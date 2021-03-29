The Worldwide Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Industry is Expected to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2026
DUBLIN, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market by Product (Tetracycline, Penicillin, Sulfonamide, Macrolide, Cephalosporin, Lincosamide), Mode of Delivery (Premixes, Oral Solution, Injection), Animal (Food producing & Companion) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global animal antimicrobials and antibiotics market is projected to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2026 from USD 4.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2026.
Market growth can largely be attributed to the rising demand for animal-derived food products, increasing the incidence of zoonotic diseases, and the implementation of regulations to prevent the spread of animal diseases. Rising animal healthcare spending and the growing demand for pet insurance are further expected to drive the growth of this market. The untapped emerging markets such as China, India, and Brazil and growth in the overall companion animal population are also expected to offer significant growth opportunities to market players in the coming years
However, the limited number of new antibiotics, growing resistance to antimicrobials and antibiotics, and increasing good husbandry and hygiene practices are expected to hinder the growth of this market to a certain extent.
The Tetracyclines segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.
Based on products, the global animal antimicrobials and antibiotics market is segmented into tetracyclines, penicillins, sulfonamides, macrolides, aminoglycosides, lincosamides, fluoroquinolones, cephalosporins, and other antimicrobial and antibiotic products. In 2020, the tetracyclines segment accounted for 48.9% of the global animal antimicrobials and antibiotics market. Tetracyclines exhibit advantages such as the highest potency against pathogenic microorganisms, are well-absorbed, show low toxicity, and are relatively inexpensive compared to other animal antimicrobial and antibiotic products. These advantages contribute to the large share of this product segment. The fluoroquinolones segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Advantages such as higher efficacy at low concentrations, quick penetration through tissues, and the availability of variations in the route of administration result in the higher adoption of fluoroquinolones among end users.
The Premixes segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.
Based on the mode of delivery, the global animal antimicrobials and antibiotics market is segmented into premixes, oral powders, oral solutions, injections, and other modes of delivery. In 2020, the premixes segment accounted for the largest share of 46.3% of the global animal antimicrobials and antibiotics market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the advantages of premixes, such as simplified mode of administration and lower instability and hygroscopicity of formulations. The injections segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. Advantages such as immediate delivery of drugs and rapid onset of drug effects are expected to drive growth in this market.
The food producing animal segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.
Based on animal type, the global animal antimicrobials and antibiotics market is categorized into food-producing animals and companion animals. In 2020, the food-producing animals segment accounted for the largest share of around 73.4%. This segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. The large share of this segment is mainly due to the rising demand for animal-derived food products, increase in animal healthcare expenditure, and greater concerns about zoonotic diseases.
North America was the largest regional market for animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market in 2020
The animal antimicrobials and antibiotics market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of 30.3% of the global animal antimicrobials and antibiotics market. The large share of this region is mainly due to the increase in the region's animal population, rising demand for animal-derived food products, growth in pet insurance, and rising animal health expenditure compared to other regions.
The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Factors such as the rapidly increasing animal population and rising demand for animal-derived food products are driving the growth of this market in the APAC.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Animal Antimicrobials and Antibiotics Market Overview
4.2 Asia-Pacific: Animal Antimicrobials and Antibiotics Market, by Mode of Delivery and Country (2020)
4.3 Animal Antimicrobials and Antibiotics Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities
4.4 Regional Mix: Animal Antimicrobials and Antibiotics Market (2021?2026)
4.5 Animal Antimicrobials and Antibiotics Market: Developed Vs. Developing Markets
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Animal-Derived Food Products
5.2.1.2 Increasing Incidence of Zoonotic Diseases
5.2.1.3 Increasing Investments from Private Players
5.2.1.4 Rising Demand for Pet Insurance and Growing Animal Health Expenditure
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Limited Number of New Antibiotics
5.2.2.2 Growing Resistance to Antimicrobials and Antibiotics
