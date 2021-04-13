The Worldwide 5G Enterprise Industry is Expected to Reach $10.9 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 31.8% from 2021
Apr 13, 2021, 18:00 ET
DUBLIN, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Enterprise Market by Network Type (Hybrid Network, Private Network), Operator Model, Infrastructure, Spectrum, Frequency Band, Organization Size, Application, Vertical, Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 5G enterprise market is expected to grow from USD 2.1 billion in 2021 to USD 10.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 31.8%.
Sub-6 GHz is attributed to hold a major share of the 5G enterprise market during the forecast period
Sub-6 GHz held a larger market share in 2020 as it offers an amalgamation of coverage and capacity benefits to 5G users. The Sub-6 GHz spectrum is needed for extensive coverage of high-speed 5G mobile broadband across urban, suburban, and rural areas, as well as help support IoT services. It is essential that regulators assign as much coherent spectrum as possible in the 3.3-3.8 GHz range and consider the 4.5-5 GHz and 3.8-4.2 GHz ranges for mobile use.
Small and medium-sized enterprises are projected to witness the highest CAGR for the forecasted period
Small and medium-sized enterprises are projected to witness the highest CAGR for the forecasted period as they are intended to adopt 5G enterprise networks at a larger scale in coming years to enhance their business functionality by having a unified solution that would allow the management (provisioning, monitoring, and control) of the entire distributed set of networks with limited resources.
Communication applications held the largest market size in 2020
Communication applications held the largest market size owing to the successful commercialization of 5G networks worldwide and the growing adoption of the 5G network owing to its dynamic features such as high data rates and low latency.
Healthcare is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Healthcare is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the surging number of use cases and applications of 5G networks in the telemedicine market. For the healthcare sector, the 5G network infrastructure facilitates HD video calls and images. 5G network works at high speed; in other words, it has low latency time, which is an essential requirement of healthcare institutions, hospitals, and life science research centers for multiple applications and use cases, such as connected health devices, mHealth, and telemedicine, thereby enabling interaction between patients, doctors, medical experts, and scientists that are present at remote locations, as well as share digital images wirelessly from any site.
APAC is attributed to hold a major share of the 5G enterprise market throughout the forecast period
APAC is a diversified region with its countries transitioning toward their digital transformation. The region is set to dominate 5G, edge computing, blockchain, and 5G core technologies owing to its size and diversity, as well as due to strategic lead taken by countries, including Singapore, South Korea, China, Australia, and Japan. Japan and China are the largest manufacturing economies that produce automobiles, IT products, and electronic products in APAC. The manufacturing paradigm has changed considerably in APAC, with industries adopting advanced technologies, such as robotics and big data analytics. South Korea, China, and Japan are the prime countries in the region that have started several 5G-related activities.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in 5G Enterprise Market
4.2 5G Enterprise Market, by Network Type
4.3 5G Enterprise Market, by Operator Model
4.4 5G Enterprise Market, by Spectrum
4.5 5G Enterprise Market, by Infrastructure
4.6 5G Enterprise Market, by Organization Size
4.7 5G Enterprise Market in Apac, by Country and Frequency Band
4.8 5G Enterprise Market, by Application
4.9 5G Enterprise Market, by Vertical
4.10 5G Enterprise Market, by Region (USD Million)
