The Worldwide Anti-Jamming GPS Industry is Expected to Reach $7+ Billion by 2026

The global anti-jamming GPS market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.13% over the forecast period to reach a market size of US$7.228 billion in 2026, from US$3.679 billion in 2019.

GPS Anti-Jamming is used in the protection of GPS receivers from international jamming and interference. It reduces the effect of jamming and interference which allows the GPS receiver to operate and function freely and correctly. The market is expected to surge in the coming years, due to the rise of GPS anti-jamming in modern military and defense technologies and civilian applications. There has been a surge in investments and funding, intending to develop and adopt novel GPS anti-jamming technologies for different applications. Major companies and institutions have been investing a considerable sum of capital in the development of novel and advanced anti-jamming solutions.

For instance, Raytheon provides anti-jamming products for the protection of the weak links and points in modern and novel infrastructure systems, which include battlefield and modern warfare systems. The company has been developing and providing advanced digital and analog GPS anti-jamming systems to the plethora of global military forces. Currently, the company provides GPS anti-jamming systems to the United States Department of Defense, the UK Ministry of Defence, and more than twenty other nations. Other players have also been making significant developments in the market. With the rise in the investment and development of advanced solutions, the market is expected to surge at an exponential rate during the forecast period.



Increase in Defense Expenditure.



The market is expected to surge in the coming years, due to the rise and growth in military expenditure, worldwide. Countries have been adopting novel, innovative and advanced solutions. According to the data given by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, global defense spending had reached almost US$2 trillion in the year 2020. The United States has been the biggest spender, with total spending of around US$778 billion in the year 2020. The country has also been adopting novel and advanced GPS anti-jamming solutions, in the past few years. For instance, in May 2021, BAE Systems, one of the major players in the market, announced that it had been awarded a US$325.5 million contract by the United States Defense Logistics Agency, to supply novel and advanced military code GPS modules.

The novel modules would provide secure and reliable positioning, with anti-spoofing and anti-jamming capabilities. China and India are also making significant developments in the advancement and enhancement of their defense capabilities. The country's had an annual defense budget of US$252 billion and US$72.9 billion in the year 2020. Other countries such as Russia, UK, Saudi Arabia, and Germany are also expected to make significant developments in the market, during the forecast period. These countries had also increased their defense expenditures in the last few years. The annual defense budget of these nations in the year 2020 was US$61.7 billion, US$59.2 billion, US$57.5 billion, and US$52.8 billion, respectively.



Novel Developments.



The market is expected to surge in the coming years because of the adoption of novel and advanced technologies by major institutions and other key players. In May 2021, The Light Dragoons, a cavalry regiment of the English army announced that they had been participating in Project Thundercat, a light cavalry investigation, which is operated by the Armored Trials and Development Unit (ATDU). The project aimed to test and demonstrate GPS anti-jam technology. Other players are also making significant developments in the market. In May 2021, Hexagon NovAtel announced that it had launched a novel and advanced GAJT-410MS, a new addition to their GPS anti-jam technology, for the defense and commercial marine markets. The latest product is lower in weight, size, and power, and protects military and civil operations from jamming and interference. This development is expected to enhance the company's portfolio in the coming years. Adoption of anti-jamming technologies and solutions is expected to have a positive effect on the overall market, during the forecast period.

The market has been witnessing a substantial number of novel developments in the past few years. With the growth in artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, the market is expected to surge at an exponential rate, in the coming years. In October 2020, Quantum Reversal, a key player in the market, announced that it had added novel addition to its flagship GPS anti-jamming line. The company had introduced QR101 L1/L2 GPS anti-jamming antenna and QR100 L1/L2 GPS anti-jamming unit in February 2020. All of the company's products provide robust GNSS and GPS navigation solutions, blocking unintentional RF interference and intentional jamming for services such as 3D positioning and timing. The company has been updating and upgrading novel anti-jamming features into the project. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the market during the forecast period.

In March 2021, The United States Space Force had announced the creation of a novel three-year agreement and arrangement for allies to test and borrow advanced equipment for navigation, that uses a novel and innovative GPS signal to spoof or jam. The novel M-Code signal that has been developed for the military has been intended to supply more resilient and advanced GPS access to warfighters. Under this novel agreement, the United States allies would be allowed to have receiver cards for M-Code ready Military GPS User Equipment technology on a specified loan for field and laboratory testing. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the market. Private space firms and organizations are also expected to make significant developments in the market. These private firms have been investing a significant sum of capital to adapt novel and advanced GPS solutions, in the past few years. In May 2021, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, one of the major players in the market, announced that it had won a contract worth US$234 million from the United States Air Force to update and enhance the ground control system for the country's future GPS satellites. The company has worked on the United States' Next-Generation Operational Ground System, since the year 2010, and the total cost of the project had been estimated at US$3.7 billion.