5.2.2.3 Routine Prophylactic Use of Antibiotics Being Replaced by Good Husbandry, Probiotics, and Hygiene Practices
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Untapped Emerging Markets
5.2.3.2 Growth in the Companion Animal Population
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Stringent Approval Process for Antimicrobials and Antibiotics
6 Industry Insights
6.1 Introduction
6.2 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
6.2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Animal Antimicrobials and Antibiotics Market
6.3 Industry Trends
6.3.1 Growing Consolidation in the Animal Health Industry
6.3.2 Growing Focus on Limiting the Use of Antibiotics in Livestock Animals
6.3.3 High Growth in Emerging Markets
6.4 Regulatory Analysis
6.5 Value Chain Analysis
6.6 Ecosystem Market Map
6.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.7.1 Threat from New Entrants
6.7.2 Threat from Substitutes
6.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.7.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
6.8 Supply Chain Analysis
6.9 Patent Analysis
6.10 Pricing Analysis
7 Animal Antimicrobials and Antibiotics Market, by Product
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Tetracyclines
7.2.1 Reduced Cost of Tetracyclines is a Key Factor Driving Market Growth Across the Globe
7.3 Penicillins
7.3.1 Rising Incidence of Zoonotic Diseases in Livestock Animals to Drive the Demand for Penicillins
7.4 Sulfonamides
7.4.1 Reduced Cost and Multiple Applications in Livestock Infections to Drive the Demand for Sulfonamides in Rural Regions
7.5 Macrolides
7.5.1 Increasing Production of Cattle-Derived Food Products to Boost the Demand for Macrolides
7.6 Aminoglycosides
7.6.1 Aminoglycosides Are Commonly Used to Control Local and Systemic Infections Caused by Susceptible Aerobic Bacteria (Generally Gram-Negative)
7.7 Lincosamides
7.7.1 Lincosamides Exhibit Serious Side Effects-A Key Factor Limiting Market Growth
7.8 Fluoroquinolones
7.8.1 Availability of Variations in the Route of Administration Results in the Higher Adoption of Fluoroquinolones Among End-users
7.9 Cephalosporins
7.9.1 Cephalosporins Are Active Against a Wide Range of Bacteria-A Key Factor Driving Market Growth
7.10 Other Antimicrobials and Antibiotics
8 Animal Antimicrobials and Antibiotics Market, by Mode of Delivery
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Premixes
8.2.1 Advantages of Premixes, Such as Simplified Mode of Administration and Lower Instability and Hygroscopicity, to Drive Market Growth
8.3 Oral Solutions
8.3.1 Oral Solutions Produce Systemic Effects But Show a Relatively Slow Onset of Action
8.4 Oral Powders
8.5 Injections
8.5.1 Injectable Drugs Provide Systemic Effects and Possess Greater Bioavailability, Offering a Faster Onset of Action
8.6 Other Modes of Delivery
9 Animal Antimicrobials and Antibiotics Market, by Type of Animal
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Food-Producing Animals
9.2.1 Cattle
9.2.1.1 Increasing Beef Consumption and Milk Production to Drive Growth in this Market Segment
9.2.2 Pigs
9.2.2.1 Growing Incidence of Zoonotic Diseases Will Require Better Health Maintenance of Pigs-A Key Factor Driving Market Growth
9.2.3 Poultry
9.2.3.1 Growing Egg Consumption in Emerging Countries to Drive Market Growth
9.2.4 Sheep and Goats
9.2.4.1 Increasing Population of Sheep and Goats to Drive Growth in this Segment
9.2.5 Other Food-Producing Animals
9.3 Companion Animals
9.3.1 Dogs
9.3.1.1 Growing Adoption of Dogs to Drive Growth in this Market Segment
9.3.2 Cats
9.3.2.1 Growing Research on Feline Health and Wellbeing to Support the Market Growth
9.3.3 Horses
9.3.3.1 Declining Horse Population Necessitates the Adoption of Health Products-A Key Factor Driving Market Growth
9.3.4 Other Companion Animals
10 Animal Antimicrobials and Antibiotics Market, by Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific (APAC)
10.5 Latin America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Market Evaluation Framework
11.3 Product Portfolio Matrix
11.4 Animal Antimicrobials and Antibiotics Market: Geographical Assessment
11.5 Animal Antimicrobials and Antibiotics Market: R&D Expenditure
11.6 Revenue Analysis: Top 5 Players
11.7 Vendor Dive
11.7.1 Stars
11.7.2 Emerging Leaders
11.7.3 Pervasive Players
11.7.4 Emerging Companies
11.8 Market Share Analysis
11.9 Competitive Situation and Trends
11.9.1 Product Launches & Approvals
11.9.2 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations
11.9.3 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Divestitures
11.9.4 Expansions
11.10 SME Matrix
11.10.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping (SMEs)
11.10.1.1 Progressive Companies
11.10.1.2 Starting Blocks
11.10.1.3 Responsive Companies
11.10.1.4 Dynamic Companies
12 Competitive Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles
12.1 Key Players
12.1.1 Zoetis, Inc.
12.1.2 Merck & Co. Inc.
12.1.3 Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh
12.1.4 Elanco Animal Health
12.1.5 Ceva Sante Animale
12.1.6 Virbac
12.1.7 Vetoquinol Sa.
12.1.8 Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc
12.1.9 Phibro Animal Health
12.1.10 Kyoritsu Seiyaku
12.1.11 Zydus Animal Health
12.1.12 Tianjin Ringpu
12.1.13 Hipra
12.1.14 China Animal Husbandry
12.1.15 Inovet
12.2 Other Emerging Companies
12.2.1 Endovac Animal Health
12.2.2 Eco Animal Health Group plc
12.2.3 Indian Immunologicals Ltd.
12.2.4 Ashish Life Science (Als)
12.2.5 Lutim Pharma
13 Appendix
13.1 Discussion Guide
13.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal
13.3 Available Customizations
13.4 Related Reports
13.5 Author Details
