The Worldwide 5G Enterprise Industry is Expected to Reach $10.9 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 31.8% from 2021

The 5G enterprise market is expected to grow from USD 2.1 billion in 2021 to USD 10.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 31.8%.

Sub-6 GHz is attributed to hold a major share of the 5G enterprise market during the forecast period

Sub-6 GHz held a larger market share in 2020 as it offers an amalgamation of coverage and capacity benefits to 5G users. The Sub-6 GHz spectrum is needed for extensive coverage of high-speed 5G mobile broadband across urban, suburban, and rural areas, as well as help support IoT services. It is essential that regulators assign as much coherent spectrum as possible in the 3.3-3.8 GHz range and consider the 4.5-5 GHz and 3.8-4.2 GHz ranges for mobile use.

Small and medium-sized enterprises are projected to witness the highest CAGR for the forecasted period

Small and medium-sized enterprises are projected to witness the highest CAGR for the forecasted period as they are intended to adopt 5G enterprise networks at a larger scale in coming years to enhance their business functionality by having a unified solution that would allow the management (provisioning, monitoring, and control) of the entire distributed set of networks with limited resources.

Communication applications held the largest market size in 2020

Communication applications held the largest market size owing to the successful commercialization of 5G networks worldwide and the growing adoption of the 5G network owing to its dynamic features such as high data rates and low latency.

Healthcare is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Healthcare is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the surging number of use cases and applications of 5G networks in the telemedicine market. For the healthcare sector, the 5G network infrastructure facilitates HD video calls and images. 5G network works at high speed; in other words, it has low latency time, which is an essential requirement of healthcare institutions, hospitals, and life science research centers for multiple applications and use cases, such as connected health devices, mHealth, and telemedicine, thereby enabling interaction between patients, doctors, medical experts, and scientists that are present at remote locations, as well as share digital images wirelessly from any site.

APAC is attributed to hold a major share of the 5G enterprise market throughout the forecast period

APAC is a diversified region with its countries transitioning toward their digital transformation. The region is set to dominate 5G, edge computing, blockchain, and 5G core technologies owing to its size and diversity, as well as due to strategic lead taken by countries, including Singapore, South Korea, China, Australia, and Japan. Japan and China are the largest manufacturing economies that produce automobiles, IT products, and electronic products in APAC. The manufacturing paradigm has changed considerably in APAC, with industries adopting advanced technologies, such as robotics and big data analytics. South Korea, China, and Japan are the prime countries in the region that have started several 5G-related activities.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in 5G Enterprise Market

4.2 5G Enterprise Market, by Network Type

4.3 5G Enterprise Market, by Operator Model

4.4 5G Enterprise Market, by Spectrum

4.5 5G Enterprise Market, by Infrastructure

4.6 5G Enterprise Market, by Organization Size

4.7 5G Enterprise Market in Apac, by Country and Frequency Band

4.8 5G Enterprise Market, by Application

4.9 5G Enterprise Market, by Vertical

4.10 5G Enterprise Market, by Region (USD Million)

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Emergence of Industry 4.0 Paving Way for Mmtc

5.2.1.2 Development of Smart Infrastructure

5.2.1.3 Delivery of Differentiated 5G Services Using Network Slicing Technique

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Adoption of Wi-Fi Communication Technology by Enterprises

5.2.2.2 Security Concerns in 5G Core Network

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Low Latency Connectivity with Urllc

5.2.3.2 Increasing Demand for Private 5G Networks from Various Enterprises and Government Organizations for Mission-Critical Applications

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Requirement for High Spending Capability of Carriers to Set Up 5G Infrastructure

5.3 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for 5G Infrastructure Market

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Ecosystem

5.6 Patent Analysis

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.8 COVID-19 Market Outlook for 5G Enterprises

5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10 Pricing Analysis

5.11 Trade Analysis

5.12 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

6 Industry Trends in 5G Enterprise Market

6.1 Private 5G Network Industry Trends

6.1.1 Industry Trends

6.1.1.1 Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communication (Urllc)

