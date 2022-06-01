The Worldwide Allergic Conjunctivitis Industry is Expected to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Market, Size, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed analysis of Allergic Conjunctivitis Industry. The allergic conjunctivitis market is expected to reach US$ 1,642.6 Million by 2027, from US$ 1,621.5 Million in 2021.

Allergic conjunctivitis interchangeably is also known as Ocular allergy (OA). It is a common immunological hypersensitivity disorder affecting numerous populations. In recent years, allergic conjunctivitis has been increasing in frequency, with symptoms of itching, redness, and swelling globally that significantly impact an individual's quality of life. Besides, allergic conjunctivitis is an often under diagnosed and undertreated health problem because very few patients with allergic conjunctivitis symptoms seek medical attention, whereas most patients manage with over-the-counter medications and complementary no pharmacological remedies.



Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Size was US$ 1,621.5 Million in 2021

Recently, the prevalence of allergic conjunctivitis has increased due to factors like rapid urbanization and an increasing number of allergens. Moreover, increasing awareness is further expected to boost the adoption of drugs for allergic conjunctivitis conditions during the forecast period. Remarkably, considering these contributively factors, a substantial influx of generic versions of prominent medications is likely to create growth opportunities for the global allergic conjunctivitis market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing prescription (Rx) drugs to over-the-counter (OTC) switches are also expected to boost this market.



United States dominates Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Market, Patients Population & Treated Patients Population

As per our analysis, the United States stands out as the largest market for allergic conjunctivitis treatments due to the high prevalence of allergic conjunctivitis. Further, the allergic conjunctivitis treatment market in the United States has the most dominant patient population and is also expected to have a large population base in the forecasted period. Remarkably, leading to increased demand for improved health care facilities, the country also has the most significant treated patients' population.



Further, rapid urbanization and increased particulate pollution have augmented the incidence of allergic conjunctivitis in several countries, such as India and China. However, a few factors such as a dearth of awareness among the general public concerning eye disorders and lack of health insurance control the market in France, Germany, Italy, and Spain. According to the publisher, Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Industry has grown with a CAGR of 0.2% from 2021-2027.



Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic on Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Market

COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019 had spread to over 100 countries across the globe. Moreover, COVID-19 affected the economy in three significant ways; by directly affecting production and demand, devising disruptions in distribution channels, and its financial influence on firms and financial markets. Further, players operating in the worldwide allergic conjunctivitis industry faced significant challenges on various fronts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Nevertheless, significant challenges comprise the supply of raw materials required for drug formulations due to irregularities in transportation. Moreover, distributors also experienced irregular demand for products from the retailers due to the increased number of patients suffering from COVID-19 and other life-threatening disorders.



Allergic Conjunctivitis Associated with Medical Treatment & Upcoming Therapies Are Enhancing the Market Expansion

Our report covers numerous Disease Type variants like Seasonal Allergic Conjunctivitis (SAC) & Perennial Allergic Conjunctivitis (PAC), Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC), Atopic Keratoconjunctivitis (AKC), and Giant Papillary Conjunctivitis (GPC). Moreover, in our report, we have also covered, Allergic Conjunctivitis Pipeline Drugs like Zerviate, OTX-DP, ADX-102, PRT-2761, CVXL-0074, AK-002, Bertilimumab, Reproxalap, ST-266, SYL-116011. The increase in awareness of allergic conjunctivitis associated with medical treatment & upcoming therapies is enhancing the market expansion. Moreover, numerous pharmaceutical companies are trying to develop many new treatment possibilities for allergic conjunctivitis.



Key Market Players

Major players performing in the global allergic conjunctivitis market are Ocular Therapeutix Inc., Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc., Alcon, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Novartis. Key players operating in the market are tremendously focusing on developing treatments for allergic conjunctivitis. This is anticipated to drive the global allergic conjunctivitis market growth during the forecast period.



Further, the market players are considerably contributing to market growth by adopting various strategies, including new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations with the government, and technological advancements to stay competitive in the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Market and Patients Analysis

5.1 Market

5.2 Patient Numbers

5.3 Treated Patient Numbers



6. Share Analysis - Global Allergic Conjunctivitis

6.1 Country Market Share

6.2 Patients Population Share

6.3 Treated Patients Population Share

6.4 By Disease Type Share



7. India - Allergic Conjunctivitis Analysis

7.1 Market

7.2 Patient Numbers

7.3 Treated Patient Numbers



8. China - Allergic Conjunctivitis Analysis

8.1 Market

8.2 Patient Numbers

8.3 Treated Patient Numbers



9. Japan - Allergic Conjunctivitis Analysis

9.1 Market

9.2 Patient Numbers

9.3 Treated Patient Numbers



10. United States - Allergic Conjunctivitis Analysis

10.1 Market

10.2 Patient Numbers

10.3 Treated Patient Numbers



11. United Kingdom - Allergic Conjunctivitis Analysis

11.1 Market

11.2 Patient Numbers

11.3 Treated Patient Numbers



12. France - Allergic Conjunctivitis Analysis

12.1 Market

12.2 Patient Numbers

12.3 Treated Patient Numbers



13. Germany - Allergic Conjunctivitis Analysis

13.1 Market

13.2 Patient Numbers

13.3 Treated Patient Numbers



14. Italy - Allergic Conjunctivitis Analysis

14.1 Market

14.2 Patient Numbers

14.3 Treated Patient Numbers



15. Spain - Allergic Conjunctivitis Analysis

15.1 Market

15.2 Patient Numbers

15.3 Treated Patient Numbers



16. Disease Type - Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Market

16.1 Seasonal Allergic Conjunctivitis (SAC) & Perennial Allergic Conjunctivitis (PAC

16.2 Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC)

16.3 Atopic Keratoconjunctivitis (AKC)

16.4 Giant Papillary Conjunctivitis (GPC)



17. Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Pipeline Drugs

17.1 Zerviate

17.2 OTX-DP (Dexamethasone Insert)

17.3 ADX-102

17.4 PRT2761

17.5 CVXL-0074

17.6 AK-002

17.7 Bertilimumab

17.8 Reproxalap

17.9 ST-266

17.10 SYL-116011



18. Porters Five Forces

18.1 Overview

18.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

18.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

18.4 Degree of Competition

18.5 Threat of New Entrants

18.6 Threat of Substitutes



19. Company Analysis

19.1 Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

19.1.1 Overview

19.1.2 Recent Development

19.1.3 Revenue

19.2 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

19.2.1 Overview

19.2.2 Recent Development

19.2.3 Revenue

19.3 Alcon

19.3.1 Overvie

19.3.2 Recent Development

19.3.3 Revenue

19.4 Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

19.4.1 Overview

19.4.2 Recent Development

19.4.3 Revenue

19.5 Novartis

19.5.1 Overview

19.5.2 Recent Developmen

19.5.3 Revenue

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x9206n

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets