The Worldwide ADAS & Autonomous Driving Industry Chain, 2018-2019: Automotive LiDAR

DUBLIN, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ADAS and Autonomous Driving Industry Chain Report, 2018-2019 - Automotive Lidar" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

LiDAR Industry Report 2018-2019: Price Slump Conduces to Massive Shipment of LiDAR

In the markets where Chinese companies master core technologies, price of products is bound to plummet. Take IPG for example, its 20W fiber lasers were priced at over RMB150,000 per unit in 2010, compared with current quote at RMB8,800 from the peer - Shenzhen REEKO Information Technology Co., Ltd.. Maxphotonics Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen JPT Opto-electronics Co., Ltd. are another two rivals in the fiber laser price war.

The similar stories echo in the LiDAR market where price competition pricks up in 2019 as Hu Xiaobo, a founder of Maxphotonics Co., Ltd., ventures into the LiDAR field for a new undertaking.



Yet, front runners still have a big say in the automotive LiDAR market. Velodyne has shipped 30,000 LiDARs worth a whopping $500 million since production. The giant will continue to produce more LiDARs for autonomous driving and short-range ones used in ADAS for detecting road conditions, blind spots and obstacles.



Velodyne's new factory in San Jose which already becomes operational, can produce as many as 1 million units a year. If acquiring orders for 100,000 units, Velodyne will cut down the price of its VLS 128-channel products to less than $1,000, and that of VLS 32 to roughly $650, let alone $500 for mass-produced 32-channel Velarry solid-state LiDAR and $150 for 8-channel ones.



It is clear that LiDAR price may be 10 times lower than what it is now, and the reduction hinges on how many are demanded.



Start-ups are rushing to deploy automotive LiDAR. Also, leading Tier-1 suppliers like Bosch, Continental, Aptiv, Valeo and Veoneer, are vying with each other in LiDAR research and development, and prepare to launch products in the next two years.



In Valeo's case, as an early multi-channel LiDAR bulk supplier of OEMs, its product lines from the first generation to the second to the third, reflect the development trend of LiDAR.



Valeo plans to roll out its second-generation LiDAR in 2019, a product offering three times wider vertical field of view. Valeo's upcoming SCALA Cocoon system combining five SCALA LiDARs, provides a 360-degree view of the vehicle's surroundings. Its third-generation SCALA being developed is a MEMS-based solid-state LiDAR.



Comparing with the previous year, Chinese LiDAR vendors have come a long way in factory construction, mass production, shipment, financing and other aspects.



In 2018, Hesai Tech announced to close Series B funding rounds of RMB250 million, with its automotive LiDAR sales only second to Velodyne's.



RoboSense raised RMB300 million from investors like Cainiao, SAIC and BAIC. Its shipments of 16/32-channel mechanical LiDARs boomed in 2018. The vendor also acquired a MEMS micromirror firm in the year.



Although the automotive market is "wintering", the financing story in LiDAR industry still goes on.



In October 2018, Innovusion announced it raised about $30 million in Series A funding, led by NIO Capital and Eight Roads Ventures in China, and F-Prime Capital in the US.



In October 2018, Aeva announced a $45 million Series A funding round.



On October 29, 2018, Quanergy announced to close its Series C funding rounds of tens of millions of dollars.



In November 2018, AEye announced $40 million in Series B funding, led by Taiwania Capital with participation of Intel Capital, etc.



In early 2019, Benewake closed the Series B2 funding round, co-invested by Delta Capital, Keywise Capital and Cathay Capital. The firm also claimed shipments of hundreds of thousands of solid-state LiDARs.



In January 2019, Baraja announced to raise $32 million in a series A round of funding led by Sequoia China and Main Sequence Ventures' CSIRO Innovation Fund, with participation of Blackbird Ventures.



In March 2019, Innoviz raised over $100 million.