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Emergence of Industry 4.0 Paving Way for Mmtc
5.2.1.2 Development of Smart Infrastructure
5.2.1.3 Delivery of Differentiated 5G Services Using Network Slicing Technique
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Adoption of Wi-Fi Communication Technology by Enterprises
5.2.2.2 Security Concerns in 5G Core Network
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Low Latency Connectivity with Urllc
5.2.3.2 Increasing Demand for Private 5G Networks from Various Enterprises and Government Organizations for Mission-Critical Applications
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Requirement for High Spending Capability of Carriers to Set Up 5G Infrastructure
5.3 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for 5G Infrastructure Market
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
5.5 Ecosystem
5.6 Patent Analysis
5.7 Technology Analysis
5.8 COVID-19 Market Outlook for 5G Enterprises
5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.10 Pricing Analysis
5.11 Trade Analysis
5.12 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
6 Industry Trends in 5G Enterprise Market
6.1 Private 5G Network Industry Trends
6.1.1 Industry Trends
6.1.1.1 Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communication (Urllc)
6.1.1.2 Massive Machine-Type Communication (Mmtc)
6.1.1.3 Enhanced Mobile Broadband (Embb)
6.2 Use Cases
6.2.1 Airports
6.2.2 Seaports
6.2.3 Telemedicine
6.2.4 Industry 4.0
6.2.5 Oil & Gas
6.2.6 Mining
6.3 Market Drivers for Private 5G Networks
6.3.1 Private 5G Network Drivers
6.3.1.1 Network Range
6.3.1.2 Network Capacity
6.3.1.3 High Qos
6.3.1.4 Developed Ecosystem
6.3.1.5 Device Support
6.3.1.6 Security
6.3.1.7 Frequency Spectrum
6.4 Spectrum Opportunity
6.4.1 North America
6.4.2 Europe
6.4.3 APAC
6.4.4 Rest of the World
6.5 Investments
6.6 Private Network Deployment Models
6.7 3Gpp Initiatives Supporting Private 5G Networks for IIot
7 5G Enterprise Market, by Network Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Hybrid Network
7.2.1 Hybrid Model Supports Public and Private Networks Provided by Communication Service Providers
7.3 Private Network
7.3.1 Private Network to Exhibit Higher CAGR in 5G Enterprise Market During Forecast Period
7.3.2 Enterprise Network
7.3.2.1 Enterprises are Undergoing Digital Transformation Across Different Verticals, Thereby Creating Need for Dedicated Connected Networks
7.3.3 Communication Service Provider Network
7.3.3.1 Csps Worldwide are Developing 5G Sa Network to Provide High-Speed Connectivity to Consumers
8 5G Enterprise Market, by Operator Model
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Communication Service Providers
8.2.1 Telecommunications Industry Stands on Brink of a Pivotal New Era of Connectivity
8.3 Private Enterprises
8.3.1 Private Networks Utilize Network Isolation, Data Protection, and Device/User Authentication to Protect Key Assets
9 5G Enterprise Market, by Infrastructure
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Access Equipment
9.2.1 Small Cells
9.2.1.1 Network Operators Deploy Small Cells to Provide Faster Data Speeds and More Reliable Services
9.2.2 E-Ran Solutions
9.2.2.1 E-Ran is Advanced Cellular Network Architecture for 5G Enterprises
9.3 Core Network Technology
9.3.1 Software-Defined Networking (Sdn)
9.3.1.1 Sdn is Dynamic and Cost-Effective Technology That Helps Operators to Make Quick Changes in Network According to Business Requirements
9.3.2 Network Functions Virtualization (Nfv)
9.3.2.1 Nfv Assists Network Operators in Implementing Different Network Functions Via Software Solutions
10 5G Enterprise Market, by Spectrum
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Licensed
10.2.1 Licensed Spectrum is Expected to Remain as Core 5G Spectrum Management Approach
10.3 Unlicensed/Shared
10.3.1 Spectrum Sharing and Unlicensed Bands Allow 5G Operators to Improve User Experience
11 5G Enterprise Market, by Frequency Band
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Sub-6 Ghz
11.2.1 Sub-6 Ghz Offers Amalgamation of Coverage and Capacity Benefits
11.3 Mmwave
11.3.1 Millimeter Wave Frequency Band Ranges from 30 to 300 Ghz