6.1.1.2 Massive Machine-Type Communication (Mmtc)

6.1.1.3 Enhanced Mobile Broadband (Embb)

6.2 Use Cases

6.2.1 Airports

6.2.2 Seaports

6.2.3 Telemedicine

6.2.4 Industry 4.0

6.2.5 Oil & Gas

6.2.6 Mining

6.3 Market Drivers for Private 5G Networks

6.3.1 Private 5G Network Drivers

6.3.1.1 Network Range

6.3.1.2 Network Capacity

6.3.1.3 High Qos

6.3.1.4 Developed Ecosystem

6.3.1.5 Device Support

6.3.1.6 Security

6.3.1.7 Frequency Spectrum

6.4 Spectrum Opportunity

6.4.1 North America

6.4.2 Europe

6.4.3 APAC

6.4.4 Rest of the World

6.5 Investments

6.6 Private Network Deployment Models

6.7 3Gpp Initiatives Supporting Private 5G Networks for IIot

7 5G Enterprise Market, by Network Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hybrid Network

7.2.1 Hybrid Model Supports Public and Private Networks Provided by Communication Service Providers

7.3 Private Network

7.3.1 Private Network to Exhibit Higher CAGR in 5G Enterprise Market During Forecast Period

7.3.2 Enterprise Network

7.3.2.1 Enterprises are Undergoing Digital Transformation Across Different Verticals, Thereby Creating Need for Dedicated Connected Networks

7.3.3 Communication Service Provider Network

7.3.3.1 Csps Worldwide are Developing 5G Sa Network to Provide High-Speed Connectivity to Consumers

8 5G Enterprise Market, by Operator Model

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Communication Service Providers

8.2.1 Telecommunications Industry Stands on Brink of a Pivotal New Era of Connectivity

8.3 Private Enterprises

8.3.1 Private Networks Utilize Network Isolation, Data Protection, and Device/User Authentication to Protect Key Assets

9 5G Enterprise Market, by Infrastructure

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Access Equipment

9.2.1 Small Cells

9.2.1.1 Network Operators Deploy Small Cells to Provide Faster Data Speeds and More Reliable Services

9.2.2 E-Ran Solutions

9.2.2.1 E-Ran is Advanced Cellular Network Architecture for 5G Enterprises

9.3 Core Network Technology

9.3.1 Software-Defined Networking (Sdn)

9.3.1.1 Sdn is Dynamic and Cost-Effective Technology That Helps Operators to Make Quick Changes in Network According to Business Requirements

9.3.2 Network Functions Virtualization (Nfv)

9.3.2.1 Nfv Assists Network Operators in Implementing Different Network Functions Via Software Solutions

10 5G Enterprise Market, by Spectrum

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Licensed

10.2.1 Licensed Spectrum is Expected to Remain as Core 5G Spectrum Management Approach

10.3 Unlicensed/Shared

10.3.1 Spectrum Sharing and Unlicensed Bands Allow 5G Operators to Improve User Experience

11 5G Enterprise Market, by Frequency Band

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Sub-6 Ghz

11.2.1 Sub-6 Ghz Offers Amalgamation of Coverage and Capacity Benefits

11.3 Mmwave

11.3.1 Millimeter Wave Frequency Band Ranges from 30 to 300 Ghz

12 5G Enterprise Market, by Organization Size

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

12.2.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Adopt 5G Enterprise Network to Reduce Capex

12.3 Large Enterprises

12.3.1 Large Enterprises Require Wireless, Affordable, and Swift 5G Enterprise Network Solutions

13 5G Enterprise Market, by Application

13.1 Introduction

13.1.1 Mobile Robots or Automated Guided Vehicles

13.1.1.1 5G-Enabled AGVs Ensure Industrial Connectivity and Optimize Manufacturing Process

13.1.2 Video Analytics

13.1.2.1 5G Plays Crucial Role in Making Cities Smarter and More Secure Through Video Analytics Technique

13.1.3 AR/VR

13.1.3.1 5G Mobile Networks Can Accelerate Adoption of AR/VR

13.1.4 Drones

13.1.4.1 Drones with 5G Connectivity Play Pivotal Role in Remote Manufacturing, Industrial Application and Control, and Smart Agriculture Applications

13.1.5 Communication

13.1.5.1 5G Network is Designed to Connect Everything Virtually Together

13.1.6 Others

14 5G Enterprise Market, by Vertical

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Bfsi

14.2.1 Bfsi Enterprises Require Reliable Network Infrastructure for Handling Numerous Calls and Voluminous Data

14.3 Manufacturing

14.3.1 High-Speed Data Transfer and Low Latency Make 5G Preferred Choice for Machine-Type Communication (Mtc)

14.4 Energy & Utilities

14.4.1 5G Can Empower Utilities to Support the Digitization of Several Utility-Driven Fieldworks

14.5 Retail

14.5.1 Retail Industry to Adopt Next Level of Automation in Warehouse Management and Related Services

14.6 Healthcare

14.6.1 5G Network Infrastructure Facilitates Hd Video Calls and Images for Healthcare Applications

14.7 Government and Public Safety

14.7.1 5G Connectivity Will Provide Faster and More Robust Network NECessary for Surveillance Systems

14.8 Transportation and Logistics

14.8.1 Broadband Connectivity is Likely to Become Operational Requirement in Near Future

14.9 Aerospace & Defense

14.9.1 5G Can Offer High Data Transfer Speeds, Reliable and High-Speed Connectivity to Aerospace &Defense Vertical

14.10 Media & Entertainment

14.10.1 Ott Platforms Would Adopt 5G Technology to Enable Users to Watch More Content, at Higher Quality and Without Buffering

14.11 Office Buildings

14.11.1 5G Has Potential to Bring Ultra-Smart Office Buildings in Reality

15 Geographic Analysis

15.1 Introduction

15.2 North America

15.3 Europe

15.4 APAC

15.5 Row

16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Market Evaluation Framework

16.2.1 Product Portfolio

16.2.2 Regional Focus

16.2.3 Manufacturing Footprint

16.2.4 Organic/Inorganic Growth Strategies

16.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Five Players

16.4 Market Share Analysis, 2019

16.5 Ranking Analysis of Key Players in 5G Enterprise Market

16.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant

16.6.1 5G Enterprise Market

16.6.1.1 Star

16.6.1.2 Emerging Leader

16.6.1.3 Pervasive

16.6.1.4 Participant

16.7 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix

16.7.1 Progressive Companies

16.7.2 Responsive Companies

16.7.3 Dynamic Companies

16.7.4 Starting Blocks

16.8 Competitive Scenario

16.9 Competitive Situations and Trends

16.9.1 Product Launches

16.9.2 Partnerships

16.9.3 Expansions

16.9.4 Deals

17 Company Profiles

17.1 Key Players

17.1.1 Huawei Technologies

17.1.1.1 Business Overview

17.1.1.2 Products/Services/Solutions Offered

17.1.1.3 Recent Developments

17.1.1.4 Analyst's View

17.1.1.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

17.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices Made

17.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

17.1.2 Ericsson

17.1.3 Nokia Networks

17.1.4 Samsung

17.1.5 ZTE

17.1.6 NEC

17.1.7 Oracle

17.1.8 Cisco

17.1.9 Ciena

17.1.10 Juniper Networks

17.1.11 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

17.1.12 Affirmed Networks (Microsoft)

17.1.13 Mavenir

17.1.14 Celona

17.1.15 Airspan Networks

17.2 Other Key Players

17.2.1 Commscope

17.2.2 Vmware

17.2.3 Extreme Networks

17.2.4 Comba Telecom Systems

17.2.5 American Tower

17.2.6 Fujitsu

17.2.7 Verizon Communications

17.2.8 At&T

17.2.9 Sk Telecom

17.2.10 T-Mobile

18 Appendix

