The Worldwide Aluminum Foil Packaging Industry is Expected to Reach $47.8 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Foils Wraps, Pouches, Blisters, Containers, Others), by End Use (Food & Beverage, Tobacco, Pharmaceutical), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aluminum foil packaging market size is expected to reach USD 47.8 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2028.

Aluminum foil packaging products such as pouches, foils, and wraps, among others, are used in the food and beverage industry as they provide an excellent barrier against moisture, light, and oxygen.



The majority of the food consumed in western countries comes packaged. Aluminum packaging is gaining demand in food application, as it not only protects the food from contamination or spillage but also attracts consumer attention. These products are flexible, light, and are easy to recycle, which is expected to be key factors for their growing popularity in end-use applications.



The selection of aluminum foil thickness for packaging food products is done based on its end-use applications. The end-users are shifting their focus towards thinner aluminum foil packaging options to reduce the cost, compelling the market players to shift their focus on R&D related to product design.



The non-toxic properties associated with the product is likely to be a key factor driving its demand in pharmaceutical and food application. However, if the product comes in contact with acids and salts, it may dissolve and pass into the packaged products. This factor is limiting its growth in applications such as tomatoes, sliced citrus fruits, apple sauces, etc.



Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Report Highlights

The demand for aluminum pouches is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period, on account of their rising demand for cosmetics, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical packaging

The food and beverage segment emerged as the dominating end-user segment with a share of over 45.0% in 2020 on account of the remarkable growth of the food processing sector across all the parts of the world

The demand for aluminum foil packaging in tobacco application is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.4% from 2020 to 2028, on account of its ability to protect it from light, bacteria, and moisture

Asia Pacific emerged as the largest market for aluminum foil packaging on account of robust food and beverage and pharmaceutical manufacturing sector in the countries including China , India , Japan , and South Korea

Asia Pacific emerged as the largest market for aluminum foil packaging on account of robust food and beverage and pharmaceutical manufacturing sector in the countries including China, India, Japan, and South Korea
The market is fragmented with players located across the globe. The market players are expected to shift their focus on reducing costs by innovating manufacturing processes to make the product competitive in the market

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook: Packaging Market

3.1.2. Related Market Outlook: Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market

3.1.3. Related Market Outlook: Plastic Packaging Market

3.2. Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Penetration Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Raw Material Trends

3.3.1.1. Aluminum

3.3.2. Procurement Best Practices

3.3.3. Manufacturing Trends

3.3.4. Technology Trends

3.3.5. Sales Chain Analysis

3.3.6. Related Market Outlook: Plastic Packaging Market

3.4. Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Regulatory Framework

3.5. Aluminum Foil Packaging Market - Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.5.1.1. Expanding food & beverage industry

3.5.1.2. Growing demand for sustainable packaging

3.5.1.3. Favorable government initiatives

3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.2.1. Volatile raw material prices

3.5.3. Market Challenges

3.6. Business Environmental Tools Analysis: Aluminum Foil Packaging Market

3.6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.6.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.6.1.3. Threat of Substitution

3.6.1.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.6.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.6.2. PESTLE Analysis

3.6.2.1. Political Landscape

3.6.2.2. Economic Landscape

3.6.2.3. Social Landscape

3.6.2.4. Technology Landscape

3.6.2.5. Environmental Landscape

3.6.2.6. Legal Landscape



Chapter 4. Aluminum Foil Packaging Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Aluminum Foil Packaging Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

4.2. Foil Wraps

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.3. Pouches

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.4. Blisters

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.5. Containers

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Aluminum Foil Packaging Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Aluminum Foil Packaging Market: End-use Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.2. Food & Beverages

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.3. Tobacco

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.4. Pharmaceuticals

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.5. Cosmetics

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Aluminum Foil Packaging Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Aluminum Foil Packaging Market: Key Players & Recent Developments & their impact on the industry

7.2. Key Company/Category Categorization

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.3.1. List of Key Distributors & Channel Partners

7.3.2. Key Company Market Share/Ranking Analysis

7.4. Public Companies

7.4.1. Company Market Position Analysis

7.4.2. Competitive Dashboard Analysis

7.4.3. SWOT Analysis

7.5. Private Companies

7.5.1. List of Key Emerging Companies'/ Technology disruptors/ Innovators

7.5.2. Geographical Presence

7.5.3. Company Market Position Analysis



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1. Amcor plc

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Financial performance

8.1.3. Product benchmarking

8.1.4. Strategic initiatives

8.2. Constantia Flexibles

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Financial performance

8.2.3. Product benchmarking

8.2.4. Strategic initiatives

8.3. Novelis Aluminum

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Financial performance

8.3.3. Product benchmarking

8.3.4. Strategic initiatives

8.4. Raviraj Foils Limited

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Financial performance

8.4.3. Product benchmarking

8.4.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5. Ampco

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Financial performance

8.5.3. Product benchmarking

8.5.4. Strategic initiatives

8.6. Aliberico S.L.U

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Financial performance

8.6.3. Product benchmarking

8.6.4. Strategic initiatives

8.7. Coppice alupack ltd

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Financial performance

8.7.3. Product benchmarking

8.7.4. Strategic initiatives

8.8. Eurofoil Luxembourg S.A.

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Financial performance

8.8.3. Product benchmarking

8.8.4. Strategic initiatives

8.9. Reynolds group holdings limited

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Financial performance

8.9.3. Product benchmarking

8.9.4. Strategic initiatives

8.10. Aleris Corporation

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Financial performance

8.10.3. Product benchmarking

8.10.4. Strategic initiatives

8.11. Symetal

8.11.1. Company overview

8.11.2. Financial performance

8.11.3. Product benchmarking

8.11.4. Strategic initiatives

8.12. Zhangjiagang Goldshine Aluminum Foil Co.

8.12.1. Company overview

8.12.2. Financial performance

8.12.3. Product benchmarking

8.12.4. Strategic initiatives

8.13. JW Aluminum

8.13.1. Company overview

8.13.2. Financial performance

8.13.3. Product benchmarking

8.13.4. Strategic initiatives

8.14. Ardagh Group

8.14.1. Company overview

8.14.2. Financial performance

8.14.3. Product benchmarking

8.14.4. Strategic initiatives

8.15. Express Flexi Pack

8.15.1. Company overview

8.15.2. Financial performance

8.15.3. Product benchmarking

8.15.4. Strategic initiatives