12 5G Enterprise Market, by Organization Size
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
12.2.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Adopt 5G Enterprise Network to Reduce Capex
12.3 Large Enterprises
12.3.1 Large Enterprises Require Wireless, Affordable, and Swift 5G Enterprise Network Solutions
13 5G Enterprise Market, by Application
13.1 Introduction
13.1.1 Mobile Robots or Automated Guided Vehicles
13.1.1.1 5G-Enabled AGVs Ensure Industrial Connectivity and Optimize Manufacturing Process
13.1.2 Video Analytics
13.1.2.1 5G Plays Crucial Role in Making Cities Smarter and More Secure Through Video Analytics Technique
13.1.3 AR/VR
13.1.3.1 5G Mobile Networks Can Accelerate Adoption of AR/VR
13.1.4 Drones
13.1.4.1 Drones with 5G Connectivity Play Pivotal Role in Remote Manufacturing, Industrial Application and Control, and Smart Agriculture Applications
13.1.5 Communication
13.1.5.1 5G Network is Designed to Connect Everything Virtually Together
13.1.6 Others
14 5G Enterprise Market, by Vertical
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Bfsi
14.2.1 Bfsi Enterprises Require Reliable Network Infrastructure for Handling Numerous Calls and Voluminous Data
14.3 Manufacturing
14.3.1 High-Speed Data Transfer and Low Latency Make 5G Preferred Choice for Machine-Type Communication (Mtc)
14.4 Energy & Utilities
14.4.1 5G Can Empower Utilities to Support the Digitization of Several Utility-Driven Fieldworks
14.5 Retail
14.5.1 Retail Industry to Adopt Next Level of Automation in Warehouse Management and Related Services
14.6 Healthcare
14.6.1 5G Network Infrastructure Facilitates Hd Video Calls and Images for Healthcare Applications
14.7 Government and Public Safety
14.7.1 5G Connectivity Will Provide Faster and More Robust Network NECessary for Surveillance Systems
14.8 Transportation and Logistics
14.8.1 Broadband Connectivity is Likely to Become Operational Requirement in Near Future
14.9 Aerospace & Defense
14.9.1 5G Can Offer High Data Transfer Speeds, Reliable and High-Speed Connectivity to Aerospace &Defense Vertical
14.10 Media & Entertainment
14.10.1 Ott Platforms Would Adopt 5G Technology to Enable Users to Watch More Content, at Higher Quality and Without Buffering
14.11 Office Buildings
14.11.1 5G Has Potential to Bring Ultra-Smart Office Buildings in Reality
15 Geographic Analysis
15.1 Introduction
15.2 North America
15.3 Europe
15.4 APAC
15.5 Row
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Market Evaluation Framework
16.2.1 Product Portfolio
16.2.2 Regional Focus
16.2.3 Manufacturing Footprint
16.2.4 Organic/Inorganic Growth Strategies
16.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Five Players
16.4 Market Share Analysis, 2019
16.5 Ranking Analysis of Key Players in 5G Enterprise Market
16.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant
16.6.1 5G Enterprise Market
16.6.1.1 Star
16.6.1.2 Emerging Leader
16.6.1.3 Pervasive
16.6.1.4 Participant
16.7 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix
16.7.1 Progressive Companies
16.7.2 Responsive Companies
16.7.3 Dynamic Companies
16.7.4 Starting Blocks
16.8 Competitive Scenario
16.9 Competitive Situations and Trends
16.9.1 Product Launches
16.9.2 Partnerships
16.9.3 Expansions
16.9.4 Deals
17 Company Profiles
17.1 Key Players
17.1.1 Huawei Technologies
17.1.1.1 Business Overview
17.1.1.2 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
17.1.1.3 Recent Developments
17.1.1.4 Analyst's View
17.1.1.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win
17.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices Made
17.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
17.1.2 Ericsson
17.1.3 Nokia Networks
17.1.4 Samsung
17.1.5 ZTE
17.1.6 NEC
17.1.7 Oracle
17.1.8 Cisco
17.1.9 Ciena
17.1.10 Juniper Networks
17.1.11 Hewlett Packard Enterprise
17.1.12 Affirmed Networks (Microsoft)
17.1.13 Mavenir
17.1.14 Celona
17.1.15 Airspan Networks
17.2 Other Key Players
17.2.1 Commscope
17.2.2 Vmware
17.2.3 Extreme Networks
17.2.4 Comba Telecom Systems
17.2.5 American Tower
17.2.6 Fujitsu
17.2.7 Verizon Communications
17.2.8 At&T
17.2.9 Sk Telecom
17.2.10 T-Mobile
18 Appendix