Key Topics Covered



1 Automotive LiDAR

1.1 Introduction and Classification

1.1.1 Briefing and Operating Principles

1.1.2 Classification

1.2 Role of LiDAR in Autonomous Driving

1.2.1 LiDAR as a Crucial Sensor to Autonomous Driving

1.2.2 Demand for LiDAR from Different Levels of Autonomous Driving

1.2.3 Availability of LiDAR for Different Distances and Scenarios

1.3 LiDAR Components and System Vendors

1.4 Typical LiDAR



2 LiDAR Classification and General Trends

2.1 Classification of LiDAR

2.2 Representative Makers of Mechanical LiDAR

2.2.1 Decomposition of Mechanical LiDAR

2.2.2 Massive Use of Mechanical LiDAR in Autonomous Vehicle Prototypes

2.2.3 Mechanical LiDAR Already Applied to the Mass-produced Vehicle

2.2.4 Mechanical LiDAR Suppliers and Products

2.3 Solid-state LiDAR

2.3.1 Solid-state LiDAR (1) - MEMS Scanning Mirror Technology

2.3.2 Solid-state LiDAR (2) - 3D FLASH

2.3.3 Solid-state LiDAR (3) - Phased Array

2.3.4 MEMS and OPA LiDAR Companies

2.3.5 3D FLASH Companies

2.3.6 MEMS Expectedly Gets First Applied

2.3.7 Product Planning of Leading LiDAR Vendors at Home and Abroad

2.3.8 Overall Tendency of LiDAR Technology

2.4 Development Trend of LiDAR

2.4.1 Multi-LiDAR Coupling

2.4.2 VCSEL

2.4.3 Single Photon + VCSEL LiDAR

2.4.4 LiDAR towards Miniaturization

2.4.5 Adaptation to Vehicle



3 Global LiDAR Companies

3.1 Velodyne

3.1.1 Profile

3.1.2 Product Roadmap

3.1.3 Automotive LiDAR Portfolios

3.1.4 Mechanical LiDAR Product Line

3.1.5 VLP-32C

3.1.6 VLS-128

3.1.7 Velarray

3.1.8 LiDAR Grows As a Chip

3.1.9 Production Capacity and Price Trend

3.2 Continental

3.2.1 Profile

3.2.2 LiDAR Product Line

3.2.3 3D Flash LiDAR

3.2.4 SRL1

3.2.5 Presence of Clients for Continental's Radar and LiDAR Products

3.3 Bosch

3.3.1 Profile

3.3.2 Investments in LiDAR Field

3.4 Aptiv

3.4.1 Profile

3.4.2 Sensor Configuration of RoboTaxi

3.4.3 Investments in LiDAR Field

3.5 Veoneer

3.5.1 Profile

3.5.2 Veoneer Provides Two Kinds of LiDAR

3.5.3 Collaboration between Veoneer and Velodyne in LiDAR Development

3.5.4 SOP of LiDAR Project, etc.

3.6 Valeo

3.6.1 Profile

3.6.2 L3 Park4U LiDAR

3.6.3 SCALA

3.6.4 SCALA gen1-gen3 LiDAR Technology Roadmap

3.6.5 Performance Comparison between SCALA1 and SCALA2 LiDAR

3.7 Quanergy

3.8.1 Profile

3.8.2 Total Solutions

3.8.3 Application of Its LiDAR

3.8.4 LiDAR Product Route

3.8.5 Quanergy M8

3.8.6 Quanergy S3

3.8.7 Quanergy S3-Qi

3.8.8 Automobile Headlamp Embedded with LiDAR

3.8.9 LiDAR Fabrication

3.8.10 LiDAR Imaging

3.8.11 Global Footprints

3.9 LeddarTech

3.9.1 LeddarTech

3.9.2 Vu8 Solid-state LiDAR Module

3.9.3 M16 Solid-state LiDAR Module

3.9.4 Development of Solid-state LiDAR Chip

3.10 IBEO

3.10.1 Profile

3.10.2 Mass-produced LiDAR Products

3.10.3 R&D of New Solid-state LiDAR

3.11 Innoviz

3.11.1 Profile

3.11.2 InnovizPro

3.11.3 InnovizOne

3.11.4 Technology Roadmap

3.12 Luminar

3.12.1 Profile

3.12.2 Launch of Affordable LiDAR

3.13 Waymo

3.13.1 Introduction to Waymo LiDAR

3.13.2 Specifications of Waymo LiDAR

3.13.3 Waymo LiDAR Lens

3.13.4 Waymo Will Put Its LiDAR for Sale

3.14 Baraja

3.14.1 Profile

3.14.2 Obtained the Series A-Round Funding of $32 Million

3.15 Ouster



4 Chinese LiDAR Companies

4.1 Hesai Tech

4.1.1 Profile

4.1.2 Major Products

4.1.3 Pandar 40

4.1.4 Pandar 40/Client Application

4.1.5 Pandar GT

4.1.6 Pandora

4.1.7 Independent Research of Scanning Mirror and Optical Fiber Laser

4.2 SureStar Technology

4.2.1 Profile

4.2.2 R-Fans-16

4.2.3 R-Fans-32

4.2.4 C-Fans 128-channel LiDAR

4.2.5 Development Planning and SOP Timeline

4.3 Benewake

4.3.1 Profile

4.3.2 Development Course/Market Coverage

4.3.3 Financing and Planning

4.3.4 Development Path

4.3.5 Major Products

4.4 RoboSense

4.4.1 Profile

4.4.2 Development Course

4.4.3 Major Products and Manufacturing

4.4.4 RS-LiDAR-16

4.4.5 RS-LiDAR-32

4.4.6 RS-LiDAR-M1Pre

4.4.7 P3 LiDAR Perception Solution

4.4.8 Collaboration with Alibaba to Launch Self-piloting Logistics Vehicle

4.4.9 MEMS Solid-state LiDAR

4.5 LeiShen Intelligent System

4.5.1 Profile

4.5.2 Development Course

4.5.3 Core Team

4.5.4 TOF Series

4.5.5 LiDAR with Triangle Measuring Method

4.5.6 Autonomous Driving Solution Based on LiDAR

4.5.7 Intelligent Transportation Solution Based on LiDAR

4.5.8 Three-dimensional Mapping and Power Line Patrol Solutions Based on LiDAR

4.5.9 Collision Warning Solution Based on LiDAR

4.5.10 Security Solutions

4.5.11 Market Expansion

4.6 Livox

4.6.1 Livox LiDAR

4.7 Litra Technology

4.7.1 LiDAR Technology Roadmap

4.7.2 Selection of OPA Route

4.8 LorenTech

4.8.1 Its Classification of LiDAR

4.8.2 Development Outlook

4.8.3 Major Products

4.8.4 LorenTech I Series

4.8.5 LorenTech D Series Products

4.8.6 LiDAR Development Strategy

4.9 Wuxi Liushen Optoelectronic Technology

4.9.1 Profile

4.9.2 LiDAR Product Planning

4.9.3 Argus

4.9.4 Environmental Adaptation and Mass-production Plan of Argus

4.9.5 Omini



5 Tech Firms Concerned and Technology Trends

5.1 TOF and CSEM

5.1.1 Requirements on Autonomous Vehicle LiDAR

5.1.2 Introduction to CSEM

5.1.3 CSEM Technology Platform

5.1.4 LiDAR Development Fields

5.1.5 TOF Principle Rendered by CSEM

5.1.6 Mixed Flash Imaging LiDAR

5.1.7 LiDAR Value Chain

5.1.8 TRL4

5.1.9 TRL8

5.2 The Next-Generation LiDAR Technologies SiPM and SPAD Array

5.2.1 SensL Company Profile

5.2.2 SensL LiDAR Product and Sample Roadmap

5.2.3 Interpretation of SensL LiDAR System

5.2.4 Direct ToF LiDAR Measurement Technology

5.2.5 Challenges to Long-range LiDAR System

5.2.6 Laser Safety to Eyes and LiDAR System

5.2.7 Laser Safety to Eyes

5.2.8 SiPM/SPAD of LiDAR System

5.2.9 Schematic Diagram of SiPM and SPAD

5.2.10 Evolution of LiDAR Sensor Technology

5.2.11 Evolution of Long-range LiDAR System

5.2.12 LiDAR Design with SiPM

5.2.13 How to Realize 200-meter-above Detection with SiPM Technology

5.2.14 Challenges to the Existing LiDAR System

5.2.15 Future LiDAR Design is Achieved with Either SPAD or SiPM Array

5.2.16 SensL SPAD Array Product Pandion

5.2.17 Interpretation of the 3rd-Gen Imaging LiDAR System

5.2.18 3D ToF Imaging LiDAR Based on SiPM

5.3 OSRAM

5.3.1 Experience in Autonomous Driving Technology

5.3.2 A Time-honored Provider of Laser Technologies for Automotive Sector

5.3.3 All ADAS Sensors Have Merits and Demerits

5.3.4 The Combination of Camera, Radar and LiDar Provides Self-driving Capability

5.3.5 How Many LiDAR Modules Will L4/L5 Need?

5.3.6 MaaS Providers Wish to Introduce L5 as Soon as Possible

5.3.7 LiDAR Will Usher in Two Periods of Growth Spurt

5.3.8 LiDAR Measures the Distance from Objects with the Help of the Reflected Light

5.3.9 Multi-Module System

5.3.10 LiDAR System Is Comprised of Different Building Modules

5.3.11 Flash LiDAR and Scanning LiDAR

5.3.12 905nm Emitting Laser

5.3.13 OSRAM Provides a Variety of LiDAR Solutions Based on 905nm Laser

5.3.14 OSRAM's Presence in LiDAR Market

5.4 Silicon Vision Microsystem

5.5 LiangDao Intelligence

5.5.1 Profile

5.5.2 Development Course

5.5.3 Evaluation & Test Services

5.5.4 Construction of Data Acquisition Platform

5.5.5 Road Test Data Collection of Real Sensors

5.5.6 Automatic Test Verification Tool Chain

5.5.7 Key Clients and Cases

5.5.8 Development Strategy and Planning

5.6 TriLumina

5.6.1 Profile and Business Model

5.6.2 TriLumina VCSEL Lighting Module

Companies Mentioned



Aptiv

Baraja

Benewake

Bosch

Continental

Hesai Tech

IBEO

Innoviz

LeddarTech

LeiShen Intelligent System

LiangDao Intelligence

Litra Technology

Livox

LorenTech

Luminar

Omini

OSRAM

Ouster

Quanergy

RoboSense

Silicon Vision Microsystem

SureStar Technology

TriLumina

Valeo

Velodyne

Veoneer

Waymo

Wuxi Liushen Optoelectronic Technology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sl06yk

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

