Based 3D Scanner Market from 2021 to 2026

10.3.1.1 Bridge CMM

10.3.1.2 Gantry CMM

10.3.1.3 Horizontal Arm CMM

10.4 Portable CMM Based

10.4.1 Ease of System Integration Drives Demand for Portable CMM-Based 3D Scanners

10.4.1.1 Articulated Arm CMM

10.4.1.2 Handheld

10.5 Desktop

10.5.1 Increased Use of Desktop 3D Scanners for Indoor Applications in Low-Light Conditions

11 3D Scanner Market, by Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Quality Control/Inspection

11.2.1 Rising Need to Meet Quality Standards Fuels Growth of Quality Control/Inspection Segment of Market

11.3 Reverse Engineering

11.3.1 3D Modeling of Products Drives Growth of Reverse Engineering Segment of 3D Scanner Market

11.4 Virtual Simulation

11.4.1 Increasing Use of Real-Time Graphical Analysis Contributes to Growth of Virtual Simulation Segment of Market

11.5 Others

12 3D Scanner Market, by End-use Industry

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Automotive

12.2.1 Automotive Designing and Styling

12.2.1.1 Increased Requirement of Inspection of Automobiles Using 3D Scanners

12.2.2 Pilot Plant Metrology

12.2.2.1 Surged Use of Inline Metrology in Automobile Manufacturing Plants

12.2.3 Automotive Component Inspection

12.2.3.1 Risen Requirement of Scanning Services to Maintain Quality Standards of Automobiles

12.2.4 Others

12.3 Aerospace and Defense

12.3.1 Commercial Aircraft

12.3.1.1 Risen Adoption of 3D Scanners for Detailed Inspection of Commercial Aircraft and Their Parts

12.3.2 Defense

12.3.2.1 Surged Use of 3D Scanners to Ensure Quality of Defense Equipment

12.3.3 Space Exploration

12.3.3.1 Increased Deployment of 3D Scanners for Reverse Engineering in Space Exploration Missions

12.4 Medical

12.4.1 Dental

12.4.1.1 Surged Adoption of 3D Scanners in Dental Applications for Model and Impression Scanning

12.4.2 Orthopedics

12.4.2.1 3D Scanners Help in Making Process of Prosthetics Development Fast and Simple

12.4.3 Neurosurgery

12.4.3.1 Risen Use of 3D Scanners in Image-Guided Neurosurgery (IGNS) Systems

12.4.4 Others

12.5 Electronics

12.5.1 Increased Deployment of 3D Scanners in Electronics Industry for Quality Control

12.6 Architecture and Construction

12.6.1 Plant Scanning

12.6.1.1 Surged Use of Cad Software for Plant Scanning Drives Growth of 3D Scanner Market

12.6.2 Outdoor and Indoor Scanning

12.6.2.1 Risen Deployment of Tripod-Mounted Scanners for Indoor and Outdoor Scanning

12.7 Energy and Power

12.7.1 Hydropower

12.7.1.1 Increased Deployment of 3D Scanners for Inspection and Maintenance of Towers, Turbines, and Rotor Blades

12.7.2 Wind Power

12.7.2.1 Surged Adoption of 3D Scanners for Reverse Engineering and Inspection of Wind Turbines

12.7.3 Petrochemicals

12.7.3.1 Risen Use of 3D Scanners for Quality Control/Inspection Applications in Refineries

12.8 Mining

12.8.1 3D Laser Scanners Provide Critical Information Related to Mines

12.9 Artifacts and Heritage Preservation

12.9.1 Increased Use of Tripod-Mounted and Handheld 3D Scanners for Artifacts and Heritage Preservation

12.10 Others

13 Geographic Analysis

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.3 Europe

13.4 APAC

13.5 RoW

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Revenue Analysis of Top Five Companies

14.3 Market Share Analysis, 2020

14.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant

14.4.1 Star

14.4.2 Pervasive

14.4.3 Emerging Leader

14.4.4 Participant

14.4.5 3D Scanner Market

14.5 Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant, 2020

14.5.1 Progressive Company

14.5.2 Responsive Company

14.5.3 Dynamic Company

14.5.4 Starting Block

14.6 Competitive Scenario

14.6.1 Product Launches

14.6.2 Acquisitions and Partnerships

15 Company Profiles

15.1 Key Players

15.1.1 Hexagon

15.1.2 Faro Technologies, Inc.

15.1.3 Nikon Corporation

15.1.4 Carl Zeiss

15.1.5 Perceptron

15.1.6 Jenoptik

15.1.7 Renishaw plc

15.1.8 Creaform

15.1.9 GOM

15.1.10 Maptek

15.1.11 Arctec 3D

15.2 Other Key Players

15.2.1 CyberOptics

15.2.2 Ikustec

15.2.3 Shining 3D

15.2.4 Accuscan

15.2.5 Basis Software

15.2.6 Scantech

15.2.7 Exact Metrology

15.2.8 Smarttech 3D

15.2.9 Trimble

15.2.10 Topcon

15.2.11 3D Digital Corporation

15.2.12 Automated Precision Inc.

15.2.13 Q-Plus Labs

15.2.14 Capture 3D

16 Adjacent and Related Markets

17 Appendix

17.1 Insights from Industry Experts

17.2 Discussion Guide

17.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

17.4 Available Customization

